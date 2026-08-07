Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 Released; Check MBBS, BDS Seats and Colleges List
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the UGMAC 2026 seat matrix details for mbbs and bds seats. Check college list, admission, counselling important dates here.
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published the Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 for MBBS and BDS admissions. This year, the counselling process will cover around 4,177 medical and dental seats across participating government and private colleges across Bihar.
The seat matrix provides a college wise breakdown of available MBBS and BDS seats, including the distribution under different categories. NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates can check these details before filling their choices in UGMAC 2026 counselling. Checking the available seats can help students shortlist colleges and make more informed choices during the choice filling process. Read the article to know more seat matrix and counselling related details.
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can check the dates given below and mark their calendar in order to avoid missing any important UGMAC 2026 counselling related event.
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Bihar NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026
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Event
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Dates
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Seat Matrix Released
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August 7, 2026
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Online Registration & Choice Filling Begins
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August 10, 2026
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Last Date to Apply & Pay Fee
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August 14, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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UGMAC 2026 Rank Card Release
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August 16, 2026
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Last Date for Choice Filling & Locking
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August 17, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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August 20, 2026
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Round 1 Allotment Order Download
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August 20 to 27, 2026
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Round 1 Document Verification & Admission
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August 24 to 27, 2026
Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026: MBBS and BDS Seats
Candidates can check the Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 below for a quick overview of the MBBS and BDS seats available in government and private institutes. The table given below shows the seat distribution by college type and course helping candidates understand the number of seats available before filling their counselling choices.
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Bihar MBBS and BDS Colleges Seat Matrix 2026
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College Type & Course
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Total Seats Available
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Government MBBS Seats
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1,392
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Government BDS Seats
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30
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Private MBBS Seats
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2,450
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Private BDS Seats
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200
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Total MBBS & BDS Seats
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4,072
Direct Link to Download Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 PDF
Bihar Government Medical Colleges Offering Admission on NEET Score
According to the Bihar NEET UG 2026 seat matrix, government medical colleges in the state offer a total of 1,392 MBBS seats after excluding seats reserved under the All India Quota (AIQ) and Central Nominee (CN) categories. The major government medical colleges included in the Bihar NEET UG seat matrix are listed below in the table.
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Bihar Government Medical Colleges Offering Admission on NEET Score
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Medical College
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Location
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Patna Medical College (PMC)
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Patna
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Darbhanga Medical College (DMC)
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Laheriasarai
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Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JLNMCH)
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Bhagalpur
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Nalanda Medical College (NMCH)
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Patna
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Shri Krishna Medical College (SKMCH)
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Muzaffarpur
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Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College (ANMMCH)
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Gaya
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Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS)
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Patna
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Government Medical College
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Bettiah
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Bihar Medical Institute of Medical Sciences
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Pawapuri
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Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Medical College
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Madhepura
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ESIC Medical College & Hospital
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Bihta
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Government Medical College
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Purnea
Bihar NEET UG 2026 Counselling Process
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026 is conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical and dental colleges across the state. Admission is based on NEET UG 2026 merit, rank, applicable reservation rules and candidates choices. The UGMAC 2026 counselling process includes:
- Online Registration
- Counselling fee and security deposit
- Choice filling and locking
- Seat Allotment
- Online document verification
- Reporting to allotted MBBS/ BDS college
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