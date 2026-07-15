Will CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result Shift the List of Toppers? How the Numbers Compare

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CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 results 2026 are expected to be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available online. Check here the statistics of Phase 1 exams, the importance of a score over 90% for class 11 admissions.

CBSE Phase 2 Exam Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 soon. This year, the board introduced two examinations for Class 10 students. The main exam was conducted from February 17, 2026, to March 11, 2026. The results of the main exam were announced on April 15, 2026. Phase 2 or CBSE 10th second board exam was conducted from May 15, 2026, to May 21, 2026. Although a confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the board result has not been provided, the result will likely be announced soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board exam can visit the official website to check the result. Check Latest Updates on CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Why is it Important to Score Over 90%

A score of 90% and above is ideal, especially for those students interested in continuing their studies in Class 11 in the science and commerce streams. Both these streams are highly competitive and have the largest number of takers after the Class 10 exams. Irrespective of the board, students all over the country first attempt to secure admission in one of these streams. With a score over 90%, students who cleared the exams from CBSE in Class 10 will find it easier to secure admission to Class 11 in a school affiliated to the board. CBSE Class 10 Main Exam Result 2026 Statistics CBSE 10th Phase 1 exam result was announced on April 15, 2026. Along with the results, the board introduced the details of the performance of candidates in their main exams. Check the statistics of the main examination here.

Total Registered Students 24,83,479 Total Appeared Students 24,71,777 Total Passed Students 23,16,008 Overall Pass Percentage 93.70% Increase in Pass % 0.04% Number of Schools 27,339 Number of Exam Centres 8,075 Over 90% 2,21,574 Over 95% 55,368 How Many Candidates Scored Over 90% In Phase 1? Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 second board examination this year, as per reports. A total of 85,285 candidates registered for compartment examinations, while nearly 57,914 students enrolled for both improvement and compartment exams. As per the statistics from the phase 1 examination results, over 2.21 lakh students achieved 90% and above in the Class 10 CBSE Exams, while 55,368 students scored over 95%. CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result: When is Board Result Expected?