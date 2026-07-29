Maharashtra TET Case, NEET Protests, Anti-Paper Leak Law: Why India’s Exam Crackdown Is Back in Focus

The Special Investigation Team, SIT of Thane Police has arrested Bijendra Gupta, the person behind the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, TET 2026 Paper Leak. He was caught in Bihar after weeks of running away from the authorities. He was arrested along with his associate Indrajeet Singh, during the interstate ongoing operation. Following the arrest both accused were brought in front of court, which remanded them to police custody till July 30, 2026. As per the latest update, a total of 14 people have been charged for the ongoing case.

Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Investigation Expands

The SIT believes the paper leak was operated through a well organised interstate network spanning Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. Investigators are now looking into all the transactions, digital communications and the movement of confidential examination papers to identify other members of the alleged group.