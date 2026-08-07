Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 Released; Check MBBS, BDS Seats and Colleges List

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published the Bihar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 for MBBS and BDS admissions. This year, the counselling process will cover around 4,177 medical and dental seats across participating government and private colleges across Bihar.

The seat matrix provides a college wise breakdown of available MBBS and BDS seats, including the distribution under different categories. NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates can check these details before filling their choices in UGMAC 2026 counselling. Checking the available seats can help students shortlist colleges and make more informed choices during the choice filling process. Read the article to know more seat matrix and counselling related details.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates