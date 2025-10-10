Biotechnology Subjects List 2025: Semester-wise Syllabus and Course Details

Biotechnology Subjects List 2025: Biotechnology is a highly interdisciplinary and vast field, firmly rooted in the principles of biology, dedicated to leveraging living systems and organisms to create products that improve human life and the environment. Due of its broad scope, which includes chances in healthcare, agriculture, food science, and environmental protection, it draws a lot of students. This field is available to aspiring professionals at several academic levels, including as undergraduate (B.Sc. or B.Tech.), certificate, certification, and postgraduate programs.
The B.Sc. and B.Tech. in Biotechnology are the most sought-after undergraduate degrees; these programs are usually available to students who have taken Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) or even Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology (PCMB) in higher secondary school. Through their mastery of biological processes, biotechnology specialists propel innovation, producing anything from pest-resistant crops to life-saving medications and sophisticated diagnostics, guaranteeing a steady demand for qualified graduates in this forward-thinking sector.
List of Subjects in Biotechnology
Life sciences, engineering, and physical sciences are all combined in biotechnology. Genetics (knowing heredity and disease pathways), Biochemistry (studying plant/animal metabolism for drug discovery and crop improvement), Biochemical Process Calculations (concentrating on material/energy balances for industrial processes), and Introductory Biology (covering evolution, DNA, and life systems) are important subjects.
Subject title
Subject details
Introductory Biology
The syllabus of this subject is a unification of life sciences, engineering, and physical sciences. Students understand the basic principles of Biology and develop new solutions using engineering for the environment, industry, and other fields. The objective of this subject is to provide the basic knowledge of biological sciences and study its applications.
Some parts of the syllabus are:
Biochemical Process Calculations
Through this subject, students learn the basic principles of energy and material balances that are required in biochemical engineering. The main focus of this course is on solving the material or energy balances for selected unit operations and processes that are available in the biotechnology industry. You can establish the mathematical methodologies that help in computation in biochemical engineering. You can also get an overview of the industrial biochemical processes.
Some parts of the syllabus are:
Genetics
The subject helps in understanding classical, modern, and quantitative genetics. You will learn the rate at which the members of a population are likely to develop a particular disease. Accordingly, you will be able to manage the risks. Understanding developmental pathways will help you know the genetic causes behind the disease.
Some parts of the syllabus are:
Biochemistry
This subject helps in understanding many processes in plants and animals. It helps in crop improvement and drug discovery. Students are introduced to the basic concepts of Biochemistry and metabolism in plants and animals.
Some parts of the syllabus are:
Biotechnology: Detailed Syllabus
This curriculum explores biotechnology through a variety of areas. Students learn cell biology (including cancer, division, and structure) and microbiology. Among the fundamental subjects are bioinformatics (managing biological data and protein databases), immunology (vaccines and antibodies), and bioreactor analysis (industrial reactor design). Environmental Biotechnology (microbial techniques for environmental issues), Enzyme Engineering (molecular catalysis), and Food Technology are all covered in advanced courses.
Specialisations offered in Biotechnology
We use the term "biotechnology" to refer to a broad range of subjects, including chemistry, microbiology, engineering, genetics, and biochemistry. Agriculture, animal husbandry, pollution management, energy production and conservation, disease research, eco-conservation, vaccinations, pesticides, pharmaceutical development, and fertilizers are just a few of the businesses that have benefited greatly from this study.
Specialisation
Subjects
Details
Plant Biology
|
Students interested in plant biotechnology often choose this Specialisations. You will be studying plant life and applying technical methods to living organisms and the environment.
Virology
|
Specialisations in Virology allows students to learn in detail about human viral diseases, the definition and evolution of viruses, and the mechanism of viruses. Upon completion, students get involved in the research of viruses and the diseases related to them.
Ecology
|
The Specialisations offers a deep insight into the relationships among various organisms. It talks about the mutual influence of the environment in which organisms are living and the organisms themselves.
