VNIT Nagpur Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Branch-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks

JoSAA has released the Round 4 cutoff and seat allotment result on July 10, 2026. Aspirants seeking admission to engineering colleges in Maharashtra can check the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur Round 2 opening and closing ranks for the Home State and Other State quotas.

Analysing the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR) across Home State (HS) and Other State (OS) quotas helps candidates understand how cutoffs vary depending on their state.

Candidates applying through OS quota often require stronger JEE Main scores because of a higher number of applicants competing for a limited number of seats whereas for the HS quota, majority of seats are reserved for local candidates, requiring more lenient JEE Main ranks.

VNIT Nagpur Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Other State Quota

The following table shows the VNIT Nagpur Round 4 cutoff 2026 for the Open Category (Other State Quota) candidates. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):