Digilocker CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check CBSE Board Results at results.digilocker.gov.in and App

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CBSE has released the Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 today, July 18, 2026. Students can check their marks online using their login credentials on DigiLocker. Check how to download the scorecard and other important details.

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has announced the Class 10th Second Board Result 2026. Student who appeared for the second board examination can now check their marks through the official CBSE Result Portal. Along with the official website, students can also check their CBSE 10th second board result through the DigiLocker App. To check the result and download the marksheets on the DigiLocker app, candidates are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. CBSE 10th second board result link will be available at digilocker.gov.in. Candidates can download the individual marksheets using their login credentials. The online copy available on DigiLocker is considered valid and can be used for initial admission procedures. The original certificates and documents will however be available via the respective schools.

Students who have not yet activated their DigiLocker account can do so by using the access code which was provided by their schools. Once the student has logged in, they can easily view and download their CBSE Class 10 digital marksheet from the Issued Document Section. How to Download CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 on DigiLocker? Students can follow the simple steps given below to download their Class 10th CBSE Second Board Result 2026 on the DigiLocker App:- Go to the DigiLocker official website,i.e., results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App.

Log in using the required details, like the registered mobile number or the CBSE-issued access code by the respective schools.

Look for the Issued Documents section.

Select the CBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026 for the Second Board.

Download and save the digital marksheet for future use.

Details Mentioned on the DigiLocker Marksheet The details mentioned on the digital marksheet issued by the CBSE for Class 10th Second Board 2026 will be as follows:- Name of the student

Roll number of the student

Subject-wise marks of the student

The overall result of the student

Qualifying status of the student. CBSE has advised the students of Class 10 to keep a copy of their digital marksheet safely as it will help in the future admission process. In case the candidates face any issue while accessing the result on the DigiLocker, they can contact their respective school or can try again later, as there will be heavy traffic. Statistics of CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination CBSE conducted two board examinations in accompliance to the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. The Main CBSE 10th Board Examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, and the Second Board Examination was conducted from May 15, 2026, to May 21, 2026. This second board examination conducted by CBSE gave the eligible students of the Main Board Examination 2026 an additional opportunity to improve their performance if unsatisfied. And, as per the guidelines, the best of the two exams will be used to prepare the final results. Given below are some CBSE Class 10th Board results statistics:-