TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026: Check Onscreen Certificate Verification Details Here
TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and Group IIA) posts. The Onscreen Certificate Verification will be conducted from July 15, 2026 to July 24, 2026 through the link at the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in. Check all details here.
TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the detailed Onscreen Certificate Verification schedule for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and Group IIA) posts. Candidates successfully qualified in the written exam for the Group 2 posts will have to upload their certificate in online mode from July 15, 2026 to July 24, 2026 through the link at the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in. Earlier the Commission had uploaded results, including candidates' marks and rank details, were published on its website on June 29, 2026.
TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026 Notice PDF
Candidates part of the selection process for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and Group IIA) can download the detailed TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026 Notice PDF through the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-
|TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026
|Notice Direct Link
tnpsc.gov.in TNPSC Group 2 DV 2026 Overview
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the detailed Onscreen Certificate Verification schedule for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and Group IIA) posts. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and Group IIA)
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Type of Exam
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Onscreen Certificate Verification
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Exam Date
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July 15, 2026 to July 24, 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Test/ Document Verification
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Job Location
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Tamil Nadu
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Official website
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https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/
How to Download TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026?
Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 2 DV Schedule 2026 pdf through the official website. You can download the pdf through the official website after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the “Exam Dashboard” section on the homepage.
- Step 3: Select the link for ‘COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION - II (GROUP II AND IIA SERVICES) (Certificate Verification) ’notice pdf.
- Step 4: Scroll down and click on the Link.
- Step 5: You will get the pdf in a new window.
- Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
TNPSC Group 2 DV 2026 Schedule
Based on overall rank and the number of vacancies, a list of candidates provisionally admitted for Onscreen Certificate Verification was released on July 13, 2026. Now all those candidates shortlisted will have to upload their certificate in online mode from July 15, 2026 to July 24, 2026 through the link at the official website. Candidates who fail to upload their certificates within the specified timeframe will not be considered for the next stage of the selection process
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