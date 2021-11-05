WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for 43 vacancies @wbhrb.in

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Notification released @wbhrb.in for 43 vacancies. Check Notification, Vacancy, Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released for recruitment to the post of Assistant Superintendent (Non - Medical) under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at wbhrb.in. The last date of application submission is 18 November 2021.

A total of 43 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 18 November 2021

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Superintendent - 13 Posts

Category Vacancies GEN 5 SC 4 ST 18 OBC 0 OBC-A 9 OBC-B 2 PwD 5

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree/PG Diploma in Hotel Administration/Hospital; Knowledge of Bengali - Spoken & Written.

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 36 years

Age Relaxation

Category Relaxation Year SC 5 ST 5 OBC 5 OBC-A 3 OBC-B 3 PwD 5

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test or interview.

Download WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - 9000 – 40,500 + Grade Pay of Rs. 4,700 (Pay Matrix Level-14)

How to apply for WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 3 to 18 November 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 210/- for GEN/OBC/OBC-A/OBC-B; No Fee for SC/ST/PwD