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UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Released at upsconline.nic.in: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

Upasna Choudhary
By Upasna Choudhary
Jul 24, 2026, 22:09 IST

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: The UPSC has released the UPSC CMS admit card today for the CBT exam scheduled to be held on 02 August 2026. The candidates who have applied for 1,358 posts can download their hall ticket pdf from upsconline.nic.in. The direct link has been provided in this blog. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026
UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UPSC has released the CMS written examination admit card on 24 July 2026.
  • The UPSC CMS admit card has been released on the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
  • The candidates can download their admit card by using their login credentials.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) Written exam admit card today, on 24 July 2026. The written exam is going to be conducted in online mode (CBT) on 02 August for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who have applied for the UPSC CMS recruitment 2026 will be able to download their admit card once the link goes active on the official portal of UPSC. The direct link will also be provided here for the convenience of the candidates. The UPSC conducts the CMS examination to recruit candidates for Category I and Category II Medical Officer positions. Through this recruitment drive, the UPSC aims to fill 1,358 posts.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Highlights

UPSC will conduct the CMS CBT exam on 02 August 2026 in two shifts. The admit card for the CBT is expected to be released today. Candidates can check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 

Exam Name

Combined Medical Service Examination 2026

No. of Vacancies

1,358

Exam Date 

02 August 2026

Exam Mode 

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Admit Card Release Date

24 July 2026

Official Website 

upsc.gov.in/ upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Release Date

It is expected that the UPSC could release the UPSC CMS admit card for the written examination on 24 July 2026. This date has been come to conclusion after analysing the previous year trends of admit card release dates by the UPSC for CMS exam.

UPSC CMS Exam

Exam Date (CBT)

Admit Card Release Date

Gap (Days)

UPSC CMS 2025

20 July 2025

09 July 2025

11 days

UPSC CMS 2024

14 July 2024

05 July 2024

09 days

UPSC CMS 2023

16 July 2026

24 June 2023

08 days

UPSC CMS 2022

17 July 2022

24 June 2022

07 days

UPSC CMS 2021

21 November 2021

28 October 2021

24 days

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The candidates will be able to download the UPSC CMS admit card 2026 for the CBT scheduled to take place on 02 August, once the link gets activated on the official portal of UPSC. We will also provide the direct link here as well.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026

Download Link
LIVE UPDATES
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  • Jul 24, 2026, 22:09 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Items to Carry On the Exam Day

    With the release of the admit card, candidates should now prepare for their exam-day. They should carry:

    the printed admit card, one valid original photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, passport, voter ID, or driving licence) matching the name on the hall ticket exactly, a recent passport-size photograph if specified, and a black ball-point pen. Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and all other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall and should not even be carried to the centre premises if possible, since storage facilities are often limited or unavailable at many CMS exam centres.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 21:58 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Shift Timings Confirmed on the Admit Card

    The admit card specifies the exact shift timings for each candidate, which may vary slightly by exam city. Paper 1 (General Medicine and Paediatrics) in the morning shift, from 09:30 am to 11:30 am, and Paper 2 (Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, and Preventive & Social Medicine) in the afternoon shift,  02:00 pm to 04:00 pm. Candidates must report at least an hour before their shift's start time, since entry gates close 30 minutes prior and no late entry is permitted under any circumstance.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 21:43 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: PYQs and Time Management

    Beyond content revision, PYQs are equally valuable for building exam-day time management. With 120 questions to attempt in 120 minutes, candidates have roughly one minute per question. Practising full-length previous year papers under strict timed conditions helps candidates build the instinct to skip a doubtful question quickly rather than losing several minutes on a single item. This kind of simulated practice under time pressure, closer to the actual exam date, is often what separates candidates who complete both papers comfortably from those who run out of time.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 20:55 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Link Active at Official Website

    The UPSC CMS Admit Card link 2026 is now activated in the on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates can now download the admit card from the official website or from the link provided in the article.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 20:49 IST

    What are the details mentioned on the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026?

