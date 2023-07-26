DU B.Tech Admission 2023, Application Correction Window Open, Get Direct Link Here

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023: Delhi University has opened the application correction window for DU B.Tech 2023 admissions. Candidates who have registered for the B.Tech courses offered by Delhi University and wish to make changes to their applications can visit the official website and make the necessary changes.

Delhi University is offering B.Tech admissions in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering programmes. According to the schedule released, the DU B.Tech application correction window will remain open until July 28, 2023. Students who applied before the deadline of July 25, 2023, will be eligible to make necessary changes to their application form. The link will be active till 5 pm only.

DU B.Tech 2023 application correction window is available on the official website - engineering.uod.ac.in. Students can click on the direct link provided below to make the changes in their online application.

DU B.Tech Application Correction - Click Here

DU B.Tech Application Correction 2023 - Steps to Follow

The steps to follow for making changes in the Delhi University B.Tech applications are provided below. Students who have applied for the admissions and wish to make changes in their application form can follow the steps given here to make the necessary changes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the B.Tech admission link

Step 3: Login using the JEE application number and password

Step 4: Click on the correction window and make the required changes in the application form

Step 5: Save the changes and click on the final submission link

DU B.Tech Admission 2023

Delhi University is conducting admissions for the B.Tech programme based on the marks scored by students in the JEE Main exams. Based on this, DU will be releasing the DU first allotment list on August 2, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admission process from August 3 to 10, 2023. A total of three allocation lists will be released based on the number of vacant seats available after each round of allotment.

