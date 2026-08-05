CMA June 2026 Inter Final Result OUT at icmai.in, Login with Registration and Roll Number to View Results

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ICMAI CMA June 2026 Intermediate and final results have been announced online today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the June session examinations can log in with their registration number and roll number at icmai.in.

CMA June 2026 Result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the CMA June 2026 session intermediate and final results today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link available on the official website. ICMAI conducted the CMA June 2026 Intermediate and Final Examination from June 11, 2026 to June 18, 2026. Candidates can check their results and download their scorecards through the official website icmai.in. To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and login with their roll number and registration number. Along with the results, ICMAI will also issue the merit list for the Intermediate and Final examinations. CMA June 2026 Intermediate Result - Click Here CMA June 2026 Final Result 2026 - Click Here

CMA June 2026 Exam Details - Click Here How to Check the ICMAI CMA June 2026 Intermediate and Final Result The link for candidates to check the CMA Intermediate and Final June 2026 result is available on the official website. To download the individual scorecards, students can follow the steps provided below Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI Step 2: Click on the June 2026 Intermediate/ Final Result 2026 link Step 3: Click on the required result link Step 4: Login with the Identification Number Step 5: The CMA June 2026 Inter/ Final Result 2026 will be displayed Step 6: Download individual scorecards for further reference ICMAI CMA June 2026 Intermediate Result Statistics As per the statistics provided, 7,885 candidates completed the Intermediate Course of the Institute. Check the group-wise performance of candidates in the intermediate examination.

Candidates appeared for No of candidates appeared No of candidates passed % of pass I Group-I only 28,471 6,813 23.93 II Group-II only 17,488 5,358 30.64 III Both Groups - - - Passed in either one of the groups 10,897 1397 12.82 Passed Both Groups 10,897 2,144 19.68 CMA June 2026 Final Result Statistics As per the results announced, 4,220 candidates completed the final Course of the Institute. Check the group-wise performance of candidates in the Final examination below. Candidates appeared for No of candidates appeared No of candidates passed % of pass I Group-III only 10,474 3,165 30.22 II Group-IV only 5,393 2,384 44.21 III Both Groups - - - Passed in either one of the groups 4,337 702 16.19 Passed Both Groups 4,337 1,430 CMA June 2026 Inter and Final Rank List

The merit list for the CMA June 2026 inter and final examination has been released along with the results. The list of candidates who have secured top ranks, along with their registration number and city, will be mentioned on the merit list. Candidates can check the intermediate and final rank list below for CMA June 2026 CMA June 2026 Intermediate Rank List - Click Here CMA June 2026 Final Rank List - Click Here ICMAI CMA June 2026 Intermediate and Final Toppers List The CMA June 2026 intermediate and final results are now available. Candidates can check below the list of students who have topped the exams CMA June 2026 Intermediate Toppers List This year Raunak Jain topped the CMA Intermediate June 2026 session exams. The fourth rank has been shared by Harsh Sunit Jain and Tarak Sai Ram P. Three female students have secured a spot in the top 10. Check the top 10 student list below.

Candidate Name Rank RAUNAK JAIN 1 MOHIT DAS 2 KANTALA PRASHANTH REDDY 3 HARSH SUNIT JAIN 4 TARAK SAI RAM P 4 PURVANSH BALDI 5 VINOD SAHU 6 DIYAKUMARI JAGDISHBHAI KHALASI 7 GUNTURI PUJITHA 8 PREYA BAZAZ 8 PENUGONDA SAI RAGHAVENDRA REDDY 9 MUFLILA SEREEN 10 CMA June 2026 Final Toppers List Out of the top 10 students, two are female. This year, Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli secured the top rank in the CMA Final examination. The list of top 10 students below. Candidate Name Rank MOKSHIT VAMSI KRISHNA MATTUPALLI 1 RAHUL KAILAS BHOIR 2 VANNEMREDDY HEMANTH 3 GURKIRAT SINGH BHANGU 4 CHORAWALA PRATHAMKUMAR NILESHKUMAR 5 VISHAKHA AGARWAL 6 GADAMSETTI PAVAN NAGA SAI 7 JUGEENDRA SAINADHARAO POTNURU 8 ADITYA BHASKAR IYER 9 SAMAYAMANTULA MANI SAHASRA 10