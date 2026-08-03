Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Probe Underway To Trace Sender

The Delhi Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and the Delhi Fire Services rushed to the affected schools after the threat emails were reported.

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Monday, August 3, 2026, prompting the police, fire services, and bomb disposal squads to conduct extensive searches, according to media reports. Police said nothing suspicious has been found so far, and investigators are working to trace the sender of the emails. Earlier in March 2026, three Delhi schools had also received bomb threats, with Army Public School in Delhi Cantt. receiving a threat call at around 8:20 am, followed by similar alerts at two other schools. The Delhi Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and the Delhi Fire Services rushed to the affected schools after the threat emails were reported. Students and staff were safely evacuated from the premises while authorities carried out thorough anti-sabotage checks.

School Notified Parents at 10:25 AM One of the schools that received a threat, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, informed parents at 10:25 am that it had received a security threat and had safely evacuated all students. “Dear parents, The school has received a security threat. All students have been evacuated safely. The police have been informed and are doing the needful. Once the school is declared safe by the police, classes will resume,” the message from the school authorities read. Emergency response teams secured the campuses, evacuated students and staff, and carried out detailed searches of classrooms, administrative blocks, and surrounding areas. Probe Underway Police said an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threat emails. Authorities urged parents and the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information on social media, adding that all necessary security measures have been put in place.