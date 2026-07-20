GATE 2027: IIT Madras Announced Exam Dates, Registration Starts Aug 14th, Check Important Dates at iitm.ac.in
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has announced the GATE 2027 exam schedule with important dates. Candidates can check the full schedule on iitm.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has announced the GATE 2027 exam schedule. Candidates can now visit the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in to check the official schedule. The exam will be held on February 6,7, 13, 14 and 21, 2027 in both morning and afternoon sessions. The GATE 2027 application process will begin from August 14, 2026 and the last date to apply is September 21, 2026. A new Robotics and Automation paper has been added in GATE 2027. The textile Engineering and Fibre Science paper will be available only in English. Candidates are advised to submit only one application form. Those who want to appear for a second paper can add it while filling the same application form. Candidates must note that Multiple applications will not be accepted and the extra application will be rejected by the exam conducting body. Read the article to know more details.
Steps to Apply for GATE 2027?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete their GATE 2027 application online.
- Visit the official GATE website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
- On the homepage click on GATE applications 2027
- Register in order to receive Login ID and Password
- Then Fill the GATE 2027 Application using your educational and other details
- Upload all required documents in prescribed format
- Pay the Application fees
- Review the application once and then click on submit button
- Download and keep a copy of your confirmation page for future use
Important Dates for GATE 2027
Candidates can refer to the table given below to find important dates for GATE 2027 and mark their calendar in order to not miss any exam related event.
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GATE 2027: Complete Schedule
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Event
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Date
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GATE 2027 Registration Starts
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August 14, 2026
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Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee)
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September 21, 2026
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Last Date to Apply (With Late Fee)
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September 30, 2026
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GATE Application Correction Window
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October 14 to 21, 2026
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City Allotment
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January 4, 2027
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Exam Dates
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February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027
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Result Release Date
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March 19, 2027
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