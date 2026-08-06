CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
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CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: Result Expected Soon, Check Supplementary Result Date, Marksheet Direct Link at cbse.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 8, 2026, 03:00 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the class 12th supplementary result 2026 on its official website at cbse.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the July 2026 supplementary exams must visit the official website of the board to check the result. Students can download their result using their admit card and roll number details on the DigiLocker official website once the result link is activated.


CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE 12th Compartment result 2026 is expected to be announced between August 6 and 16, 2026
  • Students can download the compartment exam result on the official website cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in
  • Link to download class 12 supplementary exam result will also be available on the DigiLocker App or Portal - digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result this week. This year, the CBSE 12th compartment exams were conducted on July 28, 2026. Considering the previous year's trend when the CBSE supplementary result was announced on August 1, 2025, it is likely that the board will announce the supplementary exam result in the coming days. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on the announcement of the compartment results. 

Once released, the CBSE 12th Compartment result 2026 will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the compartment result on the result portal - cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates must also note that they can check their Class 12 supplementary result 2026 on the DigiLocker App. Candidates need to log in with their roll number and mobile number on the app to check the result and download the provisional marksheets. 

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 206: Exam Highlights

Check the highlights of the CBSE 12th examination and results below

Exam Name

Class 12 Supplementary/ Compartment

Board name

Central Board of Secondary Education

Main Exam Date

February 17, 2026, to April 10, 2026

Result Date

May 13, 2026 

Revaluation process

June 2 to June 6, 2026 

Revaluation results

June 21, 2026 

Supplementary Exam date

July 28, 2026

Compartment Result date

Expected this week

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 Date: Expected Date and Time

CBSE conducted the Class 12 supplementary exam on July 28, 2026. It is expected that the results of the compartment exam will be announced between August 6 and 16, 2026. There is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of CBSE for updates regarding the announcement of the 12th compartment result. 

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Is There Another Chance to Clear the Exam

The CBSE Class 12 compartment exam is conducted as a second chance for students to improve their scores and clear failed subjects. Those failing the compartment exam can appear as private candidates in the next main annual exam in February-April 2027. A third chance will be provided in the compartment exams to be held next year, in July 2027. 

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates

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  • Aug 8, 2026, 03:00 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Result: Login Details to Check Results

    Candidates can use the following details to log in and view their class 12th improvement results online.

    • Roll number
    • Admit card number
    • School number
    • Date of birth
  • Aug 8, 2026, 01:00 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Result: When was the Supplementary Exam Conducted?

    CBSE 12th supplementary exam 2026 is conducted as a second chance for candidates to improve their marks. The compartment exam was conducted on July 28, 206. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exam can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the online marksheets.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 23:00 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Result: Information Mentioned on the Marksheets

    CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. The marksheets will be available at cbse.gov.in. When downloading the marksheets, students must cross-check the following details.

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Subject
    • Revised marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 7, 2026, 21:45 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Result: Result Awaited

    CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be announced on the official website of the board. It is expected that the Class 12 supplementary result will be announced very soon. However, an official timeline has not been provided by the board regarding the announcement of the result. It is expected that the result will be announced any day between August 6 to 16, 2026. Students are hence advised to keep visiting the official website cbse.gov.in to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 19:45 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Result: Exam Statistics

    • Total Appeared: 17,68,968 students
    • Total Passed: 15,07,109 students
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 88.86% (outperforming boys by 6.73%)
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 82.13%
    • Transgender Pass Percentage:100%
    • 90% and Above: 94,028 students
    • 95% and Above: 17,113 students
  • Aug 7, 2026, 17:16 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026: Marksheets to be Issued Soon

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 will be announced online shortly. The link for students to check the result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the result and download the marksheets using their credentials at cbse.gov.in.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 16:21 IST

    CBSE 12th Supply Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Scorecards

    Once released, candidates can log in with their credentials to check the result and download the marksheets. Candidates must log in with the following details:

    • Roll number
    • Admit card number
    • School number
    • Date of birth
  • Aug 7, 2026, 15:35 IST

