  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU BTech Spot Admissions 2023 Round 1 Registrations To Start Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here

DU BTech Spot Admissions 2023 Round 1 Registrations To Start Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here

DU BTech Spot Admission 2023: Delhi University will begin the registrations for the DU BTech spot round admission tomorrow: September 7, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 6, 2023 10:04 IST
DU BTech 2023 Spot Round Admissions
DU BTech 2023 Spot Round Admissions

DU BTech Spot Admission 2023: Delhi University has announced the dates of the DU BTech spot round admissions 2023 in online mode. Candidates interested in applying for Delhi University’s BTech courses can check and download the complete schedule from the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the released notice, the registrations for the DU BTech spot round will start tomorrow: September 7, 2023 (from 5 pm). Once the registration process starts, candidates can fill out the registration form in online mode. 

The University will release the list of the vacant seats for spot round 1 on September 7, 2023. The last date to apply for the spot round admissions is September 9, 2023 (till 4.59 pm). The seat allocation result for the spot admission round 1 will be released on September 11, 2023, at 11 am. 

DU BTech Spot Round Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (To be available on September 7, 2023 at 5 pm as per schedule)

DU BTech Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates appearing for the Delhi University spot round 2023 for BTech programmes can check the complete schedule in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Declaration of the vacant seats for spot round 1

September 7, 2023 (5 pm)

Candidates to apply for spot round admission round 1

September 7, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 9, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

Declaration of allocations in spot Admission Round 1

September 11, 2023 (11 am)

Candidates to approve allocated seats

September 11, 2023 (from 11 am) to  September 13, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

Verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates 

September 11, 2023 (from 10 am) to  September 14, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

Last date to online payment of admission fees by the candidates

September 15, 2023 (4.59 pm)

Check the official press release here

How to apply for DU BTech spot admissions 2023 for round 1?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to fill out the DU BTech Spot round 1 registration form 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in, admission.uod.ac.in/?B.Tech.-Admissions

Step 2: Now, Click on the BTech admissions tab 

Step 3: A new login window will be open on the screen 

Step 4: Fill out the details as asked and save

Step 5: Check the vacant seats given and start filling the DU BTech Spot round application form

Step 6: Go through the entire application form and make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 7: Download the DU BTech Spot application confirmation page for future reference

Also Read: IIT JAM 2024 Application Form Out, Check List of Required Documents, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023