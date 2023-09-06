Sambalpur University Results 2023 Out For MPA 4th Sem and LLB 1st Sem, Get Direct Link Here

Sambalpur University Results 2023: Sambalpur University Odisha has announced the semester-wise results for the MPA 4th semester and LLB 1st semester 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the April session examination can check and download their results through the official website - suniv.ac.in.

The result pdf contains required information such as serial number, roll number, full name of the candidate and result status, GPA4S, OGPA and division. Candidates can click on the direct links to check the Sambalpur University results given below.

Check here the direct link for Sambalpur University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Courses Direct Links MPA 4th semester Click Here LLB 1st Semester Click Here

Sambalpur University Result 2023 Official Website

The Sambalpur University results for various programs can be accessed online at suniv.ac.in. Candidates can check the image of the official website below:

How to check the Sambalpur University result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Sambalpur University results for April and November session exam 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambalpur University - suniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the result available on the homepage

Step 3: The result pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download it for future reference

