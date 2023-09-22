AP PECET Counselling 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Check Documents Required Here

AP PECET 2023 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration for AP PECET counselling 2023 for admission to physical education courses tomorrow: September 23, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill out the registration form through the official website - pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET/views/index.aspx

As per the given schedule, the document verification process will begin from September 22 to 24, 2023. The seat allotment will begin on September 30, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between October 3 and 7, 2023.

AP PECET 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

Documents required for AP PECET 2023 registration

Candidates are required to upload the below-given documents at the time of the AP PECET 2023 counselling registration.

APPECET 2023 Rank Card and Hall Ticket

Degree/ Intermediate or its equivalent pass certificate and Memorandum of Marks

Transfer Certificate

SSC or its equivalent Marks memo

Study Certificate giving the details of past seven years of study

Latest residence certificate for the preceding seven (7) Years of the qualifying examination that is graduation in respect of candidates who have private study without any institutionalized education

Latest Income certificate/ White Ration Card

Aadhar Card or Any Govt. ID

Latest Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority

CAP / NCC / Minority Certificate (SSC TC containing Minority Status of certificate from the Head Master)

Latest EWS Certificate if applicable

How to register for AP PECET 2023 counselling?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to complete the AP PECET registrations 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the AP PECET 2023

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the details as asked

Step 5: Upload the documents required in the given format

Step 6: Submit the registration fee

Step 7: Go through the details and submit the form

Step 8: Download the application confirmation page for future use

