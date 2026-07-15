(OUT) CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board LIVE: CBSE 10th Result OUT, Check at cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board: The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially released the second board result. The board conducted the Class 10 second board exams from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to visit the official website and log in with their credentials.

CBSE 10th result 2026 has been announced online. The link to check the result is available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the result on the DigiLocker and Umang Apps. Students must make sure they have their login credentials ready with them to check the results and download the marksheets.

CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

The CBSE Board 10th second board exam was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their marksheets through the official website. The list of websites to check the result is given below

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

web.umang.gov.in

What is the CBSE Best of Two Rule?

CBSE introduced two-board examsfor Class 10 students from this academic year onwards. The main exam was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, and the results were declared on April 15, 2026. The second exam, also called the Phase 2 exam, was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. This was an optional examination aimed at helping students to improve their marks or clear failed subjects. The best-of-two rule introduced for this year ensures the highest score is recorded for those who appeared for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 exams. This system aims to reduce exam pressure, giving students a fair opportunity to improve their academic performance.

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Marksheets to be Issued by the Board

The CBSE Class 10 second board exam result 2026 has been announced today. Once released, students can download the marksheets using their login credentials. After the board results are announced, the original certificates and marksheets will be issued by the board. Candidates can collect their marksheets and certificates from their respective schools. The original documents are mandatory for further admissions.

Are the Number of Students Scoring Over 90% Set to Increase?

The CBSE 10th phase 2 exam result has been announced online. The results is based on the best of the two scores of candidates. Although there was an increase in the number of students who scored over 90% in 2026 as compared to the exam in 2025, it is also expected that there can be an increase in the number of students scoring over 90% marks after the phase 2 result is announced.

Steps to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 by following these steps:

Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link for "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026"

Enter roll number, school number, and date of birth

Enter the security PIN shown on screen

Submit the details to view the result

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Students are advised to keep a printout of the online marksheet safe until the original document is issued by their school.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Compartment Pass Percentage Rises to 52.40%

As per CBSE's official press release, the pass percentage in the Compartment Category has risen to 52.40% in 2026, up from 48.68% in 2025. A total of 1,49,822 candidates appeared in the Compartment Category, of which 78,503 candidates passed. This marks an improvement of 3.72 percentage points compared to last year. The rise comes in the first year of CBSE's revised two-exam system under NEP 2020, which gave compartment students a chance to clear pending subjects within the same academic session itself.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Official Statistics

CBSE has officially released the statistics for the class 10 Second Board Examination 2026.

Details Numbers Total Candidates registered 6,64,027 Total Candidates Appeared 6,63,777 Appeared for Improvement 5,13,955 Improved Performance over Main Exam 3,08,095 (59.95%) Appeared in Compartment Category 1,49,822 Passed in Compartment Category 78,503 (52.40%) Overall Pass Percentage (Main + Second Combined) 96.78%

The Compartment Category pass percentage of 52.40% shows an improvement over 2025, when it stood at 48.68%. For regular students, the better of the two exam performances (Main or Second Board) is considered while preparing the final result, as per NEP 2020 guidelines.