UTET 2026 Application Last Date Extended to August 9; Apply Online at ukutet.com

Key Points UTET 2026 application deadline extended to August 9, 2026.

The UTET 2026 examination is scheduled for September 29, 2026.

Registration started July 14, 2026; fee payment due by August 11, 2026.

UTET Application Form 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has extended the registration deadline for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026. Now the revised date to submit the application form is August 9, 2026. Candidates who aspire to become teachers for primary classes Classes 1 to 5 and upper primary classes Classes 6 to 8 in the state government and private schools should visit the official portal at ukutet.com to complete the application process. Eligible and interested candidates must fill the application form before the closing date. The registration process was started from July 14, 2026 with the last date to fill the forms was August 3, 2026. In order to provide another opportunity the UBSE has yet again extended the dates, UTET Application Form 2026 Important Dates

Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 must appear for UTET Paper 1, while those seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8 are required to appear for UTET Paper 2. Check the table below for the important dates related to UTET 2026. Event Dates Registration Start Date July 14, 2026 Last Date of Registration August 09, 2026 (till 11:59 PM) Last Date for fee payment August 11, 2026 (till 11:59 PM) UTET 2026 Exam Date September 29, 2026 Official website ukutet.com UTET Application Form 2026 Apply Link The direct link to apply for the UTET 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to fill the required details while completing the application form. You can also submit your application online by clicking the link provided below.