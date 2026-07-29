CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Date and Time: When Will the Board Release Scorecards?
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Date is expected this week. Students who successfully pass their compartment exam for the appeared subject will be issued a revised marksheet that will give their updated pass status.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has conducted the Class 12 supplementary exam for students in the compartment category on July 28, 2026. About 1.63 lakh students appear for the exam. Following the initial CBSE Class 12 board results which gives the pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. The exam was held in a one single shift at many centers across the country, with main subjects held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, vocational courses from 10:50 am to 1:30 pm, and designated skill or elective options from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Strict rules were made by the CBSE, banning all electronic devices such as calculators, smartwatches, and mobile phones from the exam halls. Along with the warnings that any students caught doing unfair practices will have to face consequences under Unfair Means (UFM) guidelines.
When Will The Result Be Declared
The CBSE result website is expected to release the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 in August 2026, just a few weeks after the exam is done. Instead of having repeated evaluations, marks for internal assessments and practical exams will be taken from the main exam and carried forward. Students who successfully pass their compartment exam for the appeared subject will be issued a revised marksheet that will give their updated pass status.
How to check CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Result 2026
Visit the official website of CBSE results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the link "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2026".
- In the login window enter your required details as per your admit card: Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID
- Click on the Submit button
- Your CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result will be displayed on your screen.
- Review your marks, download and save it for future reference.
CBSE 12th Pass Percentage Data
Check out the below data for the pass percentage data of CBSE Class 12th, here we have mentioned overall pass percentage data and gender wise, check the details below:
Overall Pass Percentage Comparison
|Year
|Registered Candidates
|Appeared Candidates
|Passed Candidates
|Pass Percentage (%)
|Difference in Pass %
|2025
|1,704,367
|1,496,307
|1,692,794
|88.39%
|—
|2026
|1,780,365
|1,507,109
|1,768,968
|85.20%
|-3.19%
Gender-Wise Pass Percentage (2026)
|Gender
|2025 Pass %
|2026 Pass %
|Performance Highlight
|Girls
|91.64%
|88.86%
|Girls outperformed boys by 6.73%
|Boys
|85.70%
|82.13%
|—
|Transgender
|100.00%
|100.00%
|—
To check complete detailed data of CBSE 12th Pass Percentage Data along with other details click here and downlaod the full official PDF.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.