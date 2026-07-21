UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Released at upsconline.nic.in: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) Written exam admit card today, on 24 July 2026. The written exam is going to be conducted in online mode (CBT) on 02 August for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who have applied for the UPSC CMS recruitment 2026 will be able to download their admit card once the link goes active on the official portal of UPSC. The direct link will also be provided here for the convenience of the candidates. The UPSC conducts the CMS examination to recruit candidates for Category I and Category II Medical Officer positions. Through this recruitment drive, the UPSC aims to fill 1,358 posts.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Highlights

UPSC will conduct the CMS CBT exam on 02 August 2026 in two shifts. The admit card for the CBT is expected to be released today. Candidates can check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Name Combined Medical Service Examination 2026 No. of Vacancies 1,358 Exam Date 02 August 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Admit Card Release Date 24 July 2026 Official Website upsc.gov.in/ upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Release Date

It is expected that the UPSC could release the UPSC CMS admit card for the written examination on 24 July 2026. This date has been come to conclusion after analysing the previous year trends of admit card release dates by the UPSC for CMS exam.

UPSC CMS Exam Exam Date (CBT) Admit Card Release Date Gap (Days) UPSC CMS 2025 20 July 2025 09 July 2025 11 days UPSC CMS 2024 14 July 2024 05 July 2024 09 days UPSC CMS 2023 16 July 2026 24 June 2023 08 days UPSC CMS 2022 17 July 2022 24 June 2022 07 days UPSC CMS 2021 21 November 2021 28 October 2021 24 days

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The candidates will be able to download the UPSC CMS admit card 2026 for the CBT scheduled to take place on 02 August, once the link gets activated on the official portal of UPSC. We will also provide the direct link here as well.