    The details mentioned on the UPSC Admit Crad 2026 will be as follows:-

    Name of the candidate

    Photograph of the candidate

    Signature of the candidate

    Gender and catgeory of the candidate

    Roll number, registration number and other registration details

    Exam date, Shift timing, Reporting Time, and Gate Closing Time

    Complete details of the exam centre

  • Jul 24, 2026, 20:42 IST

    What After the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 has been released?

    Once the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on their official website, candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on the admit card very carefully. If the candidate finds any mistake in the details mentioned int he admit card, they should get it correct immediately by the authorities before the exam date.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 20:38 IST

    How to download the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026?

    Candidates who will be appearing for the August 2, 2026 exam, can follow the simple steps given below to download the UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2026:-

    Step 1:- Go to the official website of the UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in

    Step 2:- Look for the What's New Section.

    Step 3:- Once found, locate the notification regarding the UPSC CMS Admit Crad 2026.

    Step 4:- Click on it and a new window will open

    Step 5:- Enter the required details and submit.

    Step 6:- Download the admit card and take a print out of the same to seek entrance at the exam centre.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 20:29 IST

    Has the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 been released?

    Yes, the UPSC CMS Admit card for the August 2, 2026 exam has been released on the official website of the UPSC. Candidates can download the admit card from the official wesbiste or the direct link provided here:-

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026

  • Jul 24, 2026, 17:08 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Reasons for the Delay in the Release of the Admit Card

    The UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on 02 August and the admit card was expecetd to be released today by the commission. But, till this update, there is no information available on the commission's website. This delay is causing tension among the aspirants as there are ongoing protests in the country regarding the NEET paper leaks and it can be anticipated that the admit card release is getting delayed due to these reasons. Until, any official information is dispalyed by the UPSC, candidates must stick to their plans for 02 August. We will provide any new update in this blog.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:32 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Is the Admit Card Released?

    The candidates are awaiting for the UPSC CMS admit card to be released, but, there is still no sign of confirmation from the Commission's side on the release of the admit card. Those who are planning to appear for the CMS written exam scheduled to be held on 02 August are advised to stay tuned to this blog. We will provide real-time updates on the admit card release.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 20:07 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: PYQ Focus Areas for the Final Revision

    Based on recurring patterns across past CMS exams, high-priority PYQ-derived topics for final revision include infectious disease management protocols (HIV, TB, malaria, dengue), diabetes and thyroid disorders in endocrinology, common obstetric complications, standard surgical emergency management, and national health programmes under Preventive & Social Medicine. Candidates should treat these as important topics for the final week. The candidates must ensure to revise them and mainatin accuracy on them, since even a handful of confidently answered high-frequency-topic questions can meaningfully shift the overall score given the exam's tight negative-marking structure.


  • Jul 23, 2026, 14:39 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: How to Use PYQs Effectively

    Simply solving PYQs once is not enough; the real value comes from analysing them. Candidates should track which are the most repeated topics across the last five years, identify the exact phrasing UPSC uses for tricky "except" or "most appropriate" style questions, and note where they personally lose marks due to conceptual gaps versus careless reading errors. Many successful candidates maintain a small PYQ-derived "high-frequency topics" list that they revise in the final week before the exam, since these topics have a statistically higher chance of reappearing in some form.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 12:31 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Role of Previous Year Questions (PYQs)

    Previous year question papers are one of the single most effective tools for CMS preparation. Because UPSC tends to revisit certain high-yield themes such as HIV/AIDS management, tuberculosis protocols, malaria and dengue case management, thyroid and diabetes-related endocrinology, and PSM programme details every year, solving at least the last 4 to 5 years of CMS papers helps candidates recognise recurring patterns, question phrasing styles, and the depth of detail UPSC typically expects for each topic.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 09:18 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Admit Card Status

    There is no official confirmation that the UPSC CMS 2026 admit card has been released or is going to be released on upsconline.nic.in. Candidates should treat today's date as an expected, not guaranteed, release window based on past year patterns. Many a times it has happened that the admit card has been released 8-9 days before the exam.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 17:18 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Last Week Before the Exam

