DHE Haryana Merit List 2026: The Department of Higher Education, Haryana has released the first or phase 1 merit list for undergraduate (UG) 2026 admissions today, July 21, 2026. Students can download the merit list on the official website admissions.highereduhry.ac.in. Students must note that the merit list will be provisional in nature and the final phase 1 merit list will be released tomorrow, July 22, 2026. The link to download merit list will be activated here shortly.

The DHE Haryana estimates the rank of the candidates for the UG Admission process based on their qualification marks and weightage. The published merit list will be according to the ranking and in conservation with the reservation policy.

DHE Haryana UG Admissions: How To Download Phase 1 Merit List?