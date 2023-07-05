TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission will released the TSPSC Group 4 cut off in a pdf officially after the written exam is over. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared qualified in the written exam.

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has conducted the written exam for 8039 for Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant, Matron/ Matron-Storekeeper, Matron-Gr-II, Supervisor, Junior Auditor, and Ward Officer posts. Candidates who will appear in the written exam need to clear the TSPSC Group 4 cut-off marks in order to be shortlisted for the document verification. The TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks are the minimum marks required to be declared successful in the exam.

In this article, candidates can check the complete details of the TSPSC Group 4 expected cut off and previous years' marks.

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2023

The commission will release the TSPSC Group 4 category wise cut off marks in order to shortlist eligible aspirants for the document verification round. Those candidates who will score more than the minimum qualifying marks will be placed on the merit list. Furthermore, they should also check the previous year's TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks to understand the changes in the cut off trends, overall competition level, and much more.

TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates willing to appear in the upcoming exam can check the overview of TSPSC Group 4 recruitment in the table below:

Exam Conducting Body Telangana State Public Service Commission Post Name Junior Accountant Junior Assistant Matron/ Matron-Storekeeper Matron-Gr-II Supervisor Junior Auditor Ward Officer, etc Vacancies 8039 Selection Process Written Exam and Document Verification TSPSC Group 4 category wise Cut Off To be out soon Job Location Telangana

TSPSC Group 4 Expected Cut Off Marks

As per the expert analysis and previous trends, the cut-off is expected to range between 210-220 for the general category, 190-200 for OBC, 160-185 for SC, and 145-175 for the ST category. Check the category-wise TSPSC Group 4 expected cut off marks shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Category TSPSC Group 4 Expected Cut Off OBC 193 - 200 General 206 - 220 SC 160 - 185 ST 145 - 175

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

There are various factors play an important role in determining the cut-off marks of the TSPSC Group 4 exam, making it a highly competitive exam. The list of factors affecting the cut off marks is as follows:

Number of Candidates: The number of candidates appearing in the exam is a crucial factor that affects the TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks. The competition and cut-off marks will also increase if the number of applicants is high.

Availability of vacancies: The availability of vacancies is one of major influencing factors used for determining the TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks. If the TSPSC Group 4 vacancies are more, cut-off marks will be low and vice-versa.

Difficulty level of exam: The difficulty level of the written exam plays an important role in determining the TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks. If the exam’s difficulty level is high, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of aspirants affects the cut-off marks. If the majority of test-takers perform well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will increase.

How to Download TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official TSPSC Group 4 cut off pdf after the result is announced. Aspirants who are going to appear in next year’s exam must download the TSPSC Group IV cut-off marks to understand cut-off trends and set their target score accordingly. Mentioned below are the quick steps to download the TSPSC Group 4 cut-off marks:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSPSC.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ link.

Step 3: Find the TSPSC Group 4 cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.

TSPSC Group 4 Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should go through the TSPSC Group 4 previous year’s cut off marks to check the increase/decrease in the cut-off mark trends and competition level over the past years. Check the previous year's TSPSC Group 4 cut off for 2018 in the table below.

TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2018

The TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks are the minimum scores to be obtained by the aspirants in order to get shortlisted for further rounds. The previous year's cut-off for the general category was 180, 170 for OBC, 160 for SC, and 150 for ST category. Check the category -wise the previous year's TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks for 2018 in the table below:

Category TSPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2018 (Out of 300) General 180 OBC 170 SC 160 ST 150

TSPSC Group 4 Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

Apart from the TSPSC Group 4 cut off marks, aspirants must also obtain more than or equivalent to the TSPSC Group 4 minimum qualifying marks to get shortlisted for the further rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks to ace the TSPSC Group IV are as follows.