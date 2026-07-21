Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 395 Posts - Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in

The Union Bank of India has released the official notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) for the year 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the bank aims to fill 395 vacancies across various specialist posts in different departments. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website. The online application has started from today 21st July, 2026 and will continue till August 10, 2026.

Candidates interested in building a career in the banking sector should check the eligibility criteria, application process and other important details before applying. Here in this article you will find all information related to this recruitment process.

Union Bank SO Notification 2026 Apply Link

The online application process for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 has commenced on the official website at ibpsreg.ibps.in. Interested and eligible candidates can complete their registration, fill the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee through the online mode. For your convenience we have given the direct link to apply online here.