How the Proposed US Visa Rules Could Affect Indian Students and H-1B Workers

H1B Visa Rules: If implemented, the proposed policy changes could affect a large number of Indians who are already living, studying, or planning to work in the United States.

US H1B Visa 2026: Indian students planning to study in the United States (US) showed concern over delays in visa appointments ahead of the academic session. A spokesperson for the US Embassy said every application is reviewed individually in line with existing procedures and security requirements, advising students to regularly visit the website of the relevant US Embassy or Consulate for the latest updates on visa interview wait times and application procedures. Changes In H-1 B Visas, Green Card, Student Visas And More The US employment-based immigration system could see a change following the release of latest regulatory agendas issued by the US Departments of Homeland Security, Labor and State. While they have not yet been implemented as a law, with a formal rulemaking process they can be implemented.

The proposed changes could affect the H-1B visa programme, employment-based Green Cards, international student visas, work authorisation, prevailing wage rules and employer compliance. The latest agenda offers a clear picture on the changes being proposed by the Trump administration on the immigration policies of the state. These could majorly impact Indian students, professionals and employers. How The Change Affects Indians Most? The proposed changes could have the biggest impact on Indians, who make up the largest share of H-1B visa holders and are also among the biggest recipients of employment-based Green Cards. During the 2024–2025 academic year, nearly 3.6 lakh Indian students were studying in the US, accounting for 31 per cent of the country’s international student population. Indian technology companies heavily rely on H-1B visas to send skilled professionals to client locations across the US. Meanwhile, Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) allow H-4 visa holders—the spouses of H-1B workers—to work or run their own businesses in the country.

If implemented, the proposed policy changes could affect a large number of Indians who are already living, studying, or planning to work in the United States. H-1B Rules Likely To Come In Effect Starting August The US administration is likely to introduce new H-1B visa rules in August that could make the programme stricter for employers and foreign workers. One of the key proposals is expected to tighten the eligibility criteria for exemptions under the annual H-1B cap of 85,000 visas. The proposed changes would also place tougher requirements on employers who send H-1B employees to work at third-party client locations. Companies that have previously violated H-1B rules may face closer scrutiny when applying for new visa petitions. If implemented, the changes could significantly affect Indian IT and consulting firms, as many of them regularly deploy H-1B professionals to client sites across the US.