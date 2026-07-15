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(OUT) CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board LIVE: CBSE 10th Result OUT, Check at cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 19, 2026, 10:34 IST

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Date: The Board has officially announced the Class 10 second board exam result today. The link to check the result is available on the official website cbse.gov.in. 

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is OUT, Check result at cbseresults.nic.in
  • Candidates can login with their roll number, admit card id, date of birth and school number at cbse.gov.in
  • Download second board exam result at DigiLocker and Umng Apps and portal digilocker.gov.in and web.umang.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially released the second board result. The board conducted the Class 10 second board exams from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. 

CBSE 10th result 2026 has been announced online. The link to check the result is  available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the result on the DigiLocker and Umang Apps. Students must make sure they have their login credentials ready with them to check the results and download the marksheets. 

CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

The CBSE Board 10th second board exam was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their marksheets through the official website. The list of websites to check the result is given below

  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • digilocker.gov.in
  • web.umang.gov.in

What is the CBSE Best of Two Rule?

CBSE introduced two-board examsfor Class 10 students from this academic year onwards. The main exam was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, and the results were declared on April 15, 2026. The second exam, also called the Phase 2 exam, was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. This was an optional examination aimed at helping students to improve their marks or clear failed subjects. The best-of-two rule introduced for this year ensures the highest score is recorded for those who appeared for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 exams. This system aims to reduce exam pressure, giving students a fair opportunity to improve their academic performance.

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Marksheets to be Issued by the Board

The CBSE Class 10 second board exam result 2026 has been announced today. Once released, students can download the marksheets using their login credentials. After the board results are announced, the original certificates and marksheets will be issued by the board. Candidates can collect their marksheets and certificates from their respective schools. The original documents are mandatory for further admissions.

Are the Number of Students Scoring Over 90% Set to Increase?

The CBSE 10th phase 2 exam result has been announced online. The results is based on the best of the two scores of candidates. Although there was an increase in the number of students who scored over 90% in 2026 as compared to the exam in 2025, it is also expected that there can be an increase in the number of students scoring over 90% marks after the phase 2 result is announced. 

Steps to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on the link for "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026"
  • Enter roll number, school number, and date of birth
  • Enter the security PIN shown on screen
  • Submit the details to view the result
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Students are advised to keep a printout of the online marksheet safe until the original document is issued by their school.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Compartment Pass Percentage Rises to 52.40%

As per CBSE's official press release, the pass percentage in the Compartment Category has risen to 52.40% in 2026, up from 48.68% in 2025. A total of 1,49,822 candidates appeared in the Compartment Category, of which 78,503 candidates passed. This marks an improvement of 3.72 percentage points compared to last year. The rise comes in the first year of CBSE's revised two-exam system under NEP 2020, which gave compartment students a chance to clear pending subjects within the same academic session itself.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Official Statistics 

CBSE has officially released the statistics for the class 10 Second Board Examination 2026.

Details 

Numbers

Total Candidates registered 

6,64,027

Total Candidates Appeared

6,63,777

Appeared for Improvement 

5,13,955

Improved Performance over Main Exam 

3,08,095 (59.95%)

Appeared in Compartment Category 

1,49,822

Passed in Compartment Category

78,503 (52.40%)

Overall Pass Percentage (Main + Second Combined)

96.78%

The Compartment Category pass percentage of 52.40% shows an improvement over 2025, when it stood at 48.68%. For regular students, the better of the two exam performances (Main or Second Board) is considered while preparing the final result, as per NEP 2020 guidelines.


LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 19, 2026, 10:34 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials Required to Download Marksheets

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 is now available online. Candidates can login with the following details to download their marksheets

    Roll number

    Date of birth

    Admit Card ID

    School Number

  • Jul 19, 2026, 10:19 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Marksheets now Available Online

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 is now available online. To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and log in with their credentials. To download the maeksheets students must visit the official website and login with their credentials. The link to check the result is available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresulrs.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.inm

  • Jul 19, 2026, 08:58 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 Class 10: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 has been announced online. The link to check the result and download the marksheet is available on the official website. The online marksheets include the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Subjects

    Marks

    Comparative marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 19, 2026, 08:44 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Marksheets Available Online

    The wait is finally over as CBSE has issued the marksheets for the class 10 second board exam. The link to check the result is available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also visit the official portal - digilocker.gov.in. Students who have appeared for the exams must login with their School id, Date of birth, Roll number and admit card ID to download their marksheets online. 

