BCECE LE Result 2026: Offline Counselling Round 1 Starting From August 10, Notice Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will start the counselling for Lateral Entry into BLE (Para Medical) / BLE (Pharmacy) Degree Courses on Monday, August 10, 2026. Candidates can read the notification as well as the detailed website on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
BCECE LE Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the date for the offline counseling for LE Admissions 2026. According to the notification, the counselling for Lateral Entry into BLE (Para Medical) / BLE (Pharmacy) Degree Courses based on the BCECE (LE)-2026 results will begin on Monday, August 10, 2026.
Candidates can read the notification as well as the detailed website on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must ensure that the Rank Card and all required original certificates/documents must be brought in person at the venue at the Board Office, I.A.S. Association Building, Near Patna Airport, Patna-14.
Notice for offline counselling of BCECE[LE][PHARMACY/PARA MEDICAL]-2026 (Adv. No. BCECEB(BCECE[LE])-2026/10 Dated 07.08.2026)
BCECE LE Round 1 Counselling 2026: Important Note
According to the counselling schedule, candidates must ensure their presence on the designated date and time along with their Rank Card and required original documents/certificates at the venue. Failing to do so will be considered absent for this counselling, for which they will be personally responsible, and no claims will be entertained.
Detail for offline counselling of BCECE[LE][PHARMACY/PARA MEDICAL]-2026 (Adv. No. BCECEB(BCECE[LE])-2026/09 Dated 07.08.2026)
BCECE UGMAC Admission 2026 Starting August 10
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will begin the UGMAC applications portal from August 10, 2026 on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates will need to upload their NEET UG 2026 scores to appear for the application process.
In case of any help or assistance, candidates can reach out to the board officials on their helpline email address at helpdesk.bceceboard@bihar.gov.in.
Also Read: Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 Released; Check MBBS, BDS Seats and Colleges List
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.