    With roughly twelve days remaining until the 02 August exam, this is the time to shift from fresh learning to focused revision. Prioritise high-yield PSM topics, revisit your PYQ-derived list of frequently repeated topics, and attempt at least two to three full-length mock tests under strict timed conditions to fine-tune your speed and negative-marking strategy. Avoid starting entirely new topics this close to the exam; instead, consolidate what you already know, since CMS rewards accuracy and confident elimination of wrong options far more than sheer breadth of coverage.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 14:51 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Still No Official Announcement

    The CMS 2026 admit card link remains unconfirmed on the official portal. The candidates should stay tuned to this live blog as we will provide real time information on the admit card. We continue to keep a tab on the status of the admit card and will post an immediate update, including the direct download link and steps to download once the link gets activated.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 12:07 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Items to Carry on Exam Day

    Along with the printed admit card, candidates must carry one valid original photo ID such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, or driving licence which matches the name on the admit card exactly. A recent passport-size photograph, similar to the one uploaded during registration, is also commonly required for the attendance sheet. Only a black ball-point pen should be used, since UPSC's OMR-style CBT interface answers are typically confirmed digitally, but candidates may still need a pen for signatures and declarations. Prohibited items include mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and any electronic gadgets inside the exam hall.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 10:54 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Exam Centres and Reporting Guidelines

    Once released, the admit card will specify the candidate's allotted exam centre, and the exam centre cannot be change once alloted. Candidates are advised to identify their exam centre location a day or two in advance, plan their travel route, and aim to reach at least an hour before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket. UPSC typically closes entry gates 30 minutes before the exam start time, and no candidate is permitted entry after the gate closes, regardless of the reason for delay.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 08:26 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Has the Admit Card Released?

    This update confirms the admit card link is still not activated on the official website of UPSC. Previously, UPSC has released CMS admit cards at various points of the day without a fixed time slot. Candidates should avoid assuming a fixed release hour and instead treat today as an all-day watch window. We recommend setting a reminder to check the portal once every hour rather than staying glued to the refresh button, which does not speed up server-side activation.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 20:50 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Multiple-Choice Format

    All CMS written questions are multiple-choice with four options each, and only one correct answer per question. UPSC frames these largely on standard MBBS-level clinical knowledge rather than any specialised topics. These questions are widely drawn from the topics used in the textbooks and current national treatment protocols. It has been observed that CMS papers emphasis on applied, scenario-based questions, for example, a short clinical sentence followed by "what is the most likely diagnosis" or "what is the next best step", rather than pure one-line factual recall questions.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 19:48 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: How marks are calculated?

    Each correct answer in both CMS papers fetches approximately 2.08 marks, since 120 questions are distributed across 250 total marks per paper. This is not a flat round number, which surprises many first-time candidates. For every incorrect answer, a penalty of one-third of the marks allotted to that question is deducted, roughly 0.69 marks per wrong answer, given the 2.08-mark value per question. Questions left unattempted attract no penalty at all.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 18:44 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Paper II: Surgery, Gynaecology, and PSM

    Paper II also contains 120 objective questions worth 250 marks, evenly divided across three subjects, around 40 questions each from General Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, and Preventive & Social Medicine (PSM). Surgery questions typically test pre- and post-operative management, common surgical emergencies, and orthopaedic basics. Gynaecology & Obstetrics covers antenatal care, common complications, and family planning. PSM, often underestimated by candidates, focuses on public health programmes, epidemiology, biostatistics, and national health schemes, an area where focused revision can yield disproportionately high, easy-to-secure marks.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 17:54 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Paper I: General Medicine and Paediatrics

    Paper I of the CMS written exam consists of 120 multiple-choice questions covering General Medicine and Paediatrics, together worth 250 marks. This paper tends to carry the heaviest weightage on core clinical subjects such as cardiology, respiratory medicine, infectious diseases, endocrinology, nephrology, and neurology, alongside paediatric growth, development, immunisation schedules, and common childhood illnesses. Candidates with a strong MBBS foundation and updated knowledge of current treatment guidelines, especially around common conditions like diabetes, tuberculosis, and dengue, tend to perform well in this section.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 16:38 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Marking Scheme

