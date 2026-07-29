Maharashtra TET Case, NEET Protests, Anti-Paper Leak Law: Why India’s Exam Crackdown Is Back in Focus
Maharashtra TET Paper Leak latest news: Alleged mastermind Bijendra Gupta was arrested in Bihar. The SIT has intensified its investigation as officials come under the scanner. Here's everything you should know.
The Special Investigation Team, SIT of Thane Police has arrested Bijendra Gupta, the person behind the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, TET 2026 Paper Leak. He was caught in Bihar after weeks of running away from the authorities. He was arrested along with his associate Indrajeet Singh, during the interstate ongoing operation. Following the arrest both accused were brought in front of court, which remanded them to police custody till July 30, 2026. As per the latest update, a total of 14 people have been charged for the ongoing case.
Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Investigation Expands
The SIT believes the paper leak was operated through a well organised interstate network spanning Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. Investigators are now looking into all the transactions, digital communications and the movement of confidential examination papers to identify other members of the alleged group.
The Maharashtra TET exam, scheduled for June 28, 2026, was postponed just a day before the exam after police recovered leaked question papers during raids conducted in Thane district. The state government later constituted an SIT to investigate the case.
Officials Under Scanner Following Bijendra Gupta’s Arrest
Bijendra Gupta's arrest has changed the focus of the inquiry to possible institutional failures. Investigators are looking into whether the leak was made possible by government employees or staff involved in the assessment process. The SIT is reportedly scrutinising communication records, financial dealings and operational links between the accused and individuals connected with the examination process. Authorities are also investigating whether there was any breach in the confidential handling of question papers before the examination. The investigation has also uncovered alleged security lapses at the Agra-based printing press where the Maharashtra TET question papers were printed.
Anti Paper Leak Bill 2026
At a time when Parliament is debating the Anti Paper Leak Bill 2026, the Maharashtra TET paper leak increased the national conversation on test security. By imposing severe punishments on paper leak groups, increasing the accountability of organizations administering public exams, boosting security during question paper printing and transportation. It is giving law enforcement agencies more investigative authority, the proposed legislation aims to protect the legal framework against organized exam fraud.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.