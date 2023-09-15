AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Registration Close Today, Web Options Entry Until September 17

AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling Final Phase: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will close the AP EAPCET 2023 counselling final phase registration window today, September 15, 2023. Candidates participating in the second phase of counselling can visit the official counselling portal to complete the application process.

The AP EAMCET counselling final phase registrations began on September 14, 2023. Those not allotted seats in the first phase of counselling can register for the final phase allotment through the link on the official website.

AP EAMCET counselling final phase registration window is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the EAPCET counselling registrations through the link given here.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Registration - Click Here

How to Register for AP EAPCET Counselling Final Phase Allotment

The AP EAMCET counselling phase 2 registration window will close today, September 15, 2023. Those candidates participating in the final phase seat allotment round need to register to be considered for the allotment. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the counselling allotment round.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the EAMCET counselling registration window

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the given link

Step 4: Complete the fee payment process and proceed to enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Save and lock the choices

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

AP EAPCET Web Option Entry

The web option entry process is where students participating in the counselling round can enter their choice of course and college for allotment. Candidates must make sure that they enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. Based on the choices entered and the availability of seats, the allotment result will be announced. AP EAMCET final phase allotment result will be announced on September 21, 2023.