  • Jul 19, 2026, 08:30 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites to Download Online Marksheets

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the marksheets. CBSE 10th result will be available on the following websites

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in. 

  • Jul 19, 2026, 08:19 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Access to Printed Marksheets

    Printed Mark Sheet-cum-Passing Certificates of regular students, including those studying abroad, will be supplied through their respective schools. Private candidates will also be provided with digital academic documents through DigiLocker. Printed documents will be sent to their registered addresses. However, private candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices may collect their printed documents from the examination centres where they appeared.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 08:05 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Result Statistics

    CBSE conducted the second board exams as a chance for students to improve their scores. The performance of candidates in the 10th second board result is given below

    Total Candidates Registered - 6,64,027

    Total Candidates Appeared - 6,63,777

    Candidates who Appeared for Improvement - 5,13,955

    Candidates who improved their performance - 3,08,095 (59.95%)

    Candidates who Appeared in Compartment - 1,49,822

    Candidates who passed in the Compartment Category - 78,503 (52.40%)

    Overall pass percentage after combining the results - 96.78%

  • Jul 19, 2026, 07:56 IST

    CBSE Cass 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to Check Result on the DigiLocker App

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 has been announced online. The link to check the result is available at cbse.gov.in. Candidates unable to download their online mrkshees can also visit the DigiLocker portal. Follow the steps provided below

    • Visit the DigiLocker portal results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App.
    • Log in with the registered mobile number or the CBSE-issued access code by the respective schools.
    • Click on Issued Documents section.
    • Select the CBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026 for the Second Board.
    • Download and save the digital marksheet for future use
  • Jul 19, 2026, 07:49 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Declared

    CBSE has announced the Class 10 second board result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now visit the official website of the board to check the results. A link for students to check the CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is also available on the DigiLocker Portal. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the digilocker portal and login with their credentials to check the online marksheets

  • Jul 18, 2026, 23:16 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Post-Result Services Circular Still Awaited

    As stated in CBSE's official press release, details of post-result facilities for the second board examination will be notified separately through the official circular. As of now, 

    • No specific dates have been announced for photocopy of answer sheets, verification of marks, or re-evaluation for this second board result
    • Students are advised to wait for the official circular rather than rely on unofficial dates circulating online.
  • Jul 18, 2026, 23:04 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Abbreviations Used on Marksheets

    Students Checking thir CBSE Class 10 result 2026 marksheet may come across certain abbreviations. Check the list below:

    • R.L - Result Later (result is under preparation and will be declared soon)
    • N.E - Not Eligible
    • R.W - Result Withheld
    • ABST - Absent
    • COMP - Compartment
    • UFM - Unfair Means
    • XXXX - Improvement
    • SJD - Subjudice
    • N.R - Not Registered 

    Students seeing any of these codes instead of marks should contact their school for clarification.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 23:04 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

    The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 marksheet includes the following details:

    • Student name
    • Father's and Mother's name
    • School Name
    • Subject Name
    • Roll number
    • Board name
    • Marks Obtained
    • Grades
    • Remarks

    Students are advised to check all thses detils carefully and report any discrepancy to thier school immediately.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 22:56 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How many Students Appeared, Subject-wise

    Science recorded the highest number of students reappearing for the class 10 second board examination 2026, check subject-wise numbers below:

    • Science: 4,74,491
    • Mathematics (Standard): 3,68,843
    • Mathematics (Basic): 1,78,878
    • Social Science: 1,54,619
    • English Language & Literature: 98,536
  • Jul 18, 2026, 22:41 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Nearly Two-Month Wait Between Exam

    Based on the official CBSE dates, students faced a wait of almost 8 weeks between the second board examination and it's result:

    • Second Board Examination Conducted on 15th May to 21st May 2026
    • Result Declared on 18th July 2026
    • Gap between exam conclusion and result is approximately 58 days

    This is longer than typical turnaround for the main board examination, which was conducted from 17th February to 15th March 2026, with results declared on 15th April 2026, a gap of about 35 days. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 22:33 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How this Year Compares to 2025

    CBSE's official press release gives a direct comparision between this year's Second Board/Compartment Result and Last Year's data:

