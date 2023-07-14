Army Wives Welfare Association To Organise Awareness Camp for Veer Naris on AWWA Day 2023

AWWA Day 2023: The Army Wives Welfare Association will celebrate AWWA Day on August 18th at the NCC Auditorium in Delhi Cantt. This year, AWWA has planned an awareness camp for Veer Naris starting at 8:30 AM. Alongside this, a range of other events, including a medical camp, will be organized to ensure a memorable occasion. AWWA is dedicated to promoting the welfare of the spouses, children, and dependents of Army personnel, and it is often regarded as the unseen force that fortifies the strength of the Indian Army.

Army Wives Welfare Association to be celebrated on August 18, 2023, check the notice below

AWWA Veer Naris

In its dedication to alleviating the hardships faced by the families of martyrs, the Indian Army has established the Veer Nari Committee (VNC) under the umbrella of AWWA. This committee serves as a link between the organization and the legitimate aspirations of Veer Naris. VNC ensures that Veer Naris receive comprehensive information regarding their entitlements, schemes, and measures designed for their welfare and resettlement. Moreover, the VNC offers them valuable opportunities to acquire vocational skills that can enhance their prospects of securing suitable employment. Through the establishment of the Veer Nari Committee, the Indian Army reaffirms its commitment to supporting and empowering the courageous families of its fallen heroes.

Army Wives Welfare Association

The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) was registered as a Welfare Society with the Registrar of Societies, Delhi Administration on August 23, 1966. Since its establishment, AWWA stands as one of the largest non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in India. AWWA provides support and assistance to all wives of army personnel, ensuring that they benefit from its initiatives. However, it is important to note that AWWA, as a functional body, operates from the Corps level and above, focusing on the welfare of army families within those ranks.