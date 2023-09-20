AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Option Edit Window Open, Allotment Result On Sept 23

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: AP PGECET 2023 counselling round 1 web option entry window closed on September 19, 2023. Candidates are now being given a chance to make necessary changes in the options entered before the announcement of the allotment result.

As per the schedule, the window for students to make changes in the options entered is available only for a day. Students can visit the official counselling portal today, September 20, 2023, and make the required changes in the options entered. The AP PGECET 2023 allotment results which are based on the choices entered by the students will be announced on September 23, 2023.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling option edit window is available on the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. To make the changes candidates are required to login through the web options entry window. Candidates are also advised to save the changes made before submitting.

AP PGECET 2023 Web Options Entry - Click Here

AP PGECET 2023 Web Options Entry Editing

The window for students to make changes in the options entered for the AP PGECET 2023 allotment will be available for a day. Candidates are required to login through the web options window on the counselling website to make the changes. Follow the below-given steps to make the changes in the options.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGECET counselling

Step 2: Click on the PGECET web options window

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the web option edit window

Step 5: Make the necessary changes in the options entered

Step 6: Save the changes before clicking on the final submit link

