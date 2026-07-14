TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026: Check Onscreen Certificate Verification Details Here

TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the detailed Onscreen Certificate Verification schedule for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and Group IIA) posts. Candidates successfully qualified in the written exam for the Group 2 posts will have to upload their certificate in online mode from July 15, 2026 to July 24, 2026 through the link at the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in. Earlier the Commission had uploaded results, including candidates' marks and rank details, were published on its website on June 29, 2026.

TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026 Notice PDF

Candidates part of the selection process for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and Group IIA) can download the detailed TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026 Notice PDF through the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-