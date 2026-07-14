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VNIT Nagpur Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Branch-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 14:48 IST

JoSAA Round 4 cutoff has been released for VNIT Nagpur. Candidates can check the branch-wise opening and closing ranks for the Home State and Other State quotas. Examine the OR-CR and make informed admission choices for 2026.

VNIT Nagpur Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Branch-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks
VNIT Nagpur Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Branch-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks

JoSAA has released the Round 4 cutoff and seat allotment result on July 10, 2026. Aspirants seeking admission to engineering colleges in Maharashtra can check the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur Round 2 opening and closing ranks for the Home State and Other State quotas.

Analysing the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR) across Home State (HS) and Other State (OS) quotas helps candidates understand how cutoffs vary depending on their state.

Candidates applying through OS quota often require stronger JEE Main scores because of a higher number of applicants competing for a limited number of seats whereas for the HS quota, majority of seats are reserved for local candidates, requiring more lenient JEE Main ranks.

VNIT Nagpur Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Other State Quota 

The following table shows the VNIT Nagpur Round 4 cutoff 2026 for the Open Category (Other State Quota) candidates. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • CSE: 5820-7031
  • CSE(AI and Data Science): 7039-8124
  • Mathematics and Computing: 6389-8271
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering: 9028-10495
  • Civil Engineering: 28204-37076

Academic Program Name

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)

OPEN

523

633

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

5820

7031

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

7039

8124

Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

6389

8271

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

9028

10495

Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

10788

12695

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

12413

15283

Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

18979

20166

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

14858

21062

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

21850

29841

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

28204

37076

Chemical Technology (Bioprocess Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

32885

39309

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

28850

39820

Mining Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

37846

44141

VNIT Nagpur Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Home State Quota 

Check the table below for the VNIT Nagpur Round 4 cutoff 2026 for the Open Category (Home State Quota) candidates. The CSE branch records an opening rank of 3608 and a closing rank of 7941. The cutoff for Mechanical Engineering branch records an opening and closing of 16902 and 20575, respectively.

Academic Program Name

Quota

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)

HS

OPEN

134

778

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

3608

7941

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

8361

9757

Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

8632

10845

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

8301

12177

Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

12092

14862

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

12963

16241

Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

16824

18412

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

16902

20575

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

21175

30159

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

24354

38768

Chemical Technology (Bioprocess Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

37987

41805

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

32451

42377

Mining Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

43175

52549

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 14:48 IST

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