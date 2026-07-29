CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Date and Time: When Will the Board Release Scorecards?

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has conducted the Class 12 supplementary exam for students in the compartment category on July 28, 2026. About 1.63 lakh students appear for the exam. Following the initial CBSE Class 12 board results which gives the pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. The exam was held in a one single shift at many centers across the country, with main subjects held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, vocational courses from 10:50 am to 1:30 pm, and designated skill or elective options from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Strict rules were made by the CBSE, banning all electronic devices such as calculators, smartwatches, and mobile phones from the exam halls. Along with the warnings that any students caught doing unfair practices will have to face consequences under Unfair Means (UFM) guidelines.