Biotechnology Subjects List 2025: Semester-wise Syllabus and Course Details

Biotechnology Subjects List 2025: Biotechnology is a highly interdisciplinary and vast field, firmly rooted in the principles of biology, dedicated to leveraging living systems and organisms to create products that improve human life and the environment. Due of its broad scope, which includes chances in healthcare, agriculture, food science, and environmental protection, it draws a lot of students. This field is available to aspiring professionals at several academic levels, including as undergraduate (B.Sc. or B.Tech.), certificate, certification, and postgraduate programs.

The B.Sc. and B.Tech. in Biotechnology are the most sought-after undergraduate degrees; these programs are usually available to students who have taken Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) or even Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology (PCMB) in higher secondary school. Through their mastery of biological processes, biotechnology specialists propel innovation, producing anything from pest-resistant crops to life-saving medications and sophisticated diagnostics, guaranteeing a steady demand for qualified graduates in this forward-thinking sector.