    The CMS written stage carries a combined 500 marks with two papers of 250 marks each. Both papers are computer-based, objective-type tests conducted in English only, with a duration of two hours per paper. Candidates who clear the cutoff in the written stage proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process, which is the Personality Test worth 100 marks, bringing the total merit basis to 600 marks. This is a two-stage selection process, written CBT followed by an interview. The UPSC CMS remains entirely objective-type at the written stage, with no descriptive component.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 15:51 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Exam Date and Shift Timing

    The UPSC CMS 2026 written examination will be held on 02 August 2026 in a single day, in two shifts. The Paper I will be conducted in the morning session from 09:30 am to 11:30 am, covering General Medicine and Paediatrics, while Paper II runs in the afternoon from 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm, covering Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, and Preventive & Social Medicine. 

  • Jul 21, 2026, 15:00 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: No. of Selected Candidates in 2023

    In the CMS 2023 cycle, which had announced 1,261 vacancies, UPSC's final result recommended 584 candidates for Category I posts and 677 candidates for Category II posts, adding up to 1,261 successful candidates overall. This near-exact match between advertised vacancies and final selections is typical of CMS, since the Commission usually recommends candidates strictly up to the notified vacancy count per category, with a limited reserve list held separately for cases of non-joining or disqualification during document verification.


  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:24 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: How many Candidates got Selected in 2024?

    For CMS 2024, against 827 advertised vacancies, UPSC's final result selected 165 candidates for Category I and 600 for Category II, taking the total to 765 recommended candidates. The UPSC stated that the candidature of 304 recommended candidates was provisional, pending completion of eligibility and document verification formalities. This is a standard measure in CMS results and should not alarm candidates, provisional status simply means final appointment depends on successful completion of medical fitness and document checks after the interview stage.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 13:48 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: How many Candidates got Selected in 2025?

    The CMS 2025 cycle, which had 705 vacancies, concluded with 812 total candidates qualifying, 363 for Category I and 449 for Category II. This total slightly exceeded the announced vacancy count, which can happen when UPSC accounts for anticipated vacancy increases, unfilled reserved-category seats, or coordinated intake across allied departments. The CMS 2025 result, covering both the written exam held in July and the personality test conducted through subsequent months, was declared in December 2025, roughly five months after the written test.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:50 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: How many applicants this year?

    The UPSC has not released the official number of applicants for the CMS 2026 recruitment. But, as the number of vacancies are higher this year (1358), it is expected that around 55,000–65,000 applicants must have applied for the recruitment. This higher number tends to show more new or fresher applicants who see a great opportunity in higher number of vacancies.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:28 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026:

    The number of applicants for the UPSC CMS have generally stayed in a range of 45,000 to 60,000 registrations annually, though actual attendance on exam day is typically much lower. In CMS 2021, for instance, around 60,000 candidates applied, but only about 23,000 appeared for the written exam, an attendance rate below 40 percent. Similar attendance gaps have been observed in subsequent years, largely because many MBBS graduates apply speculatively across multiple competitive exams and later skip CMS in favour of NEET-PG preparation, private practice, or other government exam commitments.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:16 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Why So Much Variation in No. of Vacancies

    Unlike the Civil Services Examination, where vacancies are relatively stable year to year, CMS vacancies are directly tied to real-time staffing gaps in Central Health Service hospitals, Railway divisions, and Delhi's municipal bodies. A retirement wave, a new hospital sanction, or a change in Railway zone medical staffing policy can add or remove hundreds of posts within a single cycle. This is why aspirants are advised not to anchor their preparation strategy purely around the previous year's vacancy count, since the number can move sharply, as seen between CMS 2025 (705) and CMS 2026 (1,358).

  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:07 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Last Five-Year Vacancy Trend

    The number of vacancies in UPSC CMS have fluctuated noticeably over the last five cycles. CMS 2022 advertised 687 posts, CMS 2023 saw a sharp rise to 1,261 posts, CMS 2024 dropped to 827 posts, CMS 2025 fell further to 705 posts, and now CMS 2026 has again seen a rise in number of vacancies to 1,358 posts, nearly double last year's figure and the highest in this five-year window. This kind of year-on-year swing is common in CMS because vacancies depend heavily on Railway ADMO requirements, which vary based on healthcare staffing needs across zones each year.

