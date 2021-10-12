Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -12 October 2021: 4000+ Vacancies Notified in ONGC, Western Railway, Air India and Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 12 October 2021 along with Application Process, Educational Qualification and all other information about the recruitment process here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -12 October 2021: Good News for the job aspirants! Today’s list of top 5 containing 4000+ vacancies in renowned organisations for multiple roles. If you are looking for a job in the government sector, then this special news is important for you.

The various departments of the central and state governments, government corporations, commissions are offering thousands of jobs in their organisations.

In these, there are recruitments from Western Railway, Odisha Public Service Commission, Airport Authority of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Food Corporation of India (FCI). Aspirants can go through the list of the latest government jobs given below and apply to the posts without delay. Along with this, candidates can get detailed information related to the notification by clicking on the provided hyperlink. Let’s have a look.

1. ONGC Recruitment 2021 through GATE: Today, the major job of the day is from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). The organisation has invited applications for the post of Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Sciences Disciplines at E1 level through GATE 2021 against the advertisement number 03/2021. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications on or before 1 November 2021.



For Reference: ONGC Recruitment 2021 through GATE: Applications invited for 309 GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines

2. Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Western Railway has today activated the online application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in different trades. The candidates holding the qualification of 10th along with an ITI certificate in relevant field can apply for training under the apprentices act 1961 in the designated trades at Units/Workshops on or before 10 November 2021.

For Reference: Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 2226 Vacancies: Online Application Link Activated @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

3. AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is looking for a Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentices & ITI Trade Apprentice (under Apprentices Act, 1961) for years 2021-22 in the Airports Authority of India, Northern Region. The candidates can submit their applications on or before 31 October 2021. A total of 90 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

For Reference: AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 90 Vacancies, Stipend upto 15,000/-

4. FCI Recruitment 2021: Food Corporation of India (FCI) is looking for Watchman in its Depots and Offices in the state of Punjab. A total of 860 vacancies are available for the said posts. Online applications are invited from the candidates on its online portal from 11 October to 10 November 2021 on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. To apply for the said posts, the candidate should be 8th class passed and the age of the candidate should not be more than 54 years.

For Reference: FCI Recruitment 2021 for 860 Watchman Posts, Apply Online @fci-punjab-watch-ward.in

5. OPSC Recruitment: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the 606 Assistant Professor Posts in different disciplines in Group A of Odisha Edification Service (OES) (College Branch). The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode from 26 October 2021 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 25 November 2021.

For Reference: OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 606 Assistant Professor Post at opsc.gov.in