Himachal Pradesh Heavy Rain Alert Puts School Closure Decision in District Hands

Heavy rain is continuing in many parts of Himachal Pradesh and the state government has now allowed district administration to decide if schools should stay open or remain closed. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said deputy commissioners can take final call based on local weather conditions of the area. This step has been taken to keep students safe as many places in the state are facing heavy rain and weather related danger. The Shimla Metrological Centre has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for five days from July 19 to July 23, 2026. Read the article to know more details.

Districts Given Power to Decide on School Closure

The state government has chosen a local level plan for school closure during the rainy period. Instead of one single rule for the whole state each district can now decide what is best for its schools. Deputy commissioners will look at the amount of rainfall and conditions of road hills and nearby areas before taking a decision. This is being done because some places face more danger than others during the heavy rain. The government wants to make sure that children are safe while the monsoon continues. Jagat Singh Negi said safety is the main concern and district officers have been asked to act carefully.