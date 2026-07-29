Anti Paper Leak Bill Debate Day 2: Expected Changes, What It Means for NEET, CUET, and Other National Exams

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The Public Examination Act Amendment Bill is being debated in parliament for the second day today. Following discussions, the bill will likely be passed for further proceedings and enactment.

The most anticipated Public Examination Act Amendment Bill is being presented in the Lok Sabha. The bill has been introduced for discussion on Monday, July 27, 2026, and today is the second and time day for discussing the bill, following which it will be passed to the Rajya Sabha. The amendments in the already existing bill call for faster trials, accountability of authorities and harsher punishments for those involved in paper leaks or practising unfair means affecting the sanctity of the public examination. Although the NEET UG 2026 examination has not been specifically mentioned, it must be noted that it is the trigger for this amendment, considering the week-long protests of students in Delhi and scattered across the country demanding strict action against those involved and the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who then put down his resignation on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Amendments Proposed in the Bill This is day 2 of the Public Examination Act Amendment Bill being presented in Parliament. Once the bill comes to pass, there will be tougher punishments, increased penalties for paper leaks and other use of any unfair means. The jail term for those involved will increase to a minimum of 5 years, and the maximum sentence will go up to 10 years. The fine for those involved in Paper Leaks and unfair means in public examinations will also increase to 15 Lakhs. Exam service providers will also face harsher punishments once caught. The agencies handling question papers and logistics will be liable to a fine of Rs. 5 Crore. The debarment term will also increase from 4 years to 8 years. Senior executives will face tougher liabilities. The penalties for top executives will increase to a Rs. 10 Crore fine. It must, however, be noted that the existing law for ‘Due Diligence’ will be retained. Executive authorities can prove that they have followed their due diligence with respect to the whole procedure of preparing and conducting the exam to avoid any unfair means or practices.

The punishment for organised crime units indulging in acts of unfair means in public examinations will face a minimum punishment of 5 to 7 years and a maximum of 10 years; they will also have to pay a fine of Rs. 10 Cr. Changes from The Previous Bill The Anti-Paper Leak Bill (Amendment) proposes a few changes in the existing Public Examination Act. Check the comparison of the bill and the amendment proposed. Particulars Anti-Paper Leak Law (2024 Act) New Amendment Bill (2026 Bill) Individual Imprisonment 3 to 5 years 5 to 10 years Individual Fine Up to Rs. 10 Lakh Up to Rs. 10 Lakh Service Provider Fine Up to ₹1 Crore Up to ₹5 Crore Service Provider Debarment 4 years 8 years Organised Crime Jail Term Minimum 5 years 7 to 10 years Organised Crime Fine Up to Rs. 1 Crore Up to Rs. 10 Crore Senior Executive Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore Rs. 10 Crore Investigation Deadline Noting Specific Within 2 months Trial Courts Designated Courts Special Fast-Track Courts Trial Timeline Noting Specific Concluded within 3 months of chargesheet

Time-Bound Investigations and Fast Track Courts The amendment in the paper leak bill calls for speedy investigations and trials by the police. A special task force or a central investigation agency will have to be constituted within two months for each investigating agency. Centre will also be able to constitute a special task force to investigate a case. Every state and Union Territory will have to designate a court of session as a special fast-track court in consultation with the Chief Justice of the concerned high court. The proceedings will continue on a day-to-day basis, and trials will have to be completed within three months of the chargesheet being filed. Appeals will be heard by two high court bench and will be disposed of within three months of admission. Why the Amendment Now? The amendment in the bill has been introduced in light of the protests staged by students due to the alleged paper leak brought forward in the NEET UG 2026 exam conducted on May 3, 2026. The statement of objects of the bill states, “Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 was enacted to prevent resorting to unfair means in public examination and to provide for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto. The said Act, being pan-Indian legislation, aims at effectively deterring persons, organised groups and institutions from indulging in unfair means thereby committing offences, adversely impacting the sanctity of the public examinations. The objective of the said Act is to bring greater transparency, fairness, and credibility and inspire confidence in the public examination system.

In recent years, there have been some incidents of paper leaks and malpractices in examinations conducted by public examination authorities which tend to affect the transparency and fairness of the public examination system.” What Will Happen If the Bill is Enacted? The amendment of the bill is aimed at strengthening fairness, transparency and credibility of the public examination. The bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha, where discussions are being held. If enacted, the amendments will make India's existing Central Anti-Paper Leak framework harsher and faster. There will be longer jail terms, bigger financial penalties, greater accountability for service providers and fixed timelines for investigations, trials and appeals. Anti Paper Leak Bill - Day Two Proceedings Today The discussions on the anti-paper leak bill are set to commence today. As per reports, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is set to speak in Parliament regarding the bill around 12:30 PM today. The bill will likely be passed today for approval in the Rajya Sabha.