    Year

    No. of Vacancies

    2022

    687

    2023

    1261

    2024

    827

    2025

    705

    2026

    1358
  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:58 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Category I vs Category II

    Category I posts are considered the more administratively prestigious track, placing selected doctors within the Central Health Service, which offers postings across central government hospitals and dispensaries, including CGHS. Category II posts, dominated by Railway ADMO vacancies, offer a different service structure with postings across railway zones nationwide, alongside a smaller number of municipal medical officer roles in Delhi. Candidates rank their service preferences after clearing the exam, and final allocation depends on merit rank, category, and available vacancies in each stream at the time of the interview-based recommendation.


  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:52 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: How many Vacancies have been announced this year?

    This year's UPSC CMS notification was released on 11 March 2026, announcing a total of 1,358 posts, making it one of the larger CMS recruitment cycles in recent years. These posts are divided between Category I, covering Medical Officer positions in the General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of the Central Health Service, and Category II, which includes Assistant Divisional Medical Officer posts in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer roles in the New Delhi Municipal Council, and General Duty Medical Officer Grade II positions in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. A detailed category-wise breakup is available here:

    Category

    No. of Posts

    Category I

    Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service

    864

    Category II

    Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways

    450

    General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council

    14

    General Duty Medical Officer Grade-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi

    30

  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:28 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: How to Download Admit Card?

    When the link activates, the candidates can follow the steps to adownload the admit card:

    • Visit upsconline.nic.in and go to the Examinations section.
    • You need to Login first to access any information on the page. 
    • Choose either the Registration ID or Roll Number option.
    • Enter your credentials along with your date of birth and the captcha code shown.
    • Click the link for "Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026."
    • Click submit, and the admit card will open as a PDF on screen.
    • Download it and save a digital copy, then take at least two printed copies, exam centres are strict about accepting only printed hall tickets, not mobile screenshots.
  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:15 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

    Once released, the UPSC CMS 2026 e-admit card will carry key exam-day details:

    • Candidate's name
    • Roll number
    • Registration ID
    • Photograph
    • Exam centre name and address
    • Reporting time
    • Shift Timing
    • Paper Codes for Paper I and Paper II

    The admit card also contains specific instructions such as permitted stationery and prohibited items. Candidates must verify every field carefully, especially name spelling, photograph clarity, category, and centre city as soon as they download it. Any mismatch with application-form details should be reported to UPSC immediately through the helpline rather than left unresolved until exam day.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:03 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Official Websites to Download Admit Card

    Candidates should keep two links open through the day: upsconline.nic.in, the primary portal for e-admit cards, and upsc.gov.in, the Commission's main website, where the announcement can be seen for the same admit card link. Both sites tend to see heavy traffic once an admit card goes live, occasionally causing temporary slowdowns. If one link is unresponsive, try the other after a few minutes. Avoid third-party or unofficial websites claiming to host the CMS hall ticket, since UPSC never distributes admit cards through email or private portals. Only the official domains are authorised to issue the downloadable PDF.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 10:55 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Is the Admit Card Releasing Today?

    UPSC typically releases CMS admit cards 7 to 11 days before the exam, based on the pattern of the last four cycles. With the CBT scheduled to be held on 02 August 2026, a release window of 21–24 July is expected for the admit card release. Today falls exactly 12 days before the exam, making it the most probable release date this cycle. However, UPSC does not announce admit card dates in advance through a separate notice, the admit card link simply appears on the portal, so candidates should check upsc.gov.in through the day rather than waiting for a formal announcement.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 10:48 IST

    UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Have a look at the Overview of this Recruitment

    The Union Public Service Commission is expected to activate the download link for the Combined Medical Services Examination hall ticket today, 21 July 2026, on upsconline.nic.in. The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled for 02 August 2026 for two papers. This year's recruitment drive aims to fill 1,358 vacancies for Category I and Category II Medical Officer posts, a sharp jump from last year's 705 vacancies. Candidates are advised to keep their registration ID or roll number and date of birth ready. We will update this blog the moment the link goes live, so stay refreshed.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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