AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result Tomorrow, Know How To Check Seat Allotment Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow: September 7, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download their seat allotment status from the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates need to report to their allocated colleges from September 8 to 13, 2023. The counselling committee will start the online registrations for the round 2 counselling on September 20, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 1 in the table below:

Events Dates Processing of Seat Allotment September 5 to 6, 2023 Declaration of Result September 7, 2023 Joining/ Reporting at allotted Institute September 8 to 13, 2023

Check the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule here

Documents required at the time of Joining/ Reporting in allotted ASU& H College

Candidates need to bring the original documents (along with attested photocopies, preferably 2 sets of documents at the time of joining in allotted ASU& H College. Check the list of documents below:

Provisional Allotment Letter generated online from the AACCC portal

Admit Card for the NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023 Result/ Rank letter

Date of Birth Certificate

Pass Certificate and Marks sheets of class 10th and 12th

Eight Passport size photographs

Proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport)

Medical Fitness Certificate

Transfer Certificate from the last studied institution

Disability Certificate

SC/ST Certificate

Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS) certificate

How to check AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 result online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the seat allotment status from the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, select the UG counselling tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the AYUSH NEET UG counselling result 2023 link given

Step 4: The result PDF will be open on the screen

Step 5: Search your name and check the allocated seat

Step 6: Download the result pdf for future use

