TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission will released the TSPSC Group 4 cut off in a pdf officially after the written exam is over. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared qualified in the written exam.

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off
TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has conducted the written exam for 8039 for Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant, Matron/ Matron-Storekeeper, Matron-Gr-II, Supervisor, Junior Auditor, and Ward Officer posts. Candidates who will appear in the written exam need to clear the TSPSC Group 4 cut-off marks in order to be shortlisted for the document verification. The TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared successful in the exam.

In this article, candidates can check the complete details of the TSPSC Group 4 expected cut off and previous years' marks.

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023

The commission will release the TSPSC Group 4 category wise cut off marks in order to shortlist eligible aspirants for the document verification round. Those candidates who will score more than the minimum qualifying marks will be placed on the merit list. Furthermore, they should also check the previous year's TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks to understand the changes in the cut off trends, overall competition level, and much more.

Career Counseling

TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates willing to appear in the upcoming exam can check the overview of TSPSC Group 4 recruitment in the table below:

Exam Conducting Body

Telangana State Public Service Commission

Post Name

Junior Accountant

Junior Assistant

Matron/ Matron-Storekeeper

Matron-Gr-II

Supervisor

Junior Auditor

Ward Officer, etc

Vacancies

8039

Selection Process

Written Exam and Document Verification

TSPSC Group 4 category wise Cut Off

To be out soon

Job Location

Telangana

TSPSC Group 4 Expected Cut Off Marks

As per the expert analysis and previous trends, the cut-off is expected to range between 210-220 for the general category, 190-200 for OBC, 160-185 for SC, and 145-175 for the ST category. Check the category-wise TSPSC Group 4 expected cut off marks shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Category

TSPSC Group 4 Expected Cut Off

OBC

193 - 200

General

206 - 220

SC

160 - 185

ST

145 - 175

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

There are various factors play an important role in determining the cut-off marks of the TSPSC Group 4 exam, making it a highly competitive exam. The list of factors affecting the cut off marks is as follows:

  • Number of Candidates: The number of candidates appearing in the exam is a crucial factor that affects the TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks. The competition and cut-off marks will also increase if the number of applicants is high.
  • Availability of vacancies: The availability of vacancies is one of major influencing factors used for determining the TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks. If the TSPSC Group 4 vacancies are more, cut-off marks will be low and vice-versa.
  • Difficulty level of exam: The difficulty level of the written exam plays an important role in determining the TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks. If the exam’s difficulty level is high, then the cut-off marks will also be high.
  • Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of aspirants affects the cut-off marks. If the majority of test-takers perform well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will increase.

How to Download TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official TSPSC Group 4 cut off pdf after the result is announced. Aspirants who are going to appear in next year’s exam must download the TSPSC Group IV cut-off marks to understand cut-off trends and set their target score accordingly. Mentioned below are the quick steps to download the TSPSC Group 4 cut-off marks:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSPSC.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ link.

Step 3: Find the TSPSC Group 4 cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.

TSPSC Group 4 Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should go through the TSPSC Group 4 previous year’s cut off marks to check the increase/decrease in the cut-off mark trends and competition level over the past years. Check the previous year's TSPSC Group 4 cut off for 2018 in the table below.

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2018

The TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks are the minimum scores to be obtained by the aspirants in order to get shortlisted for further rounds. The previous year's cut-off for the general category was 180, 170 for OBC, 160 for SC, and 150 for ST category. Check the category -wise the previous year's TSPSC Group 4 cut off  marks for 2018 in the table below:

Category

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2018 (Out of 300)

General

180

OBC

170

SC

160

ST

150

TSPSC Group 4 Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

Apart from the TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks, aspirants must also obtain more than or equivalent to the TSPSC Group 4 minimum qualifying marks to get shortlisted for the further rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks to ace the TSPSC Group IV are as follows.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

OC, Sportsmen, Ex-servicemen & EWS

40%

BCs

35%

SCs, STs and PH

30%

 

FAQ

Is the cut-off in the TSPSC Group 4 exam different for every category?

Yes. The TSPSC Group 4 cut off are different for every category. Candidates must score more than or equivalent to the cutoff marks to appear in the further rounds.

What factors decide the TSPSC Group 4 cutoff?

A few factors like the number of applicants, availability of vacancies, difficulty level of the written exam, and performance of aspirants plays an important role in deciding the cut-off marks for the TSPSC Group 4 Exam.

How to check the TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can check the TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks on the official website of TSPSC or click on the direct link shared on this page. Till then, you can also check the TSPSC Group 4 expected cut off & the previous year's cut-off shared above.

What is TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off?

The Telangana State Public Service Commission will release the TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks for all the categories. TSPSC Group 4 exam cut off marks must be obtained by the aspirants to be declared successful in the written exam.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next