    Metric 2026 2025
    Compartment Category pass percentage  52.40% 48.68%

    This marks a 3.72% improvement in the Compartment category pass rate compared to last year. The rise comes in the first year of CBSE's revised twi-exam system under NEP 2020, which also allowed 5,13,955 candidates to attempt improvement, while 3,08,095 (59.95%) improved their performance over the main examination.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 21:47 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Official Helpline

    As per CBSE's official press release, students and parents can reach out through the following official channels for any result-related queries:

    • Email: resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in
    • CBSE Regional Offices: Candidates can contact their respective regional office
    • CBSE Tele-Helplines: Available for result-related assistance

    CBSE has specifically appealed to students and parents not to rely on unverified social media posts, rumours, or unofficial sources regarding the result process. The board has confirmed that authentic and updated information will be shared only through its official communication channels.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 21:46 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Check Official Statistics

    CBSE has officially released the statistics for the class 10 Second Board Examination 2026. According to the Press Release,

    Details  Numbers
    Total Candidates registered  6,64,027
    Total Candidates Appeared 6,63,777
    Appeared for Improvement  5,13,955
    Improved Performance over Main Exam  3,08,095 (59.95%)
    Appeared in Compartment Category  1,49,822
    Passed in Compartment Category 78,503 (52.40%)
    Overall Pass Percentage (Main + Second Combined) 96.78%

    The Compartment Category pass percentage of 52.40% shows an improvement over 2025, when it stood at 48.68%. For regular students, the better of the two exam performances (Main or Second Board) is considered while preparing the final result, as per NEP 2020 guidelines.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 21:44 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Exams Dates and NEP 2020 Background

    As per CBSE'S official press release, here's the background on the Second Board Examination:

    • Introduced from 2026 in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations
    • CBSE now conducts two Board Examination for Class 10 Students 
    • Main Board Examination held from 17th February to 11th March 2026
    • Second Board Examination held from 15th May to 21st May 2026
    • The Second Board Exam gave eligible students a chance to improve their mainexam performance.
    • For regular students, the better score of the two exams is considered for the final result.
  • Jul 18, 2026, 21:33 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: How Marksheets will be Distributed

    As per CBSE's official press release, here is how students will receive their Class 10 Second Board Examination marksheets:

    • Regular Students (including those studying abroad): Printed mark sheet-cum-Passing Certificates will be supplied through their respective schools.
    • Private candidates: They will receive digital academic documents via Digilocker; printed document will be sent to their registred addresses.
    • Private canddiates under Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices: Students can collect printed documents directly from their examination centres.
    • Students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad: Students can access results and digital documents through Digilocker.
    • Schools: Students will receive school-wise results via registered email and can access digital academic document using CBSE provided credentials.

    CBSE has clarified that details of post result service will be announced separately through an official notice.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 21:06 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Options for Students who Did Not Clear

    Students who could not clear the CBSE Class 10 Second Board (compartment) exam 2026 still have options to continue their education:

    • Appear as a private candidate in the next CBSE exam cycle
    • Enroll with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for a fresh attempt
    • Apply for improvement exams in subsequent sessions, as per CBSE norms
    • Consult with the school counselor for guidance on the best path forward

    Students are advised not to lose hope, as multiple pathways exist to complete Class 10 and continue further studies.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 20:55 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: What to do After Checking Marksheet

    Once candidates have checked their CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026, here are the next steps:

    • Cross-check all personal details and marks on the online marksheet
    • Contact the school immediately if any discrepancy is found
    • Collect the original marksheet from the school once issued
    • Keep multiple copies (digital and physical) of the marksheet safe
    • Use the DigiLocker copy as a valid document until the original is received

    Candidates should note that the DigiLocker and UMANG marksheets are considered valid for admission purposes till the original document is issued.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 20:49 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: SMS Facility to Check Result 2026

    Apart from the website and apps, candidates can also check their CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 via SMS. Follow these steps:
    Type CBSE10 followed by roll number
    Send the SMS to 7738299899
    Result details will be sent back via SMS
    No internet connection is required for this method
    This SMS facility is useful for candidates in areas with limited internet access.

     

  • Jul 18, 2026, 20:13 IST

    CBSE class 10 second board result 2026: Marksheets Using Alternate Ways

    • DigiLocker App - digilocker.gov.in
    • UMANG App - web.umang.gov.in
  • Jul 18, 2026, 19:40 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check your results on UMANG Application

    Candidates can also check their results on UMANG app by following the basic simple steps: 

    1. Download the UMANG app
    2. Create an account and login in using your registered number
    3. Click on the cbse class 10th result link on the app
    4. Fill your details such as roll number, school Id, Date of birth
    5. Click on submit button to view results
  • Jul 18, 2026, 18:36 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Steps to download result

    • Visit the to official CBSE
    • Click on result button given on screen
    • Then click on CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 result 2026
    • Enter your login details and click on submit
    • CBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on screen
  • Jul 18, 2026, 17:29 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

    Check the gender-wise performance of candidates below.

    • Girls Pass Percentage: 94.99%
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 92.69%
    • Transgender Pass Percentage: 87.50%
  • Jul 18, 2026, 16:37 IST

    When will CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result be Announced?

    There is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 10th second board result 2026. As per reports, it is likely that the board result will be announced anytime soon.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 15:14 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 Class 10: Result via SMS and IVRS

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 Class 10 can be views via SMS with your roll number to the CBSE number or call the IVRS, receive a short code, and use it to open the direct result download link on your phone.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 15:03 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Official Links to Check Results

    The official links to check the class 10 second board result will be available on the below mentioned links shortly. The list of websites are listed below: 

    • cbse.gov.in
    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • results.cbse.nic.in
  • Jul 18, 2026, 14:45 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: Why is There a Delay in Results?

    The board has organised second board exam for class 10 students. The best of the two scores will be taken for the final results. As per reports, the number of students who have appeared for the second board exams is over 6.8 lakh students. With the best of two rule being implemented, it is likely to take time for the announcement of the second board exam result.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 14:22 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    To download the second board result students need to login with the following details, Check below

    • Roll number
    • School number
    • Admit card ID
    • Date of birth
  • Jul 18, 2026, 13:59 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: Phase 2 Exam Results Expected Soon

    CBSE is will announce the Class 10 second board result 2026 anyrime soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. To download the online marksheets candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their credentials. Candidates will be also be notified of the availability of the CBSE results here.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:35 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Key Statistics of Main Exam

    CBSE 10th main examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The results were announced on April 15, 2026. The board this year recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. A total of 24,71,777 students appeared for the exams, of which 23,16,008 students passed.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:35 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage in March Examination

    CBSE 10th Main exam result was announced on April 15, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. Check the gender-wise performance of candidates below.

    • Girls Pass Percentage: 94.99%
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 92.69%
    • Transgender Pass Percentage: 87.50%
  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:35 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Region Wise Performance of Students

    The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. The regional performance of candidates is provided below.

    Name of Region

    Pass %

    TRIVANDRUM

    99.79

    VIJAYWADA

    99.79

    CHENNAI

    99.58

    BENGALURU

    98.91

    DELHI WEST

    97.45

    DELHI EAST

    97.33

    PUNE

    96.66

    AHMEDABAD

    96.61

    LUDHIANA

    95.70

    AJMER

    94.78

    BHUBANESWAR

    94.67

    GURUGRAM

    93.21

    BHOPAL

    92.48

    PANCHKULA

    92.24

    LUCKNOW

    91.63

    DEHRADUN

    91.59

    PRAYAGRAJ

    89.45

    PATNA

    89.33

    RAIPUR

    88.41

    NOIDA

    87.66

    RANCHI

    86.18

    GUWAHATI

    85.32
  • Jul 17, 2026, 12:35 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Download Marksheets on the DigiLocker App

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 will be announced online. Along with the official website, candidates can also download their marksheets on the DigiLocker App.

    Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker App

    Step 2: Click on CBSE 10th second board result link

    Step 3: Login with the roll number, admit card number, date of birth

    Step 4: The marksheets will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:29 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Second exam for improvement

    CBSE conducted the class 10th second board exam offering students additional chance to improve their scores. The scores obtained by a student in this exam will be reflected in their respective marksheet.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:54 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Steps to download result

    Students are advised to follow the simple given steps to download their scorecards online.