    CBSE 12th Supply Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials to download th marksheets. The following details will be given on the class 12 supplementary marksheets

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Subject
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 7, 2026, 14:51 IST

    CBSE Board 12th Compartment Result 2026: Official Website Link to Check Results

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 will be declared online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website and the DigiLocker portal. The list of websites is provided below

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Aug 7, 2026, 14:31 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Supplementary: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    Class 12 CBSE supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can login to download the marksheets. The CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 marsheet will include the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subject

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 7, 2026, 14:16 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Result: Board Supplementary Result Expected Soon

    CBSE class 12 compartment exam was conducted on July 28, 2026. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials to download the marksheets. To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and login with their roll number, date of birth and other details. CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be available at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the result at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 

  • Aug 7, 2026, 13:12 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result Link: What If a Candidate Fails the Supplementary Exam

    If a candidate fails the CBSE 12th supplementary exam, they can re-appear for the failed subject in the main exam to be held in February-April 2027. Candidates unable to clear the same in the main exam can also appear for the supplementary exam in July-August 2027. 

  • Aug 7, 2026, 12:24 IST

    CBSE 12th Supply Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials to download th marksheets. The following details will be given on the class 12 supplementary marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subject 

    Class

    Stream 

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 7, 2026, 11:38 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    CBSE 12th supplementary result will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials to download the online copy of the marksheets. To download the result on the official website candidates must login with the following details - 

    Roll number

    Admit card number

    School number 

    Date of birth

  • Aug 7, 2026, 10:43 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Date: Official Conformation Soon

    CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2026 is expected to be announced anytime this week. Last year, the result was announced on August 1, 2025. This year, the board conducted the exam on July 28, 2026. It is hence likely that the result will be declared by this week. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 09:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026: Exam Statistics 2025

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Last year, the supplementary result was announced on August 1, 2025. Check the exam statistics below

    • Registered: 1,43,581 students
    • Appeared: 1,38,666 students
    • Passed: 53,201 students
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 38.36%
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 41.35%
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 36.79%
  • Aug 7, 2026, 09:06 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Supplementary: Download Provisional Marksheets on DigiLocker

    Along with the official website, students can also check and download their CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026 on the DigiLocker App. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can visit the DigiLocker portal or open the app on their phones and login with their roll number and password to download the 12th compartment result 2026. 

  • Aug 7, 2026, 08:45 IST

    CBSE Board 12th Compartment Result 2026: Main Exam Result 2026

    CBSE Class 12 main exam was conducted in February-April 2026. The results were announced on May 13, 2026. Check the examination details for class 12 students here.

    Exam Name

    Class 12 Supplementary/ Compartment

    Board name

    Central Board of Secondary Education

    Main Exam Date

    February 17, 2026, to April 10, 2026

    Result Date

    May 13, 2026 

    Revaluation process

    June 2 to June 6, 2026 

    Revaluation results

    June 21, 2026 

    Supplementary Exam date

    July 28, 2026

    Compartment Result date

    Expected this week
  • Aug 7, 2026, 08:13 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result Link: Board Result To be Announced Soon

    The CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can visit the official website of the board and login with their credentials. To download the provisional marksheets students can visit the official website cbse.gov.in. The list of websites for students to check the result is given below

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Aug 7, 2026, 07:39 IST

    CBSE 12th Supply Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. Once released, candidates can log in with their credentials to check the result and download the marksheets. Candidates must log in with the following details

    Roll number

    Admit card number

    School number

    Date of birth

  • Aug 7, 2026, 07:23 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheet

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected online soon. Once released, candidates need to login with their credentials to download the marksheets. The Class 12 CBSE Supplementary marksheet includes the following details.

