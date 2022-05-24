CUET UG 2022 Registrations close: Over11 lakh Registered, Check Admit Card and Exam Schedule Here

CUET UG 2022: The Registrations for the CUET - Common University Entrance Test UG 2022 exams have closed. According to the numbers shared, approximately 11 Lakh candidates have completed the registrations for the CUET UG 2022 examinations out of which 9,13,549 students have submitted the registration fee and completed the applications. The CUET UG 2022 applications were to be submitted online through the link available on the portal.

The Application correction window will be opened from May 25, 2022. Only those candidates who have completed the CUET UG 2022 applications will be eligible to login and make the changes in the applications during the orection window period. The window for students to edit the CUET UG 2022 applications will be available until May 31, 2022.

What After CUET UG 2022 Applications

Since the CUET UG 2022 Application process has been completed, the next step is the release of the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card. The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students to the exam centre.

Candidates will be notified of the declaration of the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card through the official link which will be made available on the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Admit Card and Exam Date

The CUET 2022 Exam schedule is expected to be announced soon by the officials. Students who have submitted their applications will soon be intimated about the release of the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card. Since the exams are tentatively expected to be conducted in July 2022, the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card is expected to be released in June 2022. Candidates will be able to download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card through the link provided on the website.