    • Visit the to official CBSE page
    • Click on result button given on screen
    • Then click on CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 result 2026
    • Enter your login details and click on submit
    • CBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on screen

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:14 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check result using IVRS

    Students can get their CBSE class 10 results 2026 through the Interactive Voice response system. In order to check the result through IVRS candidates can call 24300699 if they belong to Delhi or 01124300699 if they reside in any other parts of the country.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:30 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Websites to check

    Students can refer to the websites given below to view their class 10th second board results.

    cbse.gov.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    results.nic.in

    results.digilocker.gov.in

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:09 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check result using IVRS

    Students can get their CBSE class 10 results 2026 through the Interactive Voice response system. In order to check the result through IVRS candidates can call 24300699 if they belong to Delhi or 01124300699 if they reside in any other parts of the country.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 08:41 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check your results on UMANG Application

    Candidates can also check their results on UMANG application easily by following the simple steps given below.

    • Download the UMANG application
    • First create an account and login in using your registered number
    • Click on the cbse class 10th result link on the app
    • Fill in your details such as roll number, school Id, Date of birth
    • Click on submit button to view results

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 08:35 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Processing via UMANG Mobile Application

    UMANG app from the federal government provides students with a highly responsive, smartphone-optimized tracking alternative. Students can launch the application, navigate to the dedicated CBSE board sub-icon , select the "Class 10 Result 2026" link, and enter basic credentials to render their results instantly.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 08:21 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Offline SMS Gateway

    For students navigating weak data connections or rural network setups, an offline text query tool is operational. By texting an explicit message formatted as CBSE10 Roll No School No Center No Admit Card ID to 7738299899, your scores will be pushed back directly via text.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 07:58 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result LIVE: Mandatory Profile Data Audits

    As soon as your score card pops up on the computer screen, you should conduct a detailed audit of your personal details. Verify the spelling of your full name, mother’s name, father’s name, and date of birth from your school admission profile.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 07:08 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Date

    CBSE class 10 second board exam was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates unable to score the required marks in the first exam and those who wished to improved their exam scores were eligible to appear for the second board exams. It is expected that the class 10 second board exam result will be available at cbse.gov.in in the coming days. Candidates need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result.

    Particulars

    Details (2026)

    CBSE Class X exam dates

    February 17 to March 11, 2026

    Result Date

    April 15, 2026 (for 1st examination) 

    Total Registered Students

    24,83,479

    Total Appeared Students

    24,71,777

    Total Passed Students

    23,16,008

    Overall Pass Percentage

    93.70% 

    CBSE Class X Second Board Result Date 

    July 2026 (Expected soon)
  • Jul 16, 2026, 19:21 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: When is the Result Expected?

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon for the exams conducted in May 2026. Since it is over a month since the exams concluded, it is likely that the board result will be declared by today, July 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the offiial website to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 18:28 IST

    CBSE Phase 2 Exam Result 2026: Links to Check Results

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available shortly. The list of websites for students to download their marksheets will be available at

    • cbse.gov.in
    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • results.cbse.nic.in
  • Jul 16, 2026, 17:38 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: Statistics from Class 10 Main Exam

    CBSE announced the Class 10 main exam results on April 15, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. Check the complete statustics below

    Total Registered Students: 24,83,479
    Total Students Appeared: 24,71,777
    Total Students Passed: 23,16,008
    Overall Pass Percentage: 93.70%
    Boys' Pass Percentage: 92.69%
    Girls pass percetage: 94.99%

  • Jul 16, 2026, 15:38 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    To download the second board result students need to login with the following details

    • Roll number
    • School number
    • Admit card ID
    • Date of birth
  • Jul 16, 2026, 14:34 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Key Statistics of Main Exam

    CBSE 10th Main exam result was announced on April 15, 2026. Check the statistics of the main exam here

    • Total Registered Students: 24,83,479
    • Total Students Appeared: 24,71,777
    • Total Students Passed: 23,16,008
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 93.70%
    • Boys' Pass Percentage: 92.69%
    • Girls pass percetage: 94.99%
  • Jul 16, 2026, 13:16 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    To download the second board result students need to login with the following details

    Roll number

    School number

    Admit card ID

    Date of birth

  • Jul 16, 2026, 12:15 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Official Link Expected Soon

    The official link for students to check their CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is expected online soon. Candidates can download their marksheets through the link on the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also visit the DigiLocker and Umang Apps or portal to download the marksheets.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 10:59 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Results Expected Soon

    CBSE is expected to announce the Class 10 second board result 2026 soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website this week. To download the online marksheets, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their credentials. Candidates will be also be notified of the availability of the CBSE results here. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 10:06 IST

    CBSE class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    The CBSE 10th second Board result 2026 will be declared online soon. Once released, students can download their individual marksheets through the link available on the official website. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subjects

    Marks

    Best of Two score

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:50 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: List of Websites to Check Results

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be declared online soon. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their roll number and other credentials. The list of websites to check the CBSE 10th second board result is given below

    Roll number

    Date of birth

    Admit Card ID

    School Number

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:21 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Date and Time Soon

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is expected to be declared online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. To download the marksheets, students can visit the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check their individual result. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:17 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live: What is the Passing Criteria

    In order to qualify in the CBSE Class 10th second board examination 2026 students must score at least 33 percent marks in every subject. The passing marks are calculated by considering the overall passing criteria prescribed by the board.Those who fail to secure minimum marks will have to apply for class 10th exams next year and appear for the examination to pass.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:05 IST

    CBSE Result 2026: Best Scores to be Mentioned on Scorecard

    CBSE board will compare the marks scored in the main exam as well as the supplementary exam and the exam in which a candidate has scored higher marks his phase 2 result will contain those higher marks.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 08:36 IST

    CBSE Result 2026: How to Check 10th Phase 2 Results though IVRS

    Students can access their CBSE class 10 results 2026 through the Interactive Voice response system (IVRS). To check the result they need to call at 24300699 if they are from Delhi or  01124300699 if they are from other parts of the country. Students need to simply follow the voice instructions and enter your roll number and other required details. The Class 10th phase 2 result will be announced on their phone.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 07:20 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: Phase 2 Exam Results Expected Soon

    CBSE is likely to announce the Class 10 second board result 2026 soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website this week. To download the online marksheets candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their credentials. Candidates will be also be notified of the availability of the CBSE results here. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 07:06 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: Why is There a Delay in Results?

    For the first time, the board is conducting a second examination for class 10 students. The best of the two scores will be taken into consideration for the results. The final score will be as per the best-of-two rule. As per reports, this time, the number of students who have appeared for the second board exams is over 6.8 lakh students have appeared for the exam. With the best of two rule being implemented, it is likely to take time for the announcement of the second board exam result. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 06:59 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: Statistics from Class 10 Main Exam

    CBSE announced the Class 10 main exam results on April 15, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. Check the complete statustics below

    • Total Registered Students: 24,83,479
    • Total Students Appeared: 24,71,777
    • Total Students Passed: 23,16,008
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 93.70%
    • Boys' Pass Percentage: 92.69%
    • Girls pass percetage: 94.99%
  • Jul 16, 2026, 06:40 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: Results to be Available on DigiLocker and Umang

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. Along with the official website, candidates can also check the results on the DigiLocker and Umang Apps. Once released, students can visit the official portal or download the App and login with their registered login credentials to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 06:07 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: Login Credentials Required to Check Results

    The CBSE Class 10 second board result will be announced online soon. The link to check the board result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examscan login with the following details to download the allotment result

    Roll Number

    School number

    Admit Card ID

    Date of Birth

  • Jul 16, 2026, 05:24 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Result: Date and Time Expected Soon

    CBSE does not provide an official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the board results. Since the exam concluded over a month ago it is expected that the result will be declared in the coming days. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 05:21 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: Results Expected Soon

    CBSE will be announcing the Class 10 second board results anytime this week. The board will announce the results in the form of Best-of-Two scores of candidates. Those who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website of CBSE to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 18:25 IST

    CBSE Phase 2 Exam Result 2026: Links to Check Results

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available shortly. The list of websites for students to download their marksheets will be available at

    • cbse.gov.in
    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • results.cbse.nic.in
  • Jul 15, 2026, 17:53 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 Class 10: Login Credentials Required

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be issued online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. To download the marksheets candidates need to login with the following details

    • Roll number
    • Admit Card ID
    • School number
    • Date of Birth
  • Jul 15, 2026, 17:17 IST

    CBSE Second Board Exam Result 2026: Links to be Activated Soon

    The link for candidates to check their CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. The link will be available at cbse.gov.in, Candidates can download their marksheets using their roll number and other credentials.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 16:54 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Download Marksheets Using Alternate Ways

    The CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 is expected soon. Along with the official website, candidates can also check the phase 2 result on the DigiLocker and UMANG Apps.

    • DigiLocker App - digilocker.gov.in 
    • UMANG App - web.umang.gov.in 
  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:47 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 Class 10: Login Credentials Required

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be issued online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. To download the marksheets candidates need to login with the following details:

    • Roll number
    • Admit Card ID
    • School number
    • Date of Birth
  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:24 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    CBSE Class 10 Second board exam was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. The result is expected to be announced online soon. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Marks scored
    • Best of both score
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:39 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Results Expected Soon

    CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is expected online soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the marksheets using their credentials. To download the marksheets students must visit the official website and enter their roll number and other credentials.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:02 IST

    CBSE Phase 2 Exam Result 2026: Key Statistics From Phase 1 Exam

    CBSE announced the Class 10 main exam results on April 15, 2026. An overall pass percentage of 93.70% was recorded for the first exam. Check key statistics below

    • Total Registered Students: 24,83,479
    • Total Students Appeared: 24,71,777
    • Total Students Passed: 23,16,008
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 93.70%
    • Boys' Pass Percentage: 92.69%
    • Girls pass percetage: 94.99%
  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:47 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: When is the Result Expected?

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon for the exams conducted in May 2026. Since it is over a month since the exams concluded, it is likely that the board result will be declared by today, July 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the offiial website to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:17 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check Results

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can download the marksheets through the official website. The login credentials required is provided below

    Roll number

    School number

    Admit card ID

    Date of birth

  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:28 IST

    CBSE Second Board Exam Result 2026: Links to be Activated Soon

    The link for candidates to check their CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. The link will be available at cbse.gov.in, Candidates can download their marksheets using their roll number and other credentials. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:45 IST

    CBSE Phase 2 Exam Result 2026: Links to Check Results

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available shortly. The list of websites for students to download their marksheets will be available at

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:14 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Results to be Available Online

    The CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 is expected to be announced online. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the phase 2 of the exams can visit the official website to check the result and download the online marksheets. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:45 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Download Marksheets Using Alternate Ways

    The CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 is expected soon. Along with the official website, candidates can also check the phase 2 result on the DigiLocker and Umang Apps. 

    To download the marksheets on the DigiLocker App students must visit the website - digilocker.gov.in and login with their registered mobile number and passwod

    To download the marksheets on the Umang App, students must visit the portal - web.umang.gov.in and login with their registered mobile number and password. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:23 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: When is the Result Expected?

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. The second board exam was conducted in May 2026. Since it is over a month since the exams concluded, it is likely that the board result will be declared by today, July 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the offiial website to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:06 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Best of Two System

    The CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. This year, the board has introduced the best of two system, where the best score of each subject will be considered as final. Candidates who appeared for both exams must note that the best score from both th exams will be considereed as the final score of their exam. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:47 IST

    CBSE Phase 2 Exam Result 2026: Key Statistics From Phase 1 Exam

    CBSE announced the Class 10 main exam results on April 15, 2026. An overall pass percentage of 93.70% was recorded for the first exam. Check key statistics below 

    • Total Registered Students: 24,83,479
    • Total Students Appeared: 24,71,777
    • Total Students Passed: 23,16,008
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 93.70%
    • Boys' Pass Percentage: 92.69% 
    • Girls pass percetage: 94.99%
  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:24 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    CBSE Class 10 Second board exam was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. The result is expected to be announced online soon. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Marks scored

    Best of both score

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:19 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: Best of Two Scores for Final Result

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is expected soon. As per the criteria for Class 10 students who appeared for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 (Improvement) exams, the board will compare the scores from both attempts and retain the higher marks obtained in each subject. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:15 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Date: When will Result be Announced?

    There is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 10th second board result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must download their marksheets using their credentials on the official website. As per reports, it is likely that the board result will be announced today, July 15, 2026. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:12 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 Class 10: Login Credentials Required

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be issued online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. To download the marksheets candidates need to login with the following details

    Roll number

    Admit Card ID

    School number

    Date of Birth

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:09 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Official Website to Check Results

    The CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates need to login with their credentials to download the marksheets. The list of websites for students to check their result is given below

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:07 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: Results Likely to be Announced Today?

    An official confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 10th second board result 2026 has not been provided by the board. However, it is expected that the result will be announced online today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the official website of the board to download the marksheets. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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