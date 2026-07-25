Union Bank Apprentice Result 2026 OUT at unionbankofindia.bank.in, Get Official Result PDF & Check Other Details
The Union Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026 has been released on the official website. The result has been declared in a PDF format with only their registration number. Candidates can check their qualifying status on the official website or from the official result PDF given below.
The Union Bank of India has released the results for the Apprentice Exam 2026 on July 24, 2026, on its official website. The Union Bank of India conducted the apprentice exam 2026 on June 7, 2026 and aims to fill 1865 posts across India. The application process for the Union Bank of India Apprentice Posts 2026 started from April 29, 2026 and closed on May 19, 2026. Candidates can now check the result on the official website, as it has been released in a PDF format. The candidates can use the Ctrl+F command to find their registration number in the result PDF. The next stages of the selection process for the Union Bank of India Apprentice recruitment 2026 are the language proficiency test and the verification of the medical fitness certificate.
Union Bank Apprentice Merit List 2026 PDF
The Union Bank of India has released the results for the UBI Apprentice Exam 2026, which was conducted on June 7, 2026, in PDF format through an official notification. The notification also includes details about the next stage of the selection process and a list of documents that are needed to be carried while going for the Document Verification process. Candidates can access the official Result PDF from the official website or the PDF given below:-
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Union Bank Apprentice Merit List 2026
How to check Union Bank Apprentice Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the Union Bank Apprentice Result 2026:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., unionbankofindia.bank.in.
- Once the official homepage appears, go to the careers or recruitment section and click on it.
- A new window will open, look for the notification related to the Engage of 1865 Apprentice 2026 Result and click on it.
- The official Result PDF will open on the screen. Use the Ctrl+F command to search for the roll number or registration number.
- Download the result and save it for future use.
Union Bank Apprentice Important Dates 2026
Given below are some of the important dates related to the Union Bank Apprentice recruitment 2026:-
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Events
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Important Dates
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Apply Online Start Date
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April 29, 2026
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Apply Online Close Date
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May 19, 2026
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Exam Date
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June 7, 2026
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Result Date
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July 24, 2026
Union Bank Apprentice document verification process 2026
The result PDF, which has been released by the Union Bank of India on its official website, also includes details about the next stage of the selection process of the apprentice and a list of important documents that the candidates should carry for the document verification process. Given below is the list of important documents that the candidates should mandatorily take with them for Document Verification:-
- 10 photographs as uploaded on the NATS portal
- Address proof of the candidate
- PAN Card or Proof regarding allocation of PAN No.
- Aadhaar Card
- All original certificates and documents that support the eligibility criteria of the candidate (Class 10th and 12th Marksheet and Certificate)
- Caste certificate if applicable
- One self-attested photocopy of all documents, certificates, and IDs
- Medical fitness certificate and a printout of the NATS Portal Profile.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.