SSC JE Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 1748 Posts, Check Official Notice PDF at ssc.gov.in

SSC JE Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 1,748 Junior Engineer posts under various government organisations and offices. It will also be used to fill Scientific Assistant posts in the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The selected candidates will get Group 'B' posts in Level-6 of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with a pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. The online application process starts on September 2, 2026, and ends on September 22, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all information about SSC JE Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: