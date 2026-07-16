Did CBSE Bite More Than It Could Chew? OSM, Delayed 10th Results and 3 Language Policy Raise Questions

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026 are delayed, OSM introduced for Class 12 were questionable and then the Three Language Policy continues to create confusion. Here’s a look at how the year 2026 marks the biggest question mark on CBSE and what it perhaps needs to do next.

Year 2026 will be remembered for a lot of things – the Iran US War, the FIFA World Cup, Worst El Nino in recorded history, etc. But for Indian students, the year was marked with dissonance and confusion and at the center of it all was Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE. While many may suggest the intent was in the right place, the three strategic policy implementations of CBSE for the year have raised questions and concerns. As the largest school education board in the country, CBSE has been often seen as the torchbearer for academic reforms in education. Hence, when the board announced key changes in its board examination pattern and even curriculum, the country applauded. But soon, it all turned into a question of...did CBSE try to accomplish too much too soon? Let’s look at the key decisions that the board has taken in the recent past

Introducing Two Board Examination for Class 10 Students – to relieve stress associated with high stake examinations Introduction of OSM (on-screen marking) for better logistic and fair assessment Introduction of Three Language Policy to promote native language and advance innovative learning And needless to say, all three have led to glaring discrepancies, delays and questions that have left the students and parents asking – why? CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination – An Endless Wait Let’s start with the decision that the onset was welcomed by parents, students, and academia alike. The intent was noble; the execution was effectively planned, and all was perfect. Until...the wait began. CBSE’s decision to introduce two board examinations for class 10 to relieve the stress associated with high-stakes examination is a decision that, without a doubt, is in the right direction. By providing students with a safety net, the board effectively gave students the option of trying again. And it was all very well executed as well.

CBSE conducted the class 10 board examinations without incident and then the results for the same were announced promptly, giving students enough opportunity to decide whether they wanted another chance or not. The second board examinations also went smoothly. As many as 6.60 lakh students reportedly appeared for various examinations. The problem, however, started soon after. For whatever reason, CBSE has failed to release the result for Class 10 second board examinations...with 50 days and counting. There is no notification, no update, and CBSE remains famously mute on the next step. And because of the same, things are now delayed for the entire academic cycle. No result means no actual confirmation of CBSE Class 11 admissions, no news on Compartment Examinations for students who need to appear for the same, and schools waiting for the next year’s final timetable. And let us not forget the stress the students who appeared for the second board examination have to face. They are waiting, without any clarity, as to what happened. In effect, the one decision that was supposed to help students has now become the very cause of distress.

OSM Debacle and Class 12 Results This needs no special mention. On-screen marking was introduced this year by the board for Class 12 results. Whatever the intent might have been, the execution left everyone with a sour taste in their mouths. Answer sheets went missing, exchanged, and marking was questioned. The ensuing re-evaluation process did not help either. Record number of students sought verification of marks and the systems failed. End result...a month of suspended resolution and lakhs of students wondering why them. Three Language Policy This one came as a surprise and created more unrest than either – for its long-drawn implication on the larger curriculum of secondary schools across the country. Schools were required to instantly introduce changes, acquire teachers, and change the timetables for all students of classes 6 to 10.

Even if the logistical implication of introducing a mandatory third language is removed, the question of what of the present foreign languages being taught left many uneasy. For a class 8 student, for instance, who has been studying French or German or Spanish, etc., the sudden decision to study a native Indian language opened a completely different stress mode. Even if the imposition of a board examination for assessment is removed, the fact remains that the child now has to get accustomed to learning a completely new language...in effect not able to finish what they had started nor make any effective strides in the new language introduced. The basic level of proficiency which was the intent and required an extended 3 to 5 years of learning was suddenly reduced to a two-year crash course with no sustainable academic or learning outcomes.

In all of these, leaving the executional flaws and defaults, the bigger question that arose was simple – Did CBSE pause to ask...what of the results? What is the result of 2 board examination implementation if one stress is replaced by another? What was the result of OSM introduction if all it did was create more confusion and finally – what result is CBSE planning to achieve by introducing an academic policy without clearly defined learning outcomes and gains? While the board continues to introduce reforms and changes, the only humble request to the board remains – without planning and proper execution; the best intent could lead to bigger challenges than were present to begin with. The idea, hence, ought to be slow and steady. One simple change after another could have been a better strategy. For now, we only hope CBSE can get its house in order...and start by taking the first important step in the right direction – say, timely information about CBSE Class 10 Results?