WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for 43 vacancies @wbhrb.in

Created On: Nov 5, 2021 13:16 IST
WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released for recruitment to the post of Assistant Superintendent (Non - Medical) under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at wbhrb.in. The last date of application submission is 18 November 2021.

A total of 43 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 3 November 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 18 November 2021

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Superintendent - 13 Posts

Category

Vacancies

GEN

5

SC

4

ST

18

OBC

0

OBC-A

9

OBC-B

2

PwD

5

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree/PG Diploma in Hotel Administration/Hospital; Knowledge of Bengali - Spoken & Written.

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 36 years

Age Relaxation

Category

Relaxation Year

SC

5

ST

5

OBC

5

OBC-A

3

OBC-B

3

PwD

5

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test or interview.

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale  - 9000 – 40,500 + Grade Pay of Rs. 4,700 (Pay Matrix Level-14)

How to apply for WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 3 to 18 November 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 210/- for GEN/OBC/OBC-A/OBC-B; No Fee for SC/ST/PwD

 

 

 

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021
