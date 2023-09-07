DU Spot Round 2023 Registration Begins Today, Know How To Register At CSAS Portal

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Delhi University will start the registrations for the DU UG spot round admission for round 2 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 today: September 7, 2023, from 5 pm in online mode. Candidates who have not been allotted any seat in the previous rounds of counselling can register themselves for the spot round 2 by filling out the registration form through the CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in, ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the DU UG spot admission 2023 round 2 is September 9, 2023 (till 4.59 pm). The varsity will announce the results on September 11, 2023, at 11 am. Selected candidates need to accept their allocated seats between September 11 and 13, 2023. After this, the respective authorities will verify and approve their applications between September 11 and 14, 2023.

DU UG Spot Round Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (To be available at 5 pm as per schedule)

DU UG Second Spot Round 2023 Dates

Candidates appearing for the Delhi University undergraduate spot round 2023 can check the complete schedule in the table mentioned below:

Particulars Dates Publication of vacant seats for spot admission round 2 September 7, 2023 DU UG spot admission round 2 registration commences September 7, 2023 (5 pm) Last date to register for the DU UG spot round 2 September 9, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Announcement of allocations in spot admission round 2 September 11, 2023 (11 am) Candidates to accept the allocated seat September 11 to 13, 2023 Colleges to verify and approve the online applications September 11 to 14, 2023 Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 15, 2023 (5 pm)

How to register for DU UG spot round 2?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the DU UG Spot round 2 registration form 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in, ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the UG admissions tab available

Step 3: A new login window will be open on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details as asked and then submit

Step 5: Check the vacant seats given and then fill out the DU UG Spot application form for round 2

Step 6: Go through the application form and make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 7: Download the DU UG Spot application confirmation page for future reference

