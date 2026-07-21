CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 395 Posts - Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 19:04 IST

Union Bank of India has started the online application process for 395 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply from July 21 to August 10, 2026. Selection will be based on an online exam, group discussion and interview. Candidates should check eligibility and apply through the official portal.

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 395 Posts - Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in
Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 395 Posts - Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in

Key Points

  • Union Bank of India released SO recruitment notification for 395 vacancies.
  • Online applications for SO posts open from July 21, 2026, to August 10, 2026.
  • Application fees: Rs. 1180 for UR/EWS/OBC; Rs. 177 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

The Union Bank of India has released the official notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) for the year 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the bank aims to fill 395 vacancies across various specialist posts in different departments. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website. The online application has started from today 21st July, 2026 and will continue till August 10, 2026.

Candidates interested in building a career in the banking sector should check the eligibility criteria, application process and other important details before applying. Here in this article you will find all information related to this recruitment process.

Union Bank SO Notification 2026 Apply Link

The online application process for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 has commenced on the official website at ibpsreg.ibps.in. Interested and eligible candidates can complete their registration, fill the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee through the online mode. For your convenience we have given the direct link to apply online here.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link 

      Check Here

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights 

The Union Bank of India has invited applications for various Specialist Officer posts such as Manager, Senior Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager. Those selected will be given various types of allowances such as Special Allowance, Dearness Allowance as per the existing rules and regulations of the bank. Check the table below for overall details related to the recruitment.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Authority 

Union Bank of India 

Post Name

General Banking Officers & Specialist Officers

Total Vacancies 

395

Cadre

Manager, Senior Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager

Mode of Applications 

Online

Registration Dates

21/07/2026 to 10/08/2026 

Selection Process 

Online Examination, Group Discussion and Interview

Official Website 

unionbankofindia.co.in 

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who will apply for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 must fulfill the eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications and age requirements as mentioned in the official notification. Check the details below.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess a Bachelor Degree, B.E or B.Tech, MBA, CA, ICWA, MCA or other relevant qualifications from a recognized university or institution as prescribed for the respective post.

Age Limit

The minimum age required is 22 years while the maximum age limit varies depending on the post you opt for. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per Government of India guidelines.

Work Experience

Applicants must meet the professional experience criteria wherever applicable. 

Steps to Apply for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process 

  • Go to the official recruitment portal of the Union Bank of India.

  • On the homepage, click on the new registration if not done already. Then log in with required credentials such as registration number, password and security code.

  • Complete the registration process by providing the required details.

  • Fill out the application form with personal and educational details

  • Upload copies of the photograph and signature.

  • Pay the application fees online.

  • Submit and save it for future references.

Union Bank SO Notification 2026 Application Fees 

Candidates will have to pay the required application fee for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 as per their category. An application would only be accepted if the fee is paid. Check the table below for detailed fee criteria.

Category 

Application Fees

UR/EWS/OBC Candidates 

Rs. 1180/- (Inclusive of GST) 

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates 

Rs. 177 /- (Inclusive of GST) 

For more details refer to the official website regularly.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 19:04 IST

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News