DU PG Spot Round 2023 Seat Allotment Releases Today; Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Spot Round 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will be releasing the spot round seat allotment list today: September 23, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. They can log in to their dashboards for complete information.

Candidates who applied for CSAS PG but were not admitted to any courses prior to the release of the list of open seats were eligible for DU PG Spot Round 2023. Shortlisted candidates who will receive a seat must accept it by September 24 at 11:59 p.m.The last date to pay the online admission fee is September 26, 2023, by 11.59 PM.

DU PG Spot Round 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Announcement of spot round seat allotment result September 23, 2023 Acceptance of allotted seats September 23 to 24, 2023 (till 11.59 PM) Depts/ colleges to verify and approve the online applications September 23 to 25, 2023 (till 4.59 PM) Last date to pay admission fee September 26, 2023 (till 11.59 PM)

How to Check DU PG Spot Round 2023 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PG Spot round seat allocation link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Download allotment order and pay the admission fee

DU displayed the seat matrix for spot-round admission on September 19. Candidates were asked to apply between September 19 and 21, 2023.

