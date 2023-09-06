AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result Tomorrow, Know How To Check Seat Allotment Here

  1. Home
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: AACCC will announce the round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow: September 7, 2023. Once released, candidates can download their seat allotment status at aaccc.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 6, 2023 11:47 IST
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow: September 7, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download their seat allotment status from the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates need to report to their allocated colleges from September 8 to 13, 2023. The counselling committee will start the online registrations for the round 2 counselling on September 20, 2023. 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 1 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Processing of Seat Allotment

September 5 to 6, 2023

Declaration of Result

September 7, 2023

Joining/ Reporting at allotted Institute

September 8 to 13, 2023

Check the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule here

Documents required at the time of Joining/ Reporting in allotted ASU& H College

Candidates need to bring the original documents (along with attested photocopies, preferably 2 sets of documents at the time of joining in allotted ASU& H College. Check the list of documents below:

  • Provisional Allotment Letter generated online from the AACCC portal
  • Admit Card for the NEET UG 2023 
  • NEET UG 2023 Result/ Rank letter
  • Date of Birth Certificate
  • Pass Certificate and Marks sheets of class 10th and 12th 
  • Eight Passport size photographs
  • Proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport)
  • Medical Fitness Certificate
  • Transfer Certificate from the last studied institution
  • Disability Certificate
  • SC/ST Certificate
  • Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS) certificate 

How to check AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 result online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the seat allotment status from the official website  - aaccc.gov.in.

Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, select the UG counselling tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the AYUSH NEET UG counselling result 2023 link given

Step 4: The result PDF will be open on the screen

Step 5: Search your name and check the allocated seat

Step 6: Download the result pdf for future use

