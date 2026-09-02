SSC JE Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 1748 Posts, Check Official Notice PDF at ssc.gov.in
SSC JE Recruitment 2026 has been officially released today, September 2, 2026, on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can start applying online from today and continue till September 22, 2026. Check this article to get complete information about SSC JE Recruitment, eligibility, and other details.
Key Points
- SSC JE Recruitment 2026 announced for 1,748 posts; apply from Sep 2-22, 2026.
- Selected candidates will get Group 'B' posts in Level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).
- Paper-I exam is tentatively scheduled for Oct/Nov 2026, Paper-II for Dec 2026.
SSC JE Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 1,748 Junior Engineer posts under various government organisations and offices. It will also be used to fill Scientific Assistant posts in the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The selected candidates will get Group 'B' posts in Level-6 of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with a pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. The online application process starts on September 2, 2026, and ends on September 22, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.
SSC JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all information about SSC JE Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Posts Name
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Junior Engineer, Scientific Assistant (IMD)
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Total Vacancies
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1,748 posts
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Pay Level
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Level-6 (Rs 35,400 – 1,12,400), Group 'B'
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Application Start Date
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September 2, 2026
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Application Last Date
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September 22, 2026 (23:00 hours)
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Fee Payment Last Date
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September 23, 2026 (23:00 hours)
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Correction Window
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September 28 to 30, 2026 (23:00 hours)
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Paper-I Exam (Tentative)
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October/November 2026
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Paper-II Exam (Tentative)
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December 2026
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
SSC JE Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Staff Selection Commission has officially released the recruitment notification for SSC JE today, September 2, 2026. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website, ssc.gov.in, and can download it directly from the link given below:
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SSC JE Recruitment 2026
SSC JE 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must check the detailed eligibility criteria in the list given below to avoid last-minute application rejection.
Educational Qualification (post-wise):
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JE (Civil): Degree/Diploma in Civil Engineering (with experience where diploma holders are required)
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JE (Electrical/Mechanical): Degree/Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering
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JE (Telecom), DoT: Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, Telecommunications, IT, or Instrumentation
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Scientific Assistant (IMD): Bachelor's Degree in Science with Physics, OR Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/Electronics/IT/Telecommunication Engineering
Age Limit:
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The minimum age is 18, and the maximum age is 30 years for most posts; up to 32 years for CPWD and Director General of Lighthouses & Lightships posts. Age is counted as on 01.08.2026.
Age Relaxation:
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SC/ST: 5 years
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OBC: 3 years
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PwBD (Unreserved/EWS): 10 years
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PwBD (OBC): 13 years
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PwBD (SC/ST): 15 years
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Ex-Servicemen: 3 years (after deducting military service)
Nationality:
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Citizen of India, or subject of Nepal/Bhutan, or person of Indian origin migrated from specified countries with intent to settle in India.
Note: Only male candidates are eligible for Junior Engineer posts in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
SSC JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
SSC has officially started the JE Recruitment 2026 from today, September 2, 2026, on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who want to apply for a total of 1,748 JE posts must apply before the last date, September 22, 2026 till 11 PM. Check the direct link given below:
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SSC JE Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for SSC JE Recruitment 2026
Candidates can apply online for SSC JE Recruitment 2026 by following these steps:
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Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in
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Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered (old OTR from ssc.nic.in will not work)
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Log in and select the Junior Engineer Examination 2026 application link
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Fill in personal, educational, and post-preference details in the Online Application Form
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Upload photograph and signature as per prescribed format (not required if using Aadhaar-based authentication)
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Pay the application fee of Rs 100 (women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted)
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Preview and verify all details before final submission
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Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com