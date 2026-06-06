CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check Result Online Here

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 Second Board Exam results on July 18, 2026. The CBSE 10th Second Board Exams were held from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their result through the link on the official website.

The CBSE result is available on the official board website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The result portal - results.cbse.nic.in - will host the link to check marksheets online after the announcement. Alternatively, students can also check their results online on different third-party platforms like DigiLocker app/website and UMANG App.

This development was incorporated due to the changes introduced in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It launched a policy of two board examinations for class 10 where the first was the main examination and second, optional, for improvement. According to the official notification by the board, students who were placed in the 'Compartment' category were also allowed to appear in the second Board exam.