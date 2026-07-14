VNIT Nagpur Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Branch-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks
JoSAA Round 4 cutoff has been released for VNIT Nagpur. Candidates can check the branch-wise opening and closing ranks for the Home State and Other State quotas. Examine the OR-CR and make informed admission choices for 2026.
JoSAA has released the Round 4 cutoff and seat allotment result on July 10, 2026. Aspirants seeking admission to engineering colleges in Maharashtra can check the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur Round 2 opening and closing ranks for the Home State and Other State quotas.
Analysing the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR) across Home State (HS) and Other State (OS) quotas helps candidates understand how cutoffs vary depending on their state.
Candidates applying through OS quota often require stronger JEE Main scores because of a higher number of applicants competing for a limited number of seats whereas for the HS quota, majority of seats are reserved for local candidates, requiring more lenient JEE Main ranks.
VNIT Nagpur Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Other State Quota
The following table shows the VNIT Nagpur Round 4 cutoff 2026 for the Open Category (Other State Quota) candidates. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- CSE: 5820-7031
- CSE(AI and Data Science): 7039-8124
- Mathematics and Computing: 6389-8271
- Electronics and Communication Engineering: 9028-10495
- Civil Engineering: 28204-37076
|
Academic Program Name
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)
|
OPEN
|
523
|
633
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
5820
|
7031
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
7039
|
8124
|
Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
6389
|
8271
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
9028
|
10495
|
Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
10788
|
12695
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
12413
|
15283
|
Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
18979
|
20166
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
14858
|
21062
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
21850
|
29841
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
28204
|
37076
|
Chemical Technology (Bioprocess Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
32885
|
39309
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
28850
|
39820
|
Mining Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
37846
|
44141
VNIT Nagpur Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Home State Quota
Check the table below for the VNIT Nagpur Round 4 cutoff 2026 for the Open Category (Home State Quota) candidates. The CSE branch records an opening rank of 3608 and a closing rank of 7941. The cutoff for Mechanical Engineering branch records an opening and closing of 16902 and 20575, respectively.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Architecture (5 Years, Bachelor of Architecture)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
134
|
778
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
3608
|
7941
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
8361
|
9757
|
Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
8632
|
10845
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
8301
|
12177
|
Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
12092
|
14862
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
12963
|
16241
|
Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
16824
|
18412
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
16902
|
20575
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
21175
|
30159
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
24354
|
38768
|
Chemical Technology (Bioprocess Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
37987
|
41805
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
32451
|
42377
|
Mining Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
43175
|
52549
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.