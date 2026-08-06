CSAB Special Round, DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today at csab.nic.in; Direct Link & Steps to Download

The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB, will release the seat allotment results for the CSAB Special Round and Direct Admission of Students Abroad, DASA, today, August 6, at 5:00 PM. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can access their results online by visiting the official website, csab.nic.in. To view and download the allotment result, candidates must log in to the CSAB 2026 website using their registered account details.

CSAB Counselling 2026 Special Round Fee Details

Check below the details of various fee that has to be paid during the CSAB special round counselling 2026:

Category SREF (IAF-I + SRPF) IAF-II GEN/GENEWS/OBC-NCL INR 40,000 INR 35,000 SC/ST/PwD INR 19,000 INR 16,000

Document verification and seat confirmation

After candidates choose any of the options from Freeze, Slide, or Float and pay the required fees, the officials will verify their documents online. Candidates can check if their seat has been confirmed or cancelled in their login website once the final process is completed. If an official request has been raised for clarification regarding the documents, the candidates must respond by August 11, 2026.

Willingness Options Available till August 10

Candidates who have allotted the seat can choose any one of the willingness options from August 6 to August 10, 2026 like Freeze, Slide, Float, Surrender, Withdraw and Exit. Candidates allotted a seat must also download the Initial Seat Allotment Intimation Slip, which consists of the details of the allotted seat and the next steps for confirming admission.