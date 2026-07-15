Will CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result Shift the List of Toppers? How the Numbers Compare
CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 results 2026 are expected to be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available online. Check here the statistics of Phase 1 exams, the importance of a score over 90% for class 11 admissions.
CBSE Phase 2 Exam Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 soon. This year, the board introduced two examinations for Class 10 students. The main exam was conducted from February 17, 2026, to March 11, 2026. The results of the main exam were announced on April 15, 2026. Phase 2 or CBSE 10th second board exam was conducted from May 15, 2026, to May 21, 2026. Although a confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the board result has not been provided, the result will likely be announced soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board exam can visit the official website to check the result.
Check Latest Updates on CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026
Why is it Important to Score Over 90%
A score of 90% and above is ideal, especially for those students interested in continuing their studies in Class 11 in the science and commerce streams. Both these streams are highly competitive and have the largest number of takers after the Class 10 exams. Irrespective of the board, students all over the country first attempt to secure admission in one of these streams. With a score over 90%, students who cleared the exams from CBSE in Class 10 will find it easier to secure admission to Class 11 in a school affiliated to the board.
CBSE Class 10 Main Exam Result 2026 Statistics
CBSE 10th Phase 1 exam result was announced on April 15, 2026. Along with the results, the board introduced the details of the performance of candidates in their main exams. Check the statistics of the main examination here.
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Total Registered Students
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24,83,479
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Total Appeared Students
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24,71,777
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Total Passed Students
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23,16,008
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Overall Pass Percentage
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93.70%
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Increase in Pass %
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0.04%
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Number of Schools
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27,339
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Number of Exam Centres
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8,075
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Over 90%
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2,21,574
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Over 95%
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55,368
How Many Candidates Scored Over 90% In Phase 1?
Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 second board examination this year, as per reports. A total of 85,285 candidates registered for compartment examinations, while nearly 57,914 students enrolled for both improvement and compartment exams. As per the statistics from the phase 1 examination results, over 2.21 lakh students achieved 90% and above in the Class 10 CBSE Exams, while 55,368 students scored over 95%.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result: When is Board Result Expected?
CBSE Board Class 10 second board exam was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. It has been two months since the exam, and students are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the board results. As per reports, since the best of two scores will be considered as final marks for the students who appeared for the Phase 1 and Phase 2 exams, there is a slight delay in the announcement of the board result. Candidates are, however, advised to keep visiting the official website of the board for the latest updates on the announcement of the Phase 2 result.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.