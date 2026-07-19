Himachal Pradesh Heavy Rain Alert Puts School Closure Decision in District Hands
Orange Alert issued in Himachal Pradesh from July 19 to July 23, 2026 due to heavy rainfall. Deputy Commissioner will decide on school closure based on weather conditions of the respective area. Read the article to know further information.
Heavy rain is continuing in many parts of Himachal Pradesh and the state government has now allowed district administration to decide if schools should stay open or remain closed. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said deputy commissioners can take final call based on local weather conditions of the area. This step has been taken to keep students safe as many places in the state are facing heavy rain and weather related danger. The Shimla Metrological Centre has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for five days from July 19 to July 23, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
Districts Given Power to Decide on School Closure
The state government has chosen a local level plan for school closure during the rainy period. Instead of one single rule for the whole state each district can now decide what is best for its schools. Deputy commissioners will look at the amount of rainfall and conditions of road hills and nearby areas before taking a decision. This is being done because some places face more danger than others during the heavy rain. The government wants to make sure that children are safe while the monsoon continues. Jagat Singh Negi said safety is the main concern and district officers have been asked to act carefully.
Heavy Rain Alert Raises Safety Concerns Across the State
Several areas received strong rainfall on Saturday. Jot in Chamba recorded 109 mm of rain since Friday evening. Kangra received 77.4mm and Palampur recorded 38 mm. Thunderstorms and lightning were also reported in Kangra and Jot which increased concern in these areas. The weather department said there will be an orange alert from July 19 to July 22, 2026 and a heavy rain warning on July 23, 2026. Officials have warned that more rain may lead to landslides, mudslides, flash, floods, rising rivers, drains and places that often face landslides. They have also asked to follow weather updates and traffic advice. Negi said Himachal Pradesh has been seeing repeated monsoon disasters since 2023. Because of this the government is holding regular review meetings at both state and district levels. Officials are watching the situation closely and taking steps to reduce risk during the rainy season.
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