  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Window For Round 3 Closes Today, Merit List on Sept 8

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Window For Round 3 Closes Today, Merit List on Sept 8

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh will close the registration window for the NEET UG counselling 2023 for round 3 today: September 6. Candidates can fill out the registration form at amruhp.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 6, 2023 12:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023
Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh will close the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 for round 3 today: September 6. Qualified NEET UG candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - amruhp.ac.in.

As per the released schedule, the state counselling committee will release the provisional merit list for round 3 on September 8, 2023. While the final merit list is scheduled to be released on September 9, 2023. Candidates can fill their preferred choices between September 10 and 12, 2023. 

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates 

Candidates who are interested in applying for the HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 can check the schedule in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for 3rd round of counseling

September 6, 2023

Publication of 3rd Round Provisional Merit list

September 8, 2023

Release of 3rd Round Final Merit list

September 9, 2023

Filling of choices preferences of course/ college and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 2nd round counselling.

September 10 to 12, 2023

3rd Round Provisional seats Allocation

September 16, 2023

3rd Round of Final seats Allocation

September 18, 2023

Last date for joining for the candidates allotted seats in 3rd round of counselling

September 20 to 21, 2023

Display of vacancy position

September 22, 2023

How to fill out the Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 3 registration form online?

The HP MBBS/BDS counselling registration form can be accessed online. Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for the HP NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for HP NEET UG counselling round 3 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked in the counselling application form 

Step 4: Upload all the valid documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fees as per the category

Step 6: Download and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result Tomorrow, Know How To Check Seat Allotment Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023