DHE Haryana Merit List 2026 OUT at admissions.highereduhry.ac.in: Direct Link, Download Provisional PDF
DHE Haryana UG Admission 2026: The DHE Haryana UG Admission 2026 provisional merit list has been released today, July 21, 2026. Students can check their allotted college and course on the official website or via the direct link here.
DHE Haryana Merit List 2026: The Department of Higher Education, Haryana has released the first or phase 1 merit list for undergraduate (UG) 2026 admissions today, July 21, 2026. Students can download the merit list on the official website admissions.highereduhry.ac.in. Students must note that the merit list will be provisional in nature and the final phase 1 merit list will be released tomorrow, July 22, 2026. The link to download merit list will be activated here shortly.
The DHE Haryana estimates the rank of the candidates for the UG Admission process based on their qualification marks and weightage. The published merit list will be according to the ranking and in conservation with the reservation policy.
DHE Haryana UG Admissions: How To Download Phase 1 Merit List?
- Visit the official website admissions.highereduhry.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on “Merit List For 2026-2027 UG Admission” under the “Latest Notices” section.
- The merit list will be downloaded and include the name of the candidate, allotted college and other details.
- Download and save the merit list for future reference.
Direct Link To Download DHE Haryana UG Provisional Merit List 2026: https://merit.highereduhry.ac.in/KnowYourResult
DHE Haryana UG Final Merit List Direct Download Link
DHE Haryana UG Merit List Out?
Students can check the provisional merit list on the official website admissions.highereduhry.ac.in. They will not be required to enter any login credentials, as it will be automatically downloaded.
Details Mentioned On The DHE Haryana UG Merit List 2026
- Candidate’s name
- Category
- Application Number
- Date of birth
- Class 12 Marks
- Allotted College
- Course
DHE UG Admissions 2026: Important Counselling Dates
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Event
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Date
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Phase 1 or 1st Provisional Merit List Release Date
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July 21, 2026
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Phase 1 or 1st Final Merit List Release Date
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July 22, 2026
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Fee Submission Date For 1st Round of Counselling
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July 23 to July 27, 2026
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Phase 2 or 2nd Provisional Merit List Release Date
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July 28, 2026
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Phase 2 or 2nd Final Merit List Release Date
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July 29, 2026
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Fee Submission Date For 2nd Round of Counselling
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July 30 to August 3, 2026
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Physical Counselling Process For Remaining Seats (Phase 3)
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August 4, 2026
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Re-opening of Online Admission Portal for Registration & Editing of Application Form by the Applicants
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August 5, 2026
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Continuation of Physical Counselling for leftover seats (with Late Fee of Rs. 100/-)
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August 6 to August 12, 2026
The physical counselling for remaining seats will continue from August 13 to August 19, 2026 with a late fee of Rs. 100 and an additional late fee of Rs. 100 per day.
DHE Haryana Counselling Process
The counselling process for DHE Haryana admissions include an OTP based registration, filling the application form, online verification during which the colleges verify the application form and documents of the candidate. This is followed by release of merit list and allocation of seats.
Candidates allotted seats are required to pay the seat acceptance fee within the allotted time period, following which they are allowed to start taking Classes soon.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.