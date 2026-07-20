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GATE 2027: IIT Madras Announced Exam Dates, Registration Starts Aug 14th, Check Important Dates at iitm.ac.in

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 15:32 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has announced the GATE 2027 exam schedule with important dates. Candidates can check the full schedule on iitm.ac.in.

GATE 2027 Exam Dates
GATE 2027 Exam Dates
Register for Result Updates

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has announced the GATE 2027 exam schedule. Candidates can now visit the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in to check the official schedule. The exam will be held on February 6,7, 13, 14 and 21, 2027 in both morning and afternoon sessions. The GATE 2027 application process will begin from August 14, 2026 and the last date to apply is September 21, 2026. A new Robotics and Automation paper has been added in GATE 2027. The textile Engineering and Fibre Science paper will be available only in English. Candidates are advised to submit only one application form. Those who want to appear for a second paper can add it while filling the same application form. Candidates must note that Multiple applications will not be accepted and the extra application will be rejected by the exam conducting body. Read the article to know more details.

Steps to Apply for GATE 2027?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete their GATE 2027 application online.

  1. Visit the official GATE website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
  2. On the homepage click on GATE applications 2027 
  3. Register in order to receive Login ID and Password
  4. Then Fill the GATE 2027 Application using your educational and other details 
  5. Upload all required documents in prescribed format
  6. Pay the Application fees 
  7. Review the application once and then click on submit button 
  8. Download and keep a copy of your confirmation page for future use

Important Dates for GATE 2027 

Candidates can refer to the table given below to find important dates for GATE 2027 and mark their calendar in order to not miss any exam related event.

GATE 2027: Complete Schedule 

Event

Date

GATE 2027 Registration Starts 

August 14, 2026

Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee)

September 21, 2026

Last Date to Apply (With Late Fee)

September 30, 2026 

GATE Application Correction Window

October 14 to 21, 2026 

City Allotment 

January 4, 2027

Exam Dates

February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027

Result Release Date 

March 19, 2027



Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 15:14 IST

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