DU PG Mid Entry Registration 2023 Starts, Check Steps To Register Here

DU PG Admissions 2023: Delhi University has commenced the registrations for the DU postgraduate mid entry admissions today: September 7, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who wish to apply for the DU PG mid-entry admissions can register themselves through the official website - admission.uod.ac.in and pgadmission.uod.ac.in
As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the DU PG admissions 2023 is September 9 (till 4.59 pm). The University will release the seat allocation list for the DU PG third round on September 11, 2023 (at 5 pm).
DU PG Mid Entry Registrations 2023
Delhi University CSAS PG Mid Entry Schedule
The University has started the registration process for the DU PG mid-entry admissions 2023. Candidates can check the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Mid entry registrations
|
Candidates to register under the Mid Entry Upgrade option
|
September 7, 2023 (from 10 am) to September 9, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)
|
Third round of CSAS allocation and admissions
|
Declaration of Third CSAS (PG) Allocation List
|
September 11, 2023 (5 pm)
|
Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated scat
|
September 11, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 13, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)
|
Departments/Colleges/Centres to Verify and Approve the online applications
|
September 11, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 14, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)
|
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|
September 15, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)
DU PG Admission 2023 Schedule PDF
How to register for the DU CSAS PG 2023 mid-entry admissions 2023 online?
Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to register for the DU CSAS PG programme for the academic year of 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of DU PG - pgadmission.uod.ac.in
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for the DU PG mid entry admissions
Step 3: Fill out the necessary login details to register and then login
Step 4: Enter all the details as asked in the registration form and upload the documents
Step 5: Make the online payment of the online registration fee and submit
Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future reference
