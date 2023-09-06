AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result Tomorrow, Know How To Check Seat Allotment Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow: September 7, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download their seat allotment status from the official website - aaccc.gov.in.
As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates need to report to their allocated colleges from September 8 to 13, 2023. The counselling committee will start the online registrations for the round 2 counselling on September 20, 2023.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule
Candidates can check the dates related to the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 1 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
September 5 to 6, 2023
|
Declaration of Result
|
September 7, 2023
|
Joining/ Reporting at allotted Institute
|
September 8 to 13, 2023
Check the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule here
Documents required at the time of Joining/ Reporting in allotted ASU& H College
Candidates need to bring the original documents (along with attested photocopies, preferably 2 sets of documents at the time of joining in allotted ASU& H College. Check the list of documents below:
- Provisional Allotment Letter generated online from the AACCC portal
- Admit Card for the NEET UG 2023
- NEET UG 2023 Result/ Rank letter
- Date of Birth Certificate
- Pass Certificate and Marks sheets of class 10th and 12th
- Eight Passport size photographs
- Proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport)
- Medical Fitness Certificate
- Transfer Certificate from the last studied institution
- Disability Certificate
- SC/ST Certificate
- Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS) certificate
How to check AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 result online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the seat allotment status from the official website - aaccc.gov.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in
Step 2: Now, select the UG counselling tab available on the homepage
Step 3: After this, click on the AYUSH NEET UG counselling result 2023 link given
Step 4: The result PDF will be open on the screen
Step 5: Search your name and check the allocated seat
Step 6: Download the result pdf for future use
