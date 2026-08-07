BCECE LE Result 2026: Offline Counselling Round 1 Starting From August 10, Notice Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECE LE Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the date for the offline counseling for LE Admissions 2026. According to the notification, the counselling for Lateral Entry into BLE (Para Medical) / BLE (Pharmacy) Degree Courses based on the BCECE (LE)-2026 results will begin on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Candidates can read the notification as well as the detailed website on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must ensure that the Rank Card and all required original certificates/documents must be brought in person at the venue at the Board Office, I.A.S. Association Building, Near Patna Airport, Patna-14.

Notice for offline counselling of BCECE[LE][PHARMACY/PARA MEDICAL]-2026 (Adv. No. BCECEB(BCECE[LE])-2026/10 Dated 07.08.2026)