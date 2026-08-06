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CSAB Special Round, DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today at csab.nic.in; Direct Link & Steps to Download

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 16:27 IST

Check your CSAB Special Round and DASA seat allotment results for 2026, releasing August 6, 2026. Check your result, and complete document verification by the August 11 deadline.

CSAB Special Round, DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today at csab.nic.in; Direct Link & Steps to Download
CSAB Special Round, DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today at csab.nic.in; Direct Link & Steps to Download
Register for Result Updates

The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB, will release the seat allotment results for the CSAB Special Round and Direct Admission of Students Abroad, DASA, today, August 6, at 5:00 PM. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can access their results online by visiting the official website, csab.nic.in. To view and download the allotment result, candidates must log in to the CSAB 2026 website using their registered account details.

How to Check the Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can follow these simple steps mentioned below to access their result:

  • Visit the official website csab.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the CSAB Special Round & DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 link
  • Enter your login details
  • Submit the details to view the allotment result.
  • Download and Save it for future use

CSAB Counselling 2026 Special Round Fee Details

Check below the details of various fee that has to be paid during the CSAB special round counselling 2026:

Category

SREF (IAF-I + SRPF)

IAF-II

GEN/GENEWS/OBC-NCL

INR 40,000

INR 35,000

SC/ST/PwD

INR 19,000

INR 16,000

Document verification and seat confirmation

After candidates choose any of the options from Freeze, Slide, or Float and pay the required fees, the officials will verify their documents online. Candidates can check if their seat has been confirmed or cancelled in their login website once the final process is completed. If an official  request has been raised for clarification regarding the documents, the candidates must respond by August 11, 2026.

Willingness Options Available till August 10

Candidates who have allotted the seat can choose any one of the willingness options from August 6 to August 10, 2026 like Freeze, Slide, Float, Surrender, Withdraw and Exit. Candidates allotted a seat must also download the Initial Seat Allotment Intimation Slip, which consists of the details of the allotted seat and the next steps for confirming admission.

CSAB will allot seats based on candidates JEE Main 2026 ranks for the vacant seats available after the regular counselling rounds are finished. Candidates are requested to check the official CSAB website on a regular basis for the latest counselling updates and complete all admission-related formalities within the given deadlines.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Aug 6, 2026, 16:27 IST

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