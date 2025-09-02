IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link

DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2025: Check the 5th Cutoff List for the Programs Offered

This article gives information about the fifth cutoff list that was released by the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU-NCWEB) for the B.A and B.Com courses are offered. Additionally, it will also inform about the important dates and the category-wise fifth cutoff list for the academic year 2025-26.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 2, 2025, 16:56 IST
DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2025 Check the 5th Cutoff List

The Delhi University, Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released its 5th cutoff list for admission to undergraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26 for the B.A and B.Com courses that are offered by the board were released on September 1, 2025. The online admission has commenced from September 2, 2025 and will conclude on September 3, 2025, at the respective teaching centres.

The Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board is an outstanding opportunity for female students in Delhi to complete undergraduate courses of Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in a very flexible timing, with classes held on Saturdays and Sundays. The DU NCWEB has issued the fifth cutoff list for admission for the B.A and the B.Com program for the academic year 2025-26.

What is the College and Course-Wise DU NCWEB Fifth Cutoff List 2025?

The fifth DU NCWEB cutoff list for 2025-26 has been released on September 1, 2025, and the online registration for admission to B.A and B.Com courses have started from September 2, 2025, and will end on September 3, 2025. Each teaching centre affiliated to the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) establishes various cutoffs for each course depending on the previous year’s patterns, the number of applicants, vacant seats, etc.

Below is the fifth cutoff list of the DU NCWEB for the academic year 2025-26 of the B.A and B.Com Courses:-

B.A. Course Fifth Cutoff List of 2025:-

Here is the list of the B.A program fifth cutoff list of 2025, which is offered by the DU NCWEB:-

College Names

Course

Fifth Cutoff List (General)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

B.A (program) History and Political Science

40

B.A (program) Economics and Political Science

40

Bhagini Nivedita College

B.A (program) History and Political Science

40

B.A (program) Economics and Political Science

40

Aryabhatta College

B.A (program) History and Political Science

Closed

B.A (program) Economics and Political Science

50

Desbandhu College

B.A (program) History and Political Science

48

B.A (program) Economics and Political Science

Closed

J.D.M College

B.A (program) History and Political Science

63

B.A (program) Economics and Political Science

Closed

Kalinidi College

B.A (program) History and Political Science

Closed

B.A (program) Economics and Political Science

45

B.Com Course Fifth Cutoff List of 2025:-

Here is the list of the B.Com program fifth cutoff list of 2025, which is offered by the DU NCWEB, along with college and category-wise distribution:-

College Name

General

ST

OBC

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

40

35

35

Aryabhatta College

45

40

40

College Of Vocational Studies

45

40

40

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College

Closed

45

45

J.D.M College

48

40

40

Kalindi College

45

40

40

Hansraj College

Closed

65

70

Miranda House

Closed

65

65

