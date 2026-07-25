Union Bank Apprentice Result 2026 OUT at unionbankofindia.bank.in, Get Official Result PDF & Check Other Details

The Union Bank of India has released the results for the Apprentice Exam 2026 on July 24, 2026, on its official website. The Union Bank of India conducted the apprentice exam 2026 on June 7, 2026 and aims to fill 1865 posts across India. The application process for the Union Bank of India Apprentice Posts 2026 started from April 29, 2026 and closed on May 19, 2026. Candidates can now check the result on the official website, as it has been released in a PDF format. The candidates can use the Ctrl+F command to find their registration number in the result PDF. The next stages of the selection process for the Union Bank of India Apprentice recruitment 2026 are the language proficiency test and the verification of the medical fitness certificate.

Union Bank Apprentice Merit List 2026 PDF

The Union Bank of India has released the results for the UBI Apprentice Exam 2026, which was conducted on June 7, 2026, in PDF format through an official notification. The notification also includes details about the next stage of the selection process and a list of documents that are needed to be carried while going for the Document Verification process. Candidates can access the official Result PDF from the official website or the PDF given below:-