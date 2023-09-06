WBJEE 2023 ANM GNM Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE ANM GNM Result 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results for the ANM and GNM courses today: September 6, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their rank cards from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in.

To get the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin. The examination authority conducted the WBJEE ANM GNM exam on July 23, 2023, in OMR-based mode. Candidates can click on the ANM GNM result 2023 link provided below to download their rank cards.

WBJEE ANM GNM Rank Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

West Bengal JEE ANM GNM Result 2023 Login window

Candidates can check the image of the login window below:

Check the official notice here

How to download WBJEE ANM GNM rank card 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download their respective rank cards.

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in

Step 2: Click on the ANM GNM result 2023 link to download the rank card available on the homepage

Step 3: A new window be open in the new tab

Step 4: Enter the necessary details as asked

Step 5: The WBJEE ANM GNM rank card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the results and download it for future use

WBJEE ANM GNM 2023

The WBJEEB conducted the WBJEE ANM GNM exam 2023 in OMR-based Common Entrance Examination for admission in various Govt./ Pvt./ Self-financed institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session of 2023-24, for two (2) years Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised)course and three (3) years General Nursing & Midwifery course in.

