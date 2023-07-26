AP OAMDC 2023 Counselling: Last Date to Exercise Web Options Extended; Get Direct Link

AP OAMDC 2023 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges, AP OAMDC web options entry date has been extended till July 27, 2023. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process can fill in their preferred choices on the official website: oamdc apsche.aptonline.in.

Candidates are granted admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes in commerce, management, arts, science, social sciences, computer applications social work, through AP OAMDC 2023 Counselling. Candidates will be allotted UG admission in government, government-aided, and private degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh via online counselling.

AP OAMDC 2023 Counselling- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to exercise web options is provided below:

AP OAMDC Web Options Entry Link Click Here

AP OAMDC 2023 Counselling: How to Exercise Web Options?

Eligible candidates can fill in their preferences by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ap oamdc web options tab

Step 3: Enter the registration number, DOB and submit

Step 4: Now, choose the preferred college and course

Step 5: Preview and save the preferences

Step 6: Submit and take a printout for future references

Candidates who have already exercised the option will be able to revisit the web options page to add or modify the option or to change the order of sequence before the deadline. In case, the exercised options are saved and not frozen, the last saved options will be considered for AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment.

