DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2025: Check the 5th Cutoff List for the Programs Offered

The Delhi University, Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has released its 5th cutoff list for admission to undergraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26 for the B.A and B.Com courses that are offered by the board were released on September 1, 2025. The online admission has commenced from September 2, 2025 and will conclude on September 3, 2025, at the respective teaching centres. The Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board is an outstanding opportunity for female students in Delhi to complete undergraduate courses of Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in a very flexible timing, with classes held on Saturdays and Sundays. The DU NCWEB has issued the fifth cutoff list for admission for the B.A and the B.Com program for the academic year 2025-26.

B.A. Course Fifth Cutoff List of 2025:- Here is the list of the B.A program fifth cutoff list of 2025, which is offered by the DU NCWEB:-

College Names Course Fifth Cutoff List (General) Aditi Mahavidyalaya B.A (program) History and Political Science 40 B.A (program) Economics and Political Science 40 Bhagini Nivedita College B.A (program) History and Political Science 40 B.A (program) Economics and Political Science 40 Aryabhatta College B.A (program) History and Political Science Closed B.A (program) Economics and Political Science 50 Desbandhu College B.A (program) History and Political Science 48 B.A (program) Economics and Political Science Closed J.D.M College B.A (program) History and Political Science 63 B.A (program) Economics and Political Science Closed Kalinidi College B.A (program) History and Political Science Closed B.A (program) Economics and Political Science 45 B.Com Course Fifth Cutoff List of 2025:- Here is the list of the B.Com program fifth cutoff list of 2025, which is offered by the DU NCWEB, along with college and category-wise distribution:-