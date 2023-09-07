KCET 2nd Round Result 2023 Today at kea.kar.nic.in, Download Seat Allotment List Here

KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the seat allotment results for the KCET round 2 today: September 7, 2023 after 8 pm in online mode. Once released, those candidates who have participated in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Counselling 2023 can check and download their results from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the released notification, the BSc (Nursing) seats and engineering seats surrendered to the government by a few management have been included in the second round seat allotment. Moreover, shortlisted are advised to bring the necessary documents at the time of the document verification to their allotted colleges before the stipulated time given by the authority.

KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023 Official Notice

Documents required for KCET second round seat allotment verification

Candidates can check the list of the documents required for the verification process to their allocated colleges.

Two passport size photographs of the candidate

KEA KCET application form

KCET Admit Card

UGCET application fee payment proof

SSLC and 2nd PUC mark sheet and certificate

Income certificate

Category certificate

Parent’s study certificate / Parent’s Hometown certificate

Kannada medium certificate

How to download KCET 2nd Round

Result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download their KEA KCET seat allotment result 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login will be appeared on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as required

Step 5: The KCET seat allotment result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the results and download it for future use