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subject

    Mark

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 7, 2026, 07:12 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Date: Official Release of Results

    There is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the Class 12 CBSE results. Those who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results and download the mark sheets. CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be available at cbse.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with a link on the DigiLocker App to download the marksheets.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 06:47 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Download Marksheets

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to download the marksheets will be available on the official website. Candidates can check the CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 through the following links

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Aug 7, 2026, 06:26 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026: Marksheets to be Issued Soon

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 will be announced online shortly. The link for students to check the result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the result and download the marksheets using their credentials at cbse.gov.in. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 18:37 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Live: Details Required to Check result

    To check CBSE 12th Supplementary result 2026, students need to keep their following details ready to get your scorecard from the official website: 

    • Roll number
    • School code
    • Centre number
    • DOB 
  • Aug 6, 2026, 18:08 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: Result link activation soon

    The CBSE 12th 2026 Compartment result link will be active on cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. A direct link will also shared here once the link is active. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 17:33 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: Different ways to Check Result

    • THhrough Official Website: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in
    • Through DigiLocker: download the scorecard after logging in
    • From UMANG app: access the result section with your credentials
    • IVRS: call the toll‑free number, answer will be read out
    • SMS: send your roll number to the designated short code
  • Aug 6, 2026, 17:02 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Releasing Anytime Soon

    CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be released anytime soon. The date & time has not been announced by the officials. Students are requested to check official website for recent updates and notifications. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 16:34 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: CBSE Result 2026 through UMANG app

    CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 is will be available on UMANG app too. Students can check it by downloading the app. They need to register with their mobile number, search ‘CBSE’, select ‘Results’, then log in with the same credentials to fetch the 2026 scorecard.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 15:55 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Supplementary Exam Date?

    CBSE class 12th supplementary exam 2026 was scheduled on July 28, 206. students who have appeared for the supplementary exam can visit the official website of the CBSE board to check the result and download the online marksheets.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 14:52 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Supplementary: Board to Announced Results This Week

    CBSE is likely to announce the Class 12 supplementary result 2026 this week. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams can visit the official website to check the result and download the marksheets. CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be available at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the result on the DigiLocker app - digilocker.gov.in. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 14:30 IST

    CBSE Board 12th Compartment Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    The CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026 marksheets will be available on the official website. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subject

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 6, 2026, 13:52 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Official Date and Time Soon

    CBSE does not inform the date and time for the Class 12 supplementary result. The board is, however, expected to announce the 12th compartment results online shortly. Candidates can download the marksheets using their credentials at cbse.gov.in. A direct link for candidates to check their Class 12 CBSE supplementary result will also be available at digilocker.gov.in. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 13:15 IST

    CBSE Board 12th Compartment Result 2026: Supplementary Result Statistics

    The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary result 2025 was announced on August 1, 2025. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 38.36% for Class 12. Check the complete statistics below.

    • Registered: 1,43,581 students
    • Appeared: 1,38,666 students
    • Passed: 53,201 students
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 38.36%
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 41.35%
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 36.79%
  • Aug 6, 2026, 12:41 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result Link: List of Websites to Check Results

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 will be announced online soon. When downloading the marksheets, students must visit the official website and log in with their credentials. The list of websites for students to check the results is given below

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Aug 6, 2026, 12:16 IST

    CBSE 12th Supply Result 2026: Details Given on Marksheets

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be declared online soon. To download the marksheets students must visit the official website and login with the credentials. The following details will be given on the marksheet

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subject

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 6, 2026, 11:57 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Date: Repeaters Chance

    CBSE 12th supplementary result will be released online soon. Those unable to clear the exams in the first attempt can re-appear for the failed subject in the next exam to be held in March 2027. Those unable to clear the exams in the re-exam can appear for the third chance with the supplementary exams held in July 2027.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 11:34 IST

    CBSE Board 12th Compartment Result 2026: Examination Highlights

    CBSE 12th supplementary exams were conducted in July 2026. Check the exam highlights for class 12 students here

    Exam Name

    Class 12 Supplementary/ Compartment

    Board name

    Central Board of Secondary Education

    Main Exam Date

    February 17, 2026, to April 10, 2026

    Result Date

    May 13, 2026 

    Revaluation process

    June 2 to June 6, 2026 

    Revaluation results

    June 21, 2026 

    Supplementary Exam date

    July 28, 2026

    Compartment Result date

    Expected this week
  • Aug 6, 2026, 11:07 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Supplementary: Board Results To be Released Online

