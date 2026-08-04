UTET 2026 Application Last Date Extended to August 9; Apply Online at ukutet.com
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has extended the UTET 2026 application deadline to August 9, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website The examination is scheduled to be held on September 29, 2026. Check all key details here.
Key Points
- UTET 2026 application deadline extended to August 9, 2026.
- The UTET 2026 examination is scheduled for September 29, 2026.
- Registration started July 14, 2026; fee payment due by August 11, 2026.
UTET Application Form 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has extended the registration deadline for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026. Now the revised date to submit the application form is August 9, 2026. Candidates who aspire to become teachers for primary classes Classes 1 to 5 and upper primary classes Classes 6 to 8 in the state government and private schools should visit the official portal at ukutet.com to complete the application process.
Eligible and interested candidates must fill the application form before the closing date. The registration process was started from July 14, 2026 with the last date to fill the forms was August 3, 2026. In order to provide another opportunity the UBSE has yet again extended the dates,
UTET Application Form 2026 Important Dates
Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 must appear for UTET Paper 1, while those seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8 are required to appear for UTET Paper 2. Check the table below for the important dates related to UTET 2026.
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Event
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Dates
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Registration Start Date
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July 14, 2026
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Last Date of Registration
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August 09, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)
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Last Date for fee payment
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August 11, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)
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UTET 2026 Exam Date
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September 29, 2026
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Official website
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ukutet.com
UTET Application Form 2026 Apply Link
The direct link to apply for the UTET 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to fill the required details while completing the application form. You can also submit your application online by clicking the link provided below.
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UTET 2026 Application Form
UTET 2026 Application Fees
The application fee for the UTET 2026 varies by category. You can find detailed information about the application fee in the table below.
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Serial No.
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Category
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Fee for One Exam
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Fee for Both Exams
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1
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General / Other Backward Class (OBC)
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Rs 600
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Rs 1000
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2
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SC / ST / Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
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Rs 300
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Rs 500.00
Steps to Apply for UTET 2026 Application Form
Candidates who want to apply for these teaching posts can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website of UTET at ukutet.com.
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Enter the registration number, password and CAPTCHA to log in.
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Upload the relevant documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fee as per your category.
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Submit the application form and please save it for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.