Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 395 Posts - Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in
Union Bank of India has started the online application process for 395 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply from July 21 to August 10, 2026. Selection will be based on an online exam, group discussion and interview. Candidates should check eligibility and apply through the official portal.
Key Points
- Union Bank of India released SO recruitment notification for 395 vacancies.
- Online applications for SO posts open from July 21, 2026, to August 10, 2026.
- Application fees: Rs. 1180 for UR/EWS/OBC; Rs. 177 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
The Union Bank of India has released the official notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) for the year 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the bank aims to fill 395 vacancies across various specialist posts in different departments. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website. The online application has started from today 21st July, 2026 and will continue till August 10, 2026.
Candidates interested in building a career in the banking sector should check the eligibility criteria, application process and other important details before applying. Here in this article you will find all information related to this recruitment process.
Union Bank SO Notification 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 has commenced on the official website at ibpsreg.ibps.in. Interested and eligible candidates can complete their registration, fill the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee through the online mode. For your convenience we have given the direct link to apply online here.
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Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The Union Bank of India has invited applications for various Specialist Officer posts such as Manager, Senior Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager. Those selected will be given various types of allowances such as Special Allowance, Dearness Allowance as per the existing rules and regulations of the bank. Check the table below for overall details related to the recruitment.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Union Bank of India
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Post Name
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General Banking Officers & Specialist Officers
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Total Vacancies
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395
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Cadre
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Manager, Senior Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager
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Mode of Applications
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Online
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Registration Dates
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21/07/2026 to 10/08/2026
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Selection Process
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Online Examination, Group Discussion and Interview
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Official Website
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unionbankofindia.co.in
Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who will apply for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 must fulfill the eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications and age requirements as mentioned in the official notification. Check the details below.
Educational Qualification
Candidates should possess a Bachelor Degree, B.E or B.Tech, MBA, CA, ICWA, MCA or other relevant qualifications from a recognized university or institution as prescribed for the respective post.
Age Limit
The minimum age required is 22 years while the maximum age limit varies depending on the post you opt for. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per Government of India guidelines.
Work Experience
Applicants must meet the professional experience criteria wherever applicable.
Steps to Apply for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process
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Go to the official recruitment portal of the Union Bank of India.
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On the homepage, click on the new registration if not done already. Then log in with required credentials such as registration number, password and security code.
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Complete the registration process by providing the required details.
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Fill out the application form with personal and educational details
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Upload copies of the photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Submit and save it for future references.
Union Bank SO Notification 2026 Application Fees
Candidates will have to pay the required application fee for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 as per their category. An application would only be accepted if the fee is paid. Check the table below for detailed fee criteria.
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Category
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Application Fees
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UR/EWS/OBC Candidates
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Rs. 1180/- (Inclusive of GST)
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SC/ST/PwBD Candidates
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Rs. 177 /- (Inclusive of GST)
For more details refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.