BHU PG Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

BHU PG Admissions 2023: BHU has released theresults for the BHU postgraduate courses in online mode. Candidates can check and download their results at bhuonline.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 7, 2023 10:08 IST
BHU PG Admissions 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the results for the various PG courses in online mode. Candidates can check and download their results by entering the details through the candidate's portal from the official website  - bhuonline.in.

As per the given details, candidates are advised to enter the necessary login credentials such as email ID, and password in the student's portal to check their results. The examination authority has also released the list of the not eligible candidates and the list of the candidates who have not uploaded their documents under the BHU PG sports quota online. These candidates can send their query if any to the email of USB  - sportsbhu@ac.in till September 8, 2023, upto 5 pm. 

BHU PG Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the BHU Official Tweet below

How to check the BHU PG result 2023 online?

The BHU PG results 2023 can be checked online. Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to check and download their results online. 

Step 1: Go to the official website of BHU: bhuonline.in

Step 2: Now, click on the student’s portal available on the top right corner of the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked 

Step 5: The BHU PG result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

Also Read: Sambalpur University Results 2023 Out For MPA 4th Sem and LLB 1st Sem, Get Direct Link Here
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
