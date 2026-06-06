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CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check Result Online Here

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 20, 2026, 08:08 IST

The CBSE released the Class 10th Second Board Exam results on July 18, 2026 for the exams conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. These results are accessible via official portals such as cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, as well as platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG App.

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check Result Online Here
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check Result Online Here

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 Second Board Exam results on July 18, 2026. The CBSE 10th Second Board Exams were held from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their result through the link on the official website.

The CBSE result is available on the official board website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The result portal - results.cbse.nic.in - will host the link to check marksheets online after the announcement. Alternatively, students can also check their results online on different third-party platforms like DigiLocker app/website and UMANG App. 

This development was incorporated due to the changes introduced in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It launched a policy of two board examinations for class 10 where the first was the main examination and second, optional, for improvement. According to the official notification by the board, students who were placed in the 'Compartment' category were also allowed to appear in the second Board exam.

CBSE 10th Second Board Examination 2026 Highlights

Check the following table to know the important details of the CBSE 10th Second Board Examination 2026: 

Category 

Details

Exam Name

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026

Result Date 

Announced on July 18, 2026

Second Board Exam Date

May 15 to May 21, 2026

Direct Link To Download 2nd Board Result 

Download Link

Number of Appeared Students In 2nd Board Exams

6,63,777

Number of Candidates Who Appeared For Improvement 

5,13,955 

Candidates Who Appeared For Compartment 

1,49,822 

Students Who Passed In Improvement Category 

3,08,095 (59.95%) 

Students Who Passed In Compartment Category 

78,503 (52.40%) 

CBSE 10th Main Board Exam Result Date

April 16, 2026 (4:30 pm)

Main Exam Overall Pass Percentage 

93.70%

Main Exam Boys Pass Percentage

92.60%

Main Exam Girls Pass Percentage 

94.99%

Official Website To Download Result 

cbse.gov.in

Alternate Ways To Download Result

results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in

2nd Board Exam Registered Students

6,64,027

Overall Pass Percentage (Main + Second Combined) 

96.78% 

How to download CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Results 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Results 2026 online:

  1. Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.
  2. Click on the CBSE 10th Second Board Result link.
  3. Enter your CBSE 10th roll number, school code and date of birth to submit.
  4. CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Results 2026 will appear.
  5. Check your details and download the marksheet for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Statistics

The class 10 main examination results were announced on April 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.70 percent, with girls outperforming boys, with a pass percentage of 94.99 percent, while boys scored 92.60 percent.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jun 6, 2026, 16:00 IST

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