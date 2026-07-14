DU UG Admissions 2026: Simulated Rank List Released, Over 2.08 Lakh Students Submit Preferences

DU UG CSAS Admission: The university released the simulated ranks on July 12, 2026 (Sunday) at 5 pm, following which the facility to modify choices was opened.

DU UG Seat Allotment List 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) closed the correction window for the seat allocation process on July 13, 2026 (Monday) at 4:59 pm and released revised data for the ongoing admission process into the university via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). With the first CSAS allocation list scheduled to be released on July 16, 2026, more than 2.08 lakh students have selected their college and programme preference. The CSAS process includes three rounds of counselling for admission into the university’s colleges across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The number of students who had chosen their preferred college and university stood at 2,06,835, before the release of the revised data and simulated ranks, according to news agency PTI. Why Was the Revised Data Issued?

The university released the simulated ranks on July 12, 2026 (Sunday) at 5 pm, following which the facility to modify choices was opened. "Following the release of the simulated ranks, some students who had already registered but had not filled preferences have filled them now, as a result of which we have the reised data," DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi told PTI. What Are Simulated Ranks? The university releases simulated ranks to help candidates assess their seat allotment or likely position based on their filled choices for institute and programme. The list was released on Sunday, which students can access using their login credentials on the CSAS portal. Post-release of the simulated ranks, the university opened the correction window till Monday to allow students to make changes in their filled choices.

DU CSAS UG Admissions: Important Dates Activity Date Preference Revision Window July 12 – July 13, 2026 (until 4:59 PM) First CSAS Seat Allocation List July 16, 2026 (at 5:00 PM) Seat Acceptance Window (Round 1) July 16 – July 18, 2026 Online Fee Payment Deadline (Round 1) July 21, 2026 (until 11:59 PM) Second CSAS Seat Allocation List July 25, 2026 (at 12:00 PM) Commencement of Academic Session July 28, 2026

2.18 Lakh Registered, 2.73 Signed Up On CSAS Portal According to the revised data released by the university, 2,73,751 students have signed up on the CSAS portal for admission purposes. 2,18,284 students completed their registration, of which, 97,775 are male, and 1,20,509 are female. How Students Select Their Subject Preferences?

Students select their preferred choice of institute and programme during the second phase. They are required to map their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG subjects with Class 12 subjects and fill in their programme and college combinations. The second phase began on July 3 and ended on July 11, 2026. BCom, BSc, BA Among Most Preferred Programmes Officials said the 10 most preferred programmes this year are BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA Programme (History and Political Science), BA (Hons) History, BSc (Hons) Zoology, BSc (Hons) Mathematics, BSc Programme (Life Science) and BA (Hons) Economics. What After Seat Allocation List Releases? Once the university releases the seat allocation list on July 16, students will be required to accept their allotment and submit required documents and proceed with other formalities to facilitate admission.