AILET 2023: Counselling Invite List Released, Register at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2023 Counselling: National Law University, Delhi has released the AILET 2023 Counselling Invitees for the BA LLB and LLM programmes admissions. The invite list consists of the list of students eligible for the counselling along with their AILET 2023 marks and All India Rank. Candidates who are eligible for the AILET 2023 counselling procedure can register through the link available on the official website.

The last date for candidates to complete the registrations for the AILET 2023 Counselling is December 26, 2022. Students are advised to complete the registrations for the counselling and submit the application fee following which the allotment list will be released.

The AILET 2023 Counselling Login link is available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can also register for the AILET 2023 Counselling through the direct link given here.

AILET 2023 Counselling - Click Here

Candidates allotted seats in the provisional allotment list can deposit the provisional admission confirmation fee within the time period provided after the first and second merit list is released.

How to register for AILET 2023 Counselling

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the AILET 2023 Counselling process can complete the counselling registrations through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the AILET 2023 Counselling registrations

Step 1: Visit the AILET official website

Step 2: Click on the AILET 2023 Login link

Step 3: Complete the registrations through the link provided

Step 4: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

The AILET 2023 First Merit List will be available on the official website on December 30, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats can complete the admissions until January 4, 2023.

