CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check Result Online Here

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 Second Board Exam results on July 18, 2026. The CBSE 10th Second Board Exams were held from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their result through the link on the official website.
The CBSE result is available on the official board website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The result portal - results.cbse.nic.in - will host the link to check marksheets online after the announcement. Alternatively, students can also check their results online on different third-party platforms like DigiLocker app/website and UMANG App.
This development was incorporated due to the changes introduced in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It launched a policy of two board examinations for class 10 where the first was the main examination and second, optional, for improvement. According to the official notification by the board, students who were placed in the 'Compartment' category were also allowed to appear in the second Board exam.
CBSE 10th Second Board Examination 2026 Highlights
Check the following table to know the important details of the CBSE 10th Second Board Examination 2026:
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Category
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Details
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Exam Name
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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026
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Result Date
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Announced on July 18, 2026
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Second Board Exam Date
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May 15 to May 21, 2026
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Direct Link To Download 2nd Board Result
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Number of Appeared Students In 2nd Board Exams
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6,63,777
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Number of Candidates Who Appeared For Improvement
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5,13,955
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Candidates Who Appeared For Compartment
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1,49,822
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Students Who Passed In Improvement Category
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3,08,095 (59.95%)
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Students Who Passed In Compartment Category
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78,503 (52.40%)
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CBSE 10th Main Board Exam Result Date
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April 16, 2026 (4:30 pm)
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Main Exam Overall Pass Percentage
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93.70%
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Main Exam Boys Pass Percentage
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92.60%
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Main Exam Girls Pass Percentage
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94.99%
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Official Website To Download Result
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cbse.gov.in
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Alternate Ways To Download Result
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results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in
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2nd Board Exam Registered Students
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6,64,027
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Overall Pass Percentage (Main + Second Combined)
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96.78%
How to download CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Results 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Results 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the CBSE 10th Second Board Result link.
- Enter your CBSE 10th roll number, school code and date of birth to submit.
- CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Results 2026 will appear.
- Check your details and download the marksheet for future reference.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Statistics
The class 10 main examination results were announced on April 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.70 percent, with girls outperforming boys, with a pass percentage of 94.99 percent, while boys scored 92.60 percent.