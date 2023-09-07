DU PG Mid Entry Registration 2023 Starts, Check Steps To Register Here

DU PG Admissions 2023: Delhi University has commenced the registrations for the DU postgraduate mid entry admissions today: September 7, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who wish to apply for the DU PG mid-entry admissions can register themselves through the official website - admission.uod.ac.in and pgadmission.uod.ac.in

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the DU PG admissions 2023 is September 9 (till 4.59 pm). The University will release the seat allocation list for the DU PG third round on September 11, 2023 (at 5 pm).

DU PG Mid Entry Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Delhi University CSAS PG Mid Entry Schedule

The University has started the registration process for the DU PG mid-entry admissions 2023. Candidates can check the dates below:

Events Dates Mid entry registrations Candidates to register under the Mid Entry Upgrade option September 7, 2023 (from 10 am) to September 9, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Third round of CSAS allocation and admissions Declaration of Third CSAS (PG) Allocation List September 11, 2023 (5 pm) Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated scat September 11, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 13, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Departments/Colleges/Centres to Verify and Approve the online applications September 11, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 14, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates September 15, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

DU PG Admission 2023 Schedule PDF - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to register for the DU CSAS PG 2023 mid-entry admissions 2023 online?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to register for the DU CSAS PG programme for the academic year of 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU PG - pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for the DU PG mid entry admissions

Step 3: Fill out the necessary login details to register and then login

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked in the registration form and upload the documents

Step 5: Make the online payment of the online registration fee and submit

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future reference

