CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: Result Expected Soon, Check Supplementary Result Date, Marksheet Direct Link at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result this week. This year, the CBSE 12th compartment exams were conducted on July 28, 2026. Considering the previous year's trend when the CBSE supplementary result was announced on August 1, 2025, it is likely that the board will announce the supplementary exam result in the coming days. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on the announcement of the compartment results.

Once released, the CBSE 12th Compartment result 2026 will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the compartment result on the result portal - cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates must also note that they can check their Class 12 supplementary result 2026 on the DigiLocker App. Candidates need to log in with their roll number and mobile number on the app to check the result and download the provisional marksheets.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 206: Exam Highlights

Check the highlights of the CBSE 12th examination and results below

Exam Name Class 12 Supplementary/ Compartment Board name Central Board of Secondary Education Main Exam Date February 17, 2026, to April 10, 2026 Result Date May 13, 2026 Revaluation process June 2 to June 6, 2026 Revaluation results June 21, 2026 Supplementary Exam date July 28, 2026 Compartment Result date Expected this week

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 Date: Expected Date and Time

CBSE conducted the Class 12 supplementary exam on July 28, 2026. It is expected that the results of the compartment exam will be announced between August 6 and 16, 2026. There is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of CBSE for updates regarding the announcement of the 12th compartment result.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Is There Another Chance to Clear the Exam

The CBSE Class 12 compartment exam is conducted as a second chance for students to improve their scores and clear failed subjects. Those failing the compartment exam can appear as private candidates in the next main annual exam in February-April 2027. A third chance will be provided in the compartment exams to be held next year, in July 2027.