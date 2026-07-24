UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Out at upsc.gov.in - Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) Written exam admit card on its official website. Candidates appearing in the written exam for Combined Medical Services (CMS) can download their hall ticket after using their login credential to the link at the official website of UPSC-upsconline.nic.in. To download the UPSC CMS Hall Ticket 2026, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. You can download the Admit Card also with the link given below- The UPSC is set to recruit a total of 1,358 various posts through the recruitment drive including Medical Officer positions in the General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer and others. UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The candidates who have applied for 1,358 posts can download their hall ticket pdf from upsconline.nic.in. You can download the UPSC CMS 2026 admit card directly through the link given below- UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Download Link UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 is available to download on the official website. The Combined Medical Services exam to be held on 2 August 2026 for 1,358 Medical Officer posts. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below- Particulars Details Exam Name Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Total Vacancies 1,358 Medical Officer posts Exam Date 2 August 2026 (Sunday), two sessions Admit Card Status Out Download Website upsc.gov.in (e-Admit Card section)

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Exam Date The UPSC CMS 2026 written examination is scheduled to be held on 02 August 2026 across the country. The written exam will be conducted in a single day, in two shifts. As per the schedule, Paper I will be conducted in the morning session from 09:30 am to 11:30 am, while Paper II will be conducted from 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm. Date and Day Time Subject 2nd August, 2026 (Sunday) 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Paper – I (Code No. 1)General Medicine and Paediatrics 2nd August, 2026 (Sunday) 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Paper – II (Code No. 2)(a) Surgery(b) Gynaecology & Obstetrics(c) Preventive & Social Medicine How To Download UPSC CMS 2026 Admit Card Online? Candidates can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link active on the official website. You can download the hall ticket easily after following the steps given below-Official Website: Visit upsconline.nic.in and go to the Examinations section.

Get The Link: Click the link for "Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026."

Login Credentials: Provide your login credentials including Registration ID or Roll Number/date of birth to the link.

Get the Admit Card: After submitting, you will get the admit card in a new window.

Download And Save: Finally download the admit card and save the same for future reference. Documents to Carry With Your UPSC CMS Exam Admit Card Candidates appearing in the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026 are advised to carry the crucial document at the exam venue. You will have to carry the downloaded hall ticket and one original photo ID from this list, matching the one quoted in your application: Aadhaar card or e-Aadhaar with photograph

Voter ID card or PAN card

Passport or permanent driving license

Photo ID issued by a recognized college or university