  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU PG Spot Round 2023 Seat Allotment Releases Today; Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Spot Round 2023 Seat Allotment Releases Today; Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Spot Round 2023 Seat Allotment list will be released today: September 23, 2023. Check steps to access, complete schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 23, 2023 11:22 IST
DU PG Spot Round 2023 Seat Allotment
DU PG Spot Round 2023 Seat Allotment

DU PG Spot Round 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will be releasing the spot round seat allotment list today: September 23, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. They can log in to their dashboards for complete information.

Candidates who applied for CSAS PG but were not admitted to any courses prior to the release of the list of open seats were eligible for DU PG Spot Round 2023. Shortlisted candidates who will receive a seat must accept it by September 24 at 11:59 p.m.The last date to pay the online admission fee is September 26, 2023, by 11.59 PM.  

DU PG Spot Round 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Announcement of spot round seat allotment result 

September 23, 2023

Acceptance of allotted seats

September 23 to 24, 2023

 (till 11.59 PM)

Depts/ colleges to verify and approve the online applications

September 23 to 25, 2023

 (till 4.59 PM)

Last date to pay admission fee 

September 26, 2023

 (till 11.59 PM)

How to Check DU PG Spot Round 2023 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PG Spot round seat allocation link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Download allotment order and pay the admission fee

DU displayed the seat matrix for spot-round admission on September 19. Candidates were asked to apply between September 19 and 21, 2023. 

Also Read: TS ICET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Registration Starts Today at tsicetd.nic.in, Apply for MBA and MCA Admission

 

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023