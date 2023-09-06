HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Window For Round 3 Closes Today, Merit List on Sept 8

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh will close the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 for round 3 today: September 6. Qualified NEET UG candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - amruhp.ac.in.

As per the released schedule, the state counselling committee will release the provisional merit list for round 3 on September 8, 2023. While the final merit list is scheduled to be released on September 9, 2023. Candidates can fill their preferred choices between September 10 and 12, 2023.

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates who are interested in applying for the HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 can check the schedule in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date to register for 3rd round of counseling September 6, 2023 Publication of 3rd Round Provisional Merit list September 8, 2023 Release of 3rd Round Final Merit list September 9, 2023 Filling of choices preferences of course/ college and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 2nd round counselling. September 10 to 12, 2023 3rd Round Provisional seats Allocation September 16, 2023 3rd Round of Final seats Allocation September 18, 2023 Last date for joining for the candidates allotted seats in 3rd round of counselling September 20 to 21, 2023 Display of vacancy position September 22, 2023

How to fill out the Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 3 registration form online?

The HP MBBS/BDS counselling registration form can be accessed online. Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for the HP NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for HP NEET UG counselling round 3 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked in the counselling application form

Step 4: Upload all the valid documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fees as per the category

Step 6: Download and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