    The CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. To download the online marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026 will be announced soon at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also download their marksheets at cseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 10:14 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Result: Expected to be Announced Soon

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary result 2026 will be declared online soon. An official confirmation of the date and time will be issued soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to keep their credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:51 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result Link: Official Websites to Check Results

    The CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2026 will be announced online soon. To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and log in with their credentials. The official websites for students to check their results are provided below

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:30 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Original Marksheets to be Issued by the Board

    The revised marksheets for candidates who have appeared for the CBSE 12th compartment exam will be issued by the board. The marksheet copies will be available at the respective schools. The provisional marksheet copies available only will stay unvalid as and when the final marksheets will be issued. schools are advised to report to their schools and collect the revised marksheets. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:05 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Date: When is the Result Expected?

    The CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2026 will be announced online soon. There is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the results. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to check the result and download the marksheets through the link on the official website. Candidates can also check the result on the DigiLocker App. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 08:38 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Check 2025 Supplementary Statistics

    The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 Supplementary result 2025 on August 1, 2025. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 38.36% for Class 12. Check the complete statistics below.

    • Registered: 1,43,581 students
    • Appeared: 1,38,666 students
    • Passed: 53,201 students
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 38.36%
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 41.35%
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 36.79%
  • Aug 6, 2026, 08:16 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026: Official Website to Download Marksheets

    The CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be announced online soon. The result will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in. The list of websites where candidates can check their Class 12 compartment result includes: 

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Aug 6, 2026, 08:04 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Supplementary: Results Expected Soon

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be declared online soon. The result is expected to be announced between August 6 and 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check the result and download their marksheets using their credentials. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 07:52 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Result: Main Exam Result Statistics

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The main examination was conducted in February-April 2026, and the result was announced on May 13, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%.

    • Total Appeared: 17,68,968 students
    • Total Passed: 15,07,109 students
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 88.86% (outperforming boys by 6.73%)
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 82.13%
    • Transgender Pass Percentage:100%
    • 90% and Above: 94,028 students
    • 95% and Above: 17,113 students
  • Aug 6, 2026, 07:21 IST

    CBSE Board 12th Compartment Result 2026: Original Marksheets and Certificates Soon

    After the CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 is announced, students can visit the website and log in with their credentials to download the online copy of the marksheets. The original marksheets and certificates will be issued by the board soon after the results. Students are required to report to their respective schools to collect their marksheets. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 07:13 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result Link: Marksheets Available on DigiLocker

    CBSE Class 12 compartment examinations were conducted on July 28, 2026. Along with the official website, the link to check the result will also be available on the DigiLocker App. To download the marksheets on the DigiLocker app, students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates can also download the DigiLocker app from playstore to download the marksheets online. The online copy of the marksheets are applicable for initial admissions until the original marksheets and pass certificates are issued by the board. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 06:52 IST

    CBSE 12th Supply Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. The marksheets will be available at cbse.gov.in. When downloading the marksheets, students must cross-check the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subject

    Revised marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 6, 2026, 06:38 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check Results

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be released online soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials to check the result and download the marksheets. CBSE 12th supplementary result will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. To download the marksheets students need to login with the following details-

    Roll number

    Admit card number

    School number

    Date of birth

  • Aug 6, 2026, 06:26 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Date: Expected Announcement of Results

    CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be declared on the official website of the board. It is expected that the Class 12 supplementary result will be announced this week. An official timeline has not been provided by the board regarding the announcement of the result. It is, however, expected that the result will be announced any day between August 6 to 16, 2026. Students are hence advised to keep visiting the official website cbse.gov.in to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 06:24 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: When was the Supplementary Exam Conducted?

    CBSE 12th supplementary exam 2026 is conducted as a second chance for candidates to improve their marks. The compartment exam was conducted on July 28, 206. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exam can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the online marksheets. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 06:21 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Board to Announce Results Soon

    CBSE is expected to announce the Class 12 supplementary result soon. Students who have appeared for the compartment exam will be able to check the result on the official website. To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and login with their roll number, date of birth, admit card number and other credentials. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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