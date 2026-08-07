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Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 Released; Check MBBS, BDS Seats and Colleges List

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 16:19 IST

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the UGMAC 2026 seat matrix details for mbbs and bds seats. Check college list, admission, counselling important dates here.

Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026
Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026
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Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published the Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 for MBBS and BDS admissions. This year, the counselling process will cover around 4,177 medical and dental seats across participating government and private colleges across Bihar. 

The seat matrix provides a college wise breakdown of available MBBS and BDS seats, including the distribution under different categories. NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates can check these details before filling their choices in UGMAC 2026 counselling. Checking the available seats can help students shortlist colleges and make more informed choices during the choice filling process. Read the article to know more seat matrix and counselling related details.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates 

Candidates can check the dates given below and mark their calendar in order to avoid missing any important UGMAC 2026 counselling related event.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026

Event

Dates

Seat Matrix Released

August 7, 2026

Online Registration & Choice Filling Begins

August 10, 2026

Last Date to Apply & Pay Fee

August 14, 2026 (11:59 PM)

UGMAC 2026 Rank Card Release

August 16, 2026

Last Date for Choice Filling & Locking

August 17, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result

August 20, 2026

Round 1 Allotment Order Download

August 20 to 27, 2026

Round 1 Document Verification & Admission

August 24 to 27, 2026

Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026: MBBS and BDS Seats 

Candidates can check the Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 below for a quick overview of the MBBS and BDS seats available in government and private institutes. The table given below shows the seat distribution by college type and course helping candidates understand the number of seats available before filling their counselling choices.

Bihar MBBS and BDS Colleges Seat Matrix 2026

College Type & Course

Total Seats Available

Government MBBS Seats

1,392

Government BDS Seats

30

Private MBBS Seats

2,450

Private BDS Seats

200

Total MBBS & BDS Seats

4,072

Direct Link to Download Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 PDF

Bihar Government Medical Colleges Offering Admission on NEET Score 

According to the Bihar NEET UG 2026 seat matrix, government medical colleges in the state offer a total of 1,392 MBBS seats after excluding seats reserved under the All India Quota (AIQ) and Central Nominee (CN) categories. The major government medical colleges included in the Bihar NEET UG seat matrix are listed below in the table. 

Bihar Government Medical Colleges Offering Admission on NEET Score

Medical College

Location

Patna Medical College (PMC)

Patna

Darbhanga Medical College (DMC)

Laheriasarai

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JLNMCH)

Bhagalpur

Nalanda Medical College (NMCH)

Patna

Shri Krishna Medical College (SKMCH)

Muzaffarpur

Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College (ANMMCH)

Gaya

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS)

Patna

Government Medical College

Bettiah

Bihar Medical Institute of Medical Sciences

Pawapuri

Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Medical College

Madhepura

ESIC Medical College & Hospital

Bihta

Government Medical College

Purnea

Bihar NEET UG 2026 Counselling Process

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026 is conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical and dental colleges across the state. Admission is based on NEET UG 2026 merit, rank, applicable reservation rules and candidates choices. The UGMAC 2026 counselling process includes:

  • Online Registration
  • Counselling fee and security deposit
  • Choice filling and locking 
  • Seat Allotment 
  • Online document verification 
  • Reporting to allotted MBBS/ BDS college

Also Read, 

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IIT Ropar 15th Convocation 2026: 761 Students Receive Degrees and New UG Curriculum Announced

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 15:55